Starboard takes Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) stake - DJ

Avricore Health (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) is providing direct access to lab-accurate tests that measure and monitor conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, thereby leveraging health trends that note that consumers are increasingly taking health into their own hands. According to a recent McKinsey report, consumers are increasingly reliant on devices that help them monitor their own health and symptoms between doctor’s appointments. A recent article reads, “Through its flagship offering and wholly owned subsidiary, HealthTab(TM), the company turns pharmacies into community diagnostic centers by providing a turnkey point-of-care testing platform. The platform, which brings these analyzers into a single, secure, cloud-based network, automatically uploads each patient’s results to their respective health dashboards, meaning the patients can access their results on the spot, as well as review them with the pharmacist. With the insights contained in the results, patients can take steps to a healthier future with the help of the pharmacist and doctor.”
