Best smart locks 2022

Whether you're tired of losing your keys, you're already in the process of automating your home, or you're setting up a bed-and-breakfast, a vital part of the process is choosing the best smart locks that fit your needs. There are plenty of different smart locks to choose from, each with its own unique abilities. Though there are some great picks out there for securing your home, the best smart lock is one of the highest-ranked August Smart Locks, the fourth generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, thanks to its fantastic reputation and easy hub-less setup.

The best smart locks for your home

Best Overall

Built-in Wi-Fi Control it with the August app Auto-lock and auto-unlock Track unlock activity Works with voice assistants Bulky interior design Expensive

Unlike many of the other smart locks that you'll find on the market, it isn't immediately apparent when you have the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock installed on your front door. That's because the device is installed inside your home, so there's no indication of the smart lock from your front porch. The latest model is still a little bulky but is much smaller than previous generations.

In our review of this August Wi-Fi lock , we loved that it was so simple to install with existing hardware while including so many advanced features. One of the things that makes this particular lock so great is that buyers don't need any additional bridges when using this device since it has its own built-in Wi-Fi. That means that buyers can lock and unlock the door anywhere as long as they have access to the August app and a good internet connection.

You can also view the activity of any entry where this smart lock is installed by checking the app. If you want, the app allows you to change the settings to automatically lock when you leave home or unlock when you approach. Plus, it works beautifully with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and other smart home assistants.

SwitchBot Smart Lock with Keypad

Easiest to install

Comes with a wireless keypad Control it with the SwitchBot app Can use the included NFC card to unlock Track unlock activity Don't need to remove the existing deadbolt Bulky interior design Wi-Fi bridge is extra Needs that bridge for remote features

In addition to being one of the best cheap smart lock s , we like SwitchBot's first smart lock because no one can tell it's a smart lock from a street view. It allows you to keep your handle and lock in place, but adds a smart component that's only visible from inside your home. It isn't the most pleasant thing to look at from the inside, but you probably won't be looking at it much.

One of the things that makes it so inexpensive is that it doesn't have Wi-Fi built-in. Instead, it uses a Bluetooth connection to let your phone control it. If down the road you decide you want to control it with Wi-Fi or a voice assistant, you can purchase the SwitchBot Hub Mini on Amazon for about $40 . But perhaps the best part about this lock is that you don't need to remove your existing deadbolt — at all.

That's right, installing this smart lock only requires you to choose which of the included adapters best fits your deadbolt, follow the instructions for lining the unit up, and stick it to your door. After calibration, you can pair the wireless keypad with the lock and then put it on the outside of your door. Easy!

You can assign multiple codes to the keypad to use the SwitchBot app to see an activity log to see who has been coming and going through your door. There's also an NFC card included that can unlock the door.

Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt

A beautiful multi-control smart lock

Works with several smart assistants Built-in alarm Manual locking option Low battery indicator Two color options Works with Z-Wave Requires smart hub Expensive

If you're looking for a smart lock that offers a sleeker design, you'll be interested in this lock from Schlage. It looks beautiful, and there are a couple of colors and styles to match the look of your front door. This lock features a built-in alarm, and you can cycle through three different alert modes to let you know if there is any activity going on at your door. It also has an impressively long battery life and will alert you via a yellow light when it requires new batteries.

Open your door using a key or give out up to 30 access codes to your kids or guests so they can get in the house without a key. You'll even be able to monitor who comes in and out of your home using the activity log. You can choose between a Z-Wave or Zigbee model depending on what type of hub you have or plan to get. Buying both the lock and the hub makes this an especially expensive option.

Kwikset SmartCode 910

An inexpensive smart lock

Features keypad Physical key slot Can upgrade the entire handle set Works with Z-Wave Plus 30-second autolocking No battery life indicator

If you're looking for something that securely bolts your door shut without costing too much, then this is the smart lock to get. It features a keypad and a physical key slot so you can open it manually if necessary. You'll need to choose either the Z-Wave Plus or Zigbee model to match your smart home hub. If you prefer to keep your front door locked, enable the 30-second auto-lock.

It comes in three colors to match your door: Satin Nickel, Venetian Bronze, and Polished Brass. If you want to make sure that it matches the color of your handles, you can upgrade to the Smart Lock Keypad + Handleset. Kwikset also has a more square contemporary design that may work better with your home's design. Unfortunately, there isn't a battery life indicator on the device, so you'll need to pay attention and replace batteries as needed.

Lockly Vision Elite

Extra security features

Buttons change locations Comes with Wi-Fi hub Includes two batteries and solar charging Fingerprint reader Built-in security camera and doorbell Expensive Cannot increase screen brightness

If you're worried about people spying on you or guessing your code, then Lockly Vision Elite can help with that and far more. The screen houses three-button locations with different numbers inside them. Every time the device turns on, the numbers scramble around, so you have to pay more attention each time you enter your code.

In our testing of the Vision Elite, we noted how this unique security feature could prevent unauthorized people from memorizing a code they shouldn't know. Additionally, this unit has a fingerprint reader on the right side to remember up to 99 fingerprints. This makes it a great lock not only for homes, but for businesses as well.

What really takes the Vision Elite to the next level is that it also incorporates a doorbell and camera with night vision. So, this smart lock does more than simply keep your doors secure. With two batteries and an integrated solar panel to help extend the battery's life, you'll never have to worry about your Vision Elite being down.

Aside from being expensive, the screen can be difficult to see in bright light, and you cannot adjust the brightness. It comes with a Wi-Fi hub, so you don't have to purchase one separately to get it connected to your internet.

The Vision Elite can notify you if the door is left open, and you can even set it to auto-lock after a set time. That way, you know for sure if your house is secure. This is a relatively expensive smart lock, but that's not too surprising given the extra security features.

Yale Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Just enter a code

No keys needed Easily replace an existing deadbolt Comes with Connected by August kit Come with Wi-Fi module, no hub required Lovely simply design Quite expensive

For those wanting to ditch the house keys altogether, the Yale Assure Lock SL will do the trick. This model comes with WI-FI and Bluetooth connectivity making it easy to set up with August. It features a sleek design that will look good on any front door, and it's easy to install. It comes in three colors to match your entry and handle. Since this lock uses DoorSense, you'll be able to tell if your door is open or closed thanks to the August integration.

On that note, something significant to be aware of is that there are four different smart versions of this lock: one that uses Connected by August, one that works with Zigbee, another that's compatible with HomeKit, and lastly, a version that connects with Z-Wave. Depending on which version you purchase, it will work with Wi-Fi, Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity Home, SmartThings, Wink, and even ADT. You'll need to buy the version that uses the control options you like, be aware that the price changes depending on which version you purchase.

Lockly Flex Touch

Touch and go

Fingerprint and key slot Control from phone Auto-lock Usage log Wi-Fi bridge is separate Interior assembly is rather large

Keys are a thing of the past. Instead using biometric options, like your fingerprint, make opening your door faster and more secure. The Flex Touch employs a 3D fingerprint sensor, which ensures that the lock doesn't respond to lifted prints. In testing this lock with my family, I found that the fingerprint scanner was fast and secure. But should you need it, you can always fall back on the included keys.

Owners can also add up to 99 fingerprints and control the lock remotely with their phone. However, to use this feature, you'll have to purchase the Lockly Secure Link Wi-Fi Smart Hub selling for about $80 on Amazon . With the hub, you can also monitor the unlock history to see if something strange has been going on with your door.

If you're the kind of person that prefers to keep your front door locked at all times, then you'll appreciate the auto-locking feature. Set it to lock anywhere between five seconds and five minutes after opening the door. Just be aware that the deadbolt will lock regardless of whether or not the door is open.

Lock up your home

Works with Google Assistant Pairs with Nest Secure Tamper alerts Control it with the Nest app Let family and friends in from anywhere Three colors Expensive Doesn't work with Amazon Alexa

The Nest x Yale Lock is a pricey option, but it has many useful features that make it a great purchase. Anyone whose home is decked out with Google smart devices will be able to lock, unlock, and check the status of this Yale lock simply by talking to Google Assistant. Remember that since this is a Nest device, it doesn't work with Amazon Alexa. You can also use the Nest app to control the deadbolt from just about anywhere or come up with temporary access codes to give to family or friends. As we saw in our review of the Next x Yale , this is an excellent lock for those already in the Google ecosystem.

Are you worried about security? If someone starts messing with your lock, you'll get a notification on your phone letting you know that something is going on. On top of that, if you have the Nest Secure alarm system, you can connect it to this lock, making it so that it disarms the alarm whenever you unlock the lock. This keeps your home secure without making it inconvenient for you. You'll find that this lock comes in three different colors, so you can find a look that fits your door: Oil-Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, and Polished Brass.

Pick whichever suits your needs best

When looking for a smart lock, you want something that provides plenty of security features and an added convenience for a reasonable price. Next, you'll have to determine if being able to lock via the app or voice assistant is enough or if you'd like the ability to key in codes, use a physical key slot, or even open the door via fingerprint scans.

No matter what features you want, there are plenty of options from which to choose even if you're only interested in the best cheap smart locks .

There are a lot of great smart locks from August with a variety of features and formats to fit your needs. One of the best options out there is the August Smart Lock. It makes the front of your door look like any other lock, but you'll be able to monitor lock activity to know who is going or coming from the included August app. It's cheaper than several others because it uses Bluetooth rather than a Wi-Fi connection.

