Economy

50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just to make ends meet.

    Retirement should be about enjoying your life with minimal stress and spending some time in the sun. To do that on a budget, though, you'll need to choose a retirement destination that's not only affordable but also features a hospitable climate. To assist you in your relocation plans, GOBankingRates looked at hundreds of U.S. cities to find the 50 cheapest places to retire that feature beautiful, sunny weather.

    More often than not, retirees will find the most affordable and sunniest retirement destinations in the southernmost state of the continental U.S. -- Florida. Eight out of the top 10 U.S. cities on this list are located in Florida. And over 50% of the entire list is made up of cities in the Sunshine State.

    If the West Coast is more your preference, you're in luck, because a few locations in California made the list. And if locations in Florida or California don't appeal, there's a handful of other affordable cities to choose from.

    To rank in the study, each city had to meet the following requirements: More than 25% of the population had to be age 65 or older, the median home listing price needed to be among the most affordable and the average annual temperature needed to fall in the moderate range. Check out these beautiful places to retire that won't stretch your bank account.

    Last updated: Sept. 22, 2021

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RDwx_0YnCPtLy00

    Prescott, Arizona

    • Median list price: $459,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.8
    • Total population: 41,468
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 35.5%

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9mjR_0YnCPtLy00

    Niles, Illinois

    • Median list price: $319,500
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 49.4
    • Total population: 29,823
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.2%

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unv1l_0YnCPtLy00

    Huntley, Illinois

    • Median list price: $271,990
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 48.4
    • Total population: 26,265
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.5%

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJqMW_0YnCPtLy00

    Lincoln, California

    • Median list price: $510,995
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65
    • Total population: 46,404
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.2%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNB1C_0YnCPtLy00

    Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

    • Median list price: $489,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.7
    • Total population: 39,666
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 34%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pODi6_0YnCPtLy00

    Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

    • Median list price: $232,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54.4
    • Total population: 13,918
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.5%

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AYd1_0YnCPtLy00

    Marco Island, Florida

    • Median list price: $579,900
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71.8
    • Total population: 17,561
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxEeR_0YnCPtLy00

    Fountain Hills, Arizona

    • Median list price: $515,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
    • Total population: 24,047
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 34.7%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWASF_0YnCPtLy00

    Holiday City-Berkeley, New Jersey

    • Median list price: $189,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54
    • Total population: 12,242
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 70.1%

    Pictured: Barnegat Inlet in Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, New Jersey

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8mqI_0YnCPtLy00

    Laguna Woods, California

    • Median list price: $319,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.4
    • Total population: 16,314
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.5%

    Pictured: Laguna Woods Village Golf Course

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299UtL_0YnCPtLy00

    Bella Vista, Arkansas

    • Median list price: $197,700
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 57
    • Total population: 28,092
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 32%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQEqr_0YnCPtLy00

    Banning, California

    • Median list price: $277,092
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 61.8
    • Total population: 30,824
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.6%

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6s6G_0YnCPtLy00

    Oro Valley, Arizona

    • Median list price: $348,949
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.4
    • Total population: 42,889
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

    Pictured: Sonoran Desert nearby

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpILY_0YnCPtLy00

    Georgetown, Texas

    • Median list price: $323,990
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 64.5
    • Total population: 63,062
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.8%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzFI5_0YnCPtLy00

    Pahrump, Nevada

    • Median list price: $239,900
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.1
    • Total population: 35,812
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.2%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhRy8_0YnCPtLy00

    Saddlebrooke, Arizona

    • Median list price: $339,950
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 67.5
    • Total population: 10,300
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 69.4%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qj6Fr_0YnCPtLy00

    Palm Springs, California

    • Median list price: $468,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
    • Total population: 47,140
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvlDJ_0YnCPtLy00

    Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

    • Median list price: $455,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.5
    • Total population: 53,119
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejOdL_0YnCPtLy00

    Palm City, Florida

    • Median list price: $425,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.3
    • Total population: 24,537
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.9%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCKPZ_0YnCPtLy00

    Green Valley, Arizona

    • Median list price: $199,900
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63
    • Total population: 21,912
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 77.3%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqEY8_0YnCPtLy00

    Aventura, Florida

    • Median list price: $399,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73
    • Total population: 37,875
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.3%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUCvY_0YnCPtLy00

    Lake Havasu City, Arizona

    • Median list price: $333,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70
    • Total population: 53,463
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.5%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7zLp_0YnCPtLy00

    New Smyrna Beach, Florida

    • Median list price: $341,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.9
    • Total population: 25,103
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 36.4%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTY0G_0YnCPtLy00

    Palm Desert, California

    • Median list price: $399,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
    • Total population: 51,675
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 33%

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DldcO_0YnCPtLy00

    Sun Lakes, Arizona

    • Median list price: $333,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71
    • Total population: 14,800
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.9%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VOCH_0YnCPtLy00

    Sarasota, Florida

    • Median list price: $359,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.1
    • Total population: 55,103
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.5%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WU23c_0YnCPtLy00

    Naples, Florida

    • Median list price: $399,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1
    • Total population: 21,279
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmjEB_0YnCPtLy00

    Bonita Springs, Florida

    • Median list price: $389,450
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7
    • Total population: 51,890
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 38.7%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dj81_0YnCPtLy00

    Ormond Beach, Florida

    • Median list price: $298,450
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.7
    • Total population: 41,238
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.4%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kecIP_0YnCPtLy00

    Palm Coast, Florida

    • Median list price: $269,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69.4
    • Total population: 82,356
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 27%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlxVE_0YnCPtLy00

    Sun City West, Arizona

    • Median list price: $$255,950
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
    • Total population: 25,085
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.8%

    Pictured: Sun City, Arizona

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebjv7_0YnCPtLy00

    Palm Harbor, Florida

    • Median list price: $319,900
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72
    • Total population: 61,553
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.1%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6TMS_0YnCPtLy00

    Tarpon Springs, Florida

    • Median list price: $304,900
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72
    • Total population: 24,686
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.5%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJfGc_0YnCPtLy00

    Dunedin, Florida

    • Median list price: $299,00
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6
    • Total population: 36,099
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.6%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1NtJ_0YnCPtLy00

    Apache Junction, Arizona

    • Median list price: $220,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
    • Total population: 38,452
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.3%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40q2qr_0YnCPtLy00

    Estero, Florida

    • Median list price: $339,900
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7
    • Total population: 31,510
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 45.3%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kducC_0YnCPtLy00

    Venice, Florida

    • Median list price: $$291,945
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73
    • Total population: 22,192
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.1%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVux4_0YnCPtLy00

    The Villages, Florida

    • Median list price: $269,900
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.2
    • Total population: 74,618
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.6%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38R1ox_0YnCPtLy00

    Englewood, Florida

    • Median list price: $299,900
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.8
    • Total population: 15,169
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 49.4%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDCXc_0YnCPtLy00

    Sun City, Arizona

    • Median list price: $189,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
    • Total population: 39,000
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 75.6%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgAtB_0YnCPtLy00

    Iona, Florida

    • Median list price: $280,360
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74
    • Total population: 14,349
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 52.4%

    Pictured: Shell Point Golf Course

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJfE6_0YnCPtLy00

    Punta Gorda, Florida

    • Median list price: $267,500
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
    • Total population: 18,656
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 55.3%

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30THOm_0YnCPtLy00

    Largo, Florida

    • Median list price: $238,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6
    • Total population: 82,433
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.6%

    Pictured: Taylor Lake

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFV8X_0YnCPtLy00

    Sebastian, Florida

    • Median list price: $235,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73
    • Total population: 23,923
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.6%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRvzG_0YnCPtLy00

    Rancho Mirage, California

    • Median list price: $247,250
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
    • Total population: 17,975
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.7%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBopg_0YnCPtLy00

    Bullhead City, Arizona

    • Median list price: $260,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7
    • Total population: 39,824
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t24AQ_0YnCPtLy00

    Sun City Center, Florida

    • Median list price: $210,245
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.4
    • Total population: 21,986
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 73.7%

    Pictured: Sun City Senior Living in Sun City, Florida nearby

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iim7v_0YnCPtLy00

    Port Charlotte, Florida

    • Median list price: $220,000
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
    • Total population: 59,654
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwpCu_0YnCPtLy00

    North Fort Meyers, Florida

    • Median list price: $210,950
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1
    • Total population: 40,916
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 47.2%

    Pictured: J. Colin English School in North Fort Meyers, Florida

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17x6Yq_0YnCPtLy00

    Tamarac, Florida

    • Median list price: $199,845
    • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.5
    • Total population: 64,262
    • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%

            Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cheapest cities by analyzing 847 U.S. cities with populations of over 10,000 people, narrowing down the list of cities to only those with greater than 25% share of the population being 65-year-olds and older, sourced from the Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey. From this list of cities, the two main factors used were (1) median home listing price, sourced from Zillow's July 2019 index; and (2) average annual temperature, sourced from Weather Base. All data compiled on Aug. 27, 2019.

            This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

