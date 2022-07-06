ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

By Jami Farkas
GOBankingRates
 14 hours ago

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just to make ends meet.

Retirement should be about enjoying your life with minimal stress and spending some time in an environment you find pleasing. To do that on a budget though, you'll need to choose a retirement destination that's not only affordable but also features a hospitable climate. To assist you in your relocation plans, GOBankingRates looked at hundreds of U.S. cities to find the cheapest places to retire that feature favorable weather.

More often than not, retirees will find the most affordable and sunniest retirement destinations in the southernmost state of the continental U.S. -- Florida. In fact, one third of the 15 U.S. cities on this list are in Florida.

To rank in the study, each city had to meet the following requirements: More than 25% of the population had to be age 65 or older, the median home listing price must have ranked below the national average of $344,141 and the average annual temperature needed to fall in the moderate range. Check out these beautiful places to retire that won't stretch your bank account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4LWk_0YnCPtLy00

Sebring, Florida

  • Median home value: $215,686
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74
  • Total population: 10,454
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFPpU_0YnCPtLy00

Mountain Home, Arkansas

  • Median home value: $178,079
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
  • Total population: 12,463
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tu9DA_0YnCPtLy00

Tarboro, North Carolina

  • Median home value: $111,114
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 60.8
  • Total population: 10,806
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1RQh_0YnCPtLy00

Zephyrhills, Florida

  • Median home value: $244,653
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72
  • Total population: 16,062
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 35.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szxjI_0YnCPtLy00

Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

  • Median home value: $272,342
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73
  • Total population: 15,562
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 62.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtM38_0YnCPtLy00

Winter Haven, Florida

  • Median home value: $276,740
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.2
  • Total population: 42,933
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWbSA_0YnCPtLy00

Leesburg, Florida

  • Median home value: $278,534
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.2
  • Total population: 23,142
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCKPZ_0YnCPtLy00

Bullhead City, Arizona

  • Median home value: $310,565
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7
  • Total population: 40,808
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41frt7_0YnCPtLy00

Saint Albans, West Virginia

  • Median home value: $129,982
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.8
  • Total population: 10,078
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsVhJ_0YnCPtLy00

Rockport, Texas

  • Median home value: $287,717
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71.2
  • Total population: 10,815
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 28%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oa9IN_0YnCPtLy00

North Fort Myers, Florida

  • Median home value: $328,368
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.8
  • Total population: 42,315
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 47.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doDxb_0YnCPtLy00

Mount Airy, North Carolina

  • Median home value: $153,561
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.2
  • Total population: 10,213
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itxAp_0YnCPtLy00

Aiken, South Carolina

  • Median home value: $247,935
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63.5
  • Total population: 31,428
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSnp8_0YnCPtLy00

Kingsport, Tennessee

  • Median home value: $195,583
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 57.5
  • Total population: 53,699
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iouFg_0YnCPtLy00

Godfrey, Illinois

  • Median home value: $177,266
  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.3
  • Total population: 17,540
  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.6%

Cynthia Measom and Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first (1) selected all U.S. cities with populations greater than 10,000 and at least 25 percent comprised of persons 65-years and older, as sourced from the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then (2) ranked cities whose median home value in April 2022, as sourced from Zillow, was below the national average; and whose average annual temperatures ranged between 50 and 80 degrees (F), as (3) sourced from WeatherBase. All data was compiled on June 8, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Linda A
27d ago

many of these places are very humid. as we age, look for places where you feel good. If you have lung issues a dry climate may be better for you. same goes if you have arthritis. If you move away from family what kind of support system will you have? do you want to be a far away grandparent? what kind of medical care is there? is it so swamped with seniors, you can't get in to see a doctor?

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With the Most $1 Million Homes

The real estate market in the U.S. over the last three years has been unprecedented, and there may not be another like it ever again. In late 2019, a prosperous economy and low unemployment rate contributed to a strong housing market. Already in 2020, markets nationwide had many $1 million homes, and many have joined […]
SAN JOSE, CA
GOBankingRates

How Gas Prices Are Actually Determined

The financial press had plenty to report on in the first half of 2022, with inflation rising to its highest levels in over 40 years, stocks falling into a bear market and cryptocurrency crashing. But the news item that perhaps had the most direct impact on the vast majority of American consumers was the shocking rise in the price of gasoline. In June 2021, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.09, according to data from AAA, but as of June 2022, it had topped $5. That marks a gain of over 60% in a single year. While most Americans feel the pain at the pump, many aren’t aware of exactly what goes into the price of gasoline. Here’s a closer look.
TRAFFIC
GOBankingRates

66% of Workers Say Inflation Outpacing Salary Gains

The four-decade high inflation is hitting Americans in every aspect of their life, from ballooning food and gas prices to an extremely pricey housing market. And now, it’s also taking a toll on employees’ salary perceptions, as two-thirds of workers say inflation has outpaced any salary gains they’ve made in the past 12 months, according to a recent survey.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker BYD Takes Top Spot From Musk’s Tesla

The Oracle of Omaha-backed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company BYD reportedly surpassed rival Tesla’s deliveries for the first half of 2022. “#BYD sold 134,036 new energy vehicles in June, with a YOY increase of 162.7%! First half of 2022 we delivered total sales exceeding 640,000 units. We are excited to be taking initiatives for building a greener future for all!” the company tweeted on July 3.
BUSINESS
