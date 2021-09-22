50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just to make ends meet.

Retirement: 27 Best Strategies To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)

401(k) vs. Roth 401(k): Which Is Better for You?



Retirement should be about enjoying your life with minimal stress and spending some time in the sun. To do that on a budget, though, you'll need to choose a retirement destination that's not only affordable but also features a hospitable climate. To assist you in your relocation plans, GOBankingRates looked at hundreds of U.S. cities to find the 50 cheapest places to retire that feature beautiful, sunny weather.

More often than not, retirees will find the most affordable and sunniest retirement destinations in the southernmost state of the continental U.S. -- Florida. Eight out of the top 10 U.S. cities on this list are located in Florida. And over 50% of the entire list is made up of cities in the Sunshine State.

If the West Coast is more your preference, you're in luck, because a few locations in California made the list. And if locations in Florida or California don't appeal, there's a handful of other affordable cities to choose from.

Read More: 50 Best (and Worst) Cities for an Early Retirement

To rank in the study, each city had to meet the following requirements: More than 25% of the population had to be age 65 or older, the median home listing price needed to be among the most affordable and the average annual temperature needed to fall in the moderate range. Check out these beautiful places to retire that won't stretch your bank account.

Last updated: Sept. 22, 2021

Prescott, Arizona

Median list price: $459,000

$459,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.8

55.8 Total population: 41,468

41,468 Percentage of population 65 and older: 35.5%

Read: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Niles, Illinois

Median list price: $319,500

$319,500 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 49.4

49.4 Total population: 29,823

29,823 Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.2%

Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off

Huntley, Illinois

Median list price: $271,990

$271,990 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 48.4

48.4 Total population: 26,265



26,265 Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.5%

Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You

Lincoln, California

Median list price: $510,995

$510,995 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65



65 Total population: 46,404

46,404 Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.2%



Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Median list price: $489,000

$489,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.7

65.7 Total population: 39,666



39,666 Percentage of population 65 and older: 34%



Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Median list price: $232,000

$232,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54.4



54.4 Total population: 13,918

13,918 Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.5%



Read: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Pandemic

Marco Island, Florida

Median list price: $579,900

$579,900 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71.8



71.8 Total population: 17,561



17,561 Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%

Fountain Hills, Arizona

Median list price: $515,000

$515,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69



69 Total population: 24,047



24,047 Percentage of population 65 and older: 34.7%



Holiday City-Berkeley, New Jersey

Median list price: $189,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54

Total population: 12,242

Percentage of population 65 and older: 70.1%

Pictured: Barnegat Inlet in Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, New Jersey

Laguna Woods, California

Median list price: $319,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.4

Total population: 16,314

Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.5%

Pictured: Laguna Woods Village Golf Course

Read: How Much It Cost To Retire in the Year You Were Born

Bella Vista, Arkansas

Median list price: $197,700

$197,700 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 57

57 Total population: 28,092



28,092 Percentage of population 65 and older: 32%



Banning, California

Median list price: $277,092

$277,092 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 61.8

61.8 Total population: 30,824

30,824 Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.6%



Find Out: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

Oro Valley, Arizona

Median list price: $348,949

$348,949 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.4

65.4 Total population: 42,889



42,889 Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%



Pictured: Sonoran Desert nearby

Georgetown, Texas

Median list price: $323,990

$323,990 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 64.5

64.5 Total population: 63,062

63,062 Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.8%

Pahrump, Nevada

Median list price: $239,900

$239,900 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.1

62.1 Total population: 35,812

35,812 Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.2%

Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Median list price: $339,950

$339,950 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 67.5

67.5 Total population: 10,300

10,300 Percentage of population 65 and older: 69.4%

Palm Springs, California

Median list price: $468,000

$468,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

73.9 Total population: 47,140

47,140 Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Median list price: $455,000

$455,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.5

73.5 Total population: 53,119

53,119 Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%

Palm City, Florida

Median list price: $425,000

$425,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.3

73.3 Total population: 24,537

24,537 Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.9%

Green Valley, Arizona

Median list price: $199,900

$199,900 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63

63 Total population: 21,912

21,912 Percentage of population 65 and older: 77.3%

Aventura, Florida

Median list price: $399,000

$399,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

73 Total population: 37,875

37,875 Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.3%

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Median list price: $333,000

$333,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70

70 Total population: 53,463

53,463 Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.5%

New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Median list price: $341,000

$341,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.9

70.9 Total population: 25,103

25,103 Percentage of population 65 and older: 36.4%

Palm Desert, California

Median list price: $399,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

Total population: 51,675

Percentage of population 65 and older: 33%

Check Out: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You're 100

Sun Lakes, Arizona

Median list price: $333,000

$333,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71

71 Total population: 14,800



14,800 Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.9%

Sarasota, Florida

Median list price: $359,000

$359,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.1

73.1 Total population: 55,103



55,103 Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.5%

Naples, Florida

Median list price: $399,000

$399,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1

75.1 Total population: 21,279



21,279 Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%

Bonita Springs, Florida

Median list price: $389,450

$389,450 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

74.7 Total population: 51,890

51,890 Percentage of population 65 and older: 38.7%

Ormond Beach, Florida

Median list price: $298,450

$298,450 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.7

70.7 Total population: 41,238

41,238 Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.4%

Palm Coast, Florida

Median list price: $269,000

$269,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69.4

69.4 Total population: 82,356

82,356 Percentage of population 65 and older: 27%

Sun City West, Arizona

Median list price: $$255,950

$$255,950 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

69 Total population: 25,085

25,085 Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.8%

Pictured: Sun City, Arizona

Palm Harbor, Florida

Median list price: $319,900

$319,900 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72

72 Total population: 61,553



61,553 Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.1%



Tarpon Springs, Florida

Median list price: $304,900

$304,900 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72

72 Total population: 24,686

24,686 Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.5%

Dunedin, Florida

Median list price: $299,00

$299,00 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6

72.6 Total population: 36,099

36,099 Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.6%

Apache Junction, Arizona

Median list price: $220,000

$220,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

69 Total population: 38,452

38,452 Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.3%



Estero, Florida

Median list price: $339,900

$339,900 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

74.7 Total population: 31,510

31,510 Percentage of population 65 and older: 45.3%

Venice, Florida

Median list price: $$291,945

$$291,945 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

73 Total population: 22,192

22,192 Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.1%

The Villages, Florida

Median list price: $269,900

$269,900 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.2

72.2 Total population: 74,618

74,618 Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.6%

Englewood, Florida

Median list price: $299,900

$299,900 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.8

73.8 Total population: 15,169

15,169 Percentage of population 65 and older: 49.4%

Sun City, Arizona

Median list price: $189,000

$189,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

69 Total population: 39,000

39,000 Percentage of population 65 and older: 75.6%

Iona, Florida

Median list price: $280,360

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74

Total population: 14,349

Percentage of population 65 and older: 52.4%

Pictured: Shell Point Golf Course

Learn: How One Man Saved $1 Million in 5 Years

Punta Gorda, Florida

Median list price: $267,500

$267,500 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

73.9 Total population: 18,656

18,656 Percentage of population 65 and older: 55.3%

Play It Safe: 9 Stable Investments With the Highest Returns

Largo, Florida

Median list price: $238,000

$238,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6

72.6 Total population: 82,433

82,433 Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.6%

Pictured: Taylor Lake

Sebastian, Florida

Median list price: $235,000

$235,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

73 Total population: 23,923

23,923 Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.6%

Rancho Mirage, California

Median list price: $247,250

$247,250 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

73.9 Total population: 17,975

17,975 Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.7%

Bullhead City, Arizona

Median list price: $260,000

$260,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

74.7 Total population: 39,824

39,824 Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%

Sun City Center, Florida

Median list price: $210,245

$210,245 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.4

72.4 Total population: 21,986

21,986 Percentage of population 65 and older: 73.7%

Pictured: Sun City Senior Living in Sun City, Florida nearby

Port Charlotte, Florida

Median list price: $220,000

$220,000 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

73.9 Total population: 59,654

59,654 Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

North Fort Meyers, Florida

Median list price: $210,950

$210,950 Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1

75.1 Total population: 40,916

40,916 Percentage of population 65 and older: 47.2%

Pictured: J. Colin English School in North Fort Meyers, Florida

Tamarac, Florida

Median list price: $199,845

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.5

Total population: 64,262

Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%

[rock-component id="1140394"]

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cheapest cities by analyzing 847 U.S. cities with populations of over 10,000 people, narrowing down the list of cities to only those with greater than 25% share of the population being 65-year-olds and older, sourced from the Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey. From this list of cities, the two main factors used were (1) median home listing price, sourced from Zillow's July 2019 index; and (2) average annual temperature, sourced from Weather Base. All data compiled on Aug. 27, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire