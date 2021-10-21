CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Starboard takes Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) stake - DJ

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Death Cross Looms Over Elanco Animal Health Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Elanco Animal Health(NYSE:ELAN). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
ANIMALS
lakefrontollu.com

Connecting animal and human health

SA Zoo will soon vaccinate animals against COVID-19 SAN ANTONIO- The San Antonio Zoo (SA Zoo) will soon vaccinate some animal species over the next couple of weeksto protect the animals in their care. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a question as to whether animals could...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Dj#Starboard Value#Elanco Animal Health#Elan#Streetinsider Premium#Dow Jones News
Denver Post

Luvin Arms’ Book Talk Series: “Saving Animals” by Elan Abrell

Join us for a discussion with author Elan Abrell, a cultural anthropologist whose research and writing focuses on human-environment interactions, scientific knowledge production, and technological innovation in the United States. We will be discussing his newly released book “Saving Animals: Practices of Care and Rescue in the US Animal Sanctuary...
PETS
StreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks – Avricore Health Inc.’s (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) Flagship Offering Helping Patients Take Steps to a Healthier Future

Avricore Health (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) is providing direct access to lab-accurate tests that measure and monitor conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, thereby leveraging health trends that note that consumers are increasingly taking health into their own hands. According to a recent McKinsey report, consumers are increasingly reliant on devices that help them monitor their own health and symptoms between doctor’s appointments. A recent article reads, “Through its flagship offering and wholly owned subsidiary, HealthTab(TM), the company turns pharmacies into community diagnostic centers by providing a turnkey point-of-care testing platform. The platform, which brings these analyzers into a single, secure, cloud-based network, automatically uploads each patient’s results to their respective health dashboards, meaning the patients can access their results on the spot, as well as review them with the pharmacist. With the insights contained in the results, patients can take steps to a healthier future with the help of the pharmacist and doctor.”
MARKETS
dig-in.com

Starboard takes Willis Towers stake, says broker undervalued

Activist investor Starboard Value disclosed a new position in Willis Towers Watson Plc Thursday, and said it believes the insurance broker could nearly double its share price in the next three years. Jeff Smith, Starboard’s chief executive officer, said Willis Towers is undervalued and that the company has underperformed since...
BUSINESS
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
StreetInsider.com

Jana Has Stake in Macy's (M), Urges Spin Off of E-Commerce Business - DJ

Jana Has Stake in Macy's (M), Urges Spin Off of E-Commerce Business - DJ

Activist Jana has taken a stake in Macy's (NYSE: M) and is urging the retailer to spin off its e-commerce business, according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) to 5.1%, Discloses 'Active' Stake

Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) to 5.1%, Discloses 'Active' Stake

In a 13D filing on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management LP disclosed a 5.1%, or 11,408,552 share, stake in the company. This is up 102.84% from the 5,624,500 shares held at the end of the latest quarter ending September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
skiddle.com

WAH - Sub Focus (DJ Set) ft MC ID / K Motionz

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) Join us as we welcome Sub Focus (DJ Set) / K Motionz and more to Digital, Newcastle! #letsparty. Customer reviews of WAH - Sub Focus (DJ Set) ft MC ID / K Motionz. Average rating:. 86%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 4.5 Verified...
DRINKS
StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

