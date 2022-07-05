ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Lego Super Mario sets 2022 - create the coolest courses with these kits

By Benjamin Abbott
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6kYm_0Yn8ybXc00
(Image credit: LEGO)

Besides being a lot of fun, the best Lego Super Mario sets are nostalgia in brick form. They allow you to recreate the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond in miniature, and there are now dozens of kits inspired by the beloved video game series. Only this time, you're in charge of designing the levels.

Which packs are worth adding to your Lego courses, though? And how do you get the interactive figures that make it all come to life? We're big fans of the Nintendo mascot here at GamesRadar, so our master builders have created a shortlist of the best Lego Super Mario sets that are worth your time. These really are some of the best Lego sets out there.

We've also rounded up the lowest available prices - if there's a discount to be had on the best Lego Super Mario sets, you'll find it below. We expect plenty of offers to appear in the coming weeks thanks to 2022's Prime Day Lego deals, so bargains are sure to be just around the corner.

Ready to see what you should prioritize? Let's-a-go!

Lego Super Mario sets - top 5

Image 1 of 2

1. Super Mario Adventures Starter Course

The best Lego Super Mario set overall

If you're unsure of where to begin, it's a no-brainer to pick up the starter set. In fact, we'd argue that it's an essential purchase - despite being a little more expensive, it's the only kit to include Mario himself. More importantly, the jovial plumber is compatible with all of the other Lego Super Mario sets out there. That means he'll interact with Lego Luigi and Lego Peach figures if you add them to your collection down the road.

Nintendo's mascot isn't the only reason to pick up this kit, though. Along with the digital Mario figure, this boxset contains the means to create a course with the franchise's most iconic elements (including a green warp pipe, blocks for Mario to hit, and an end-of-level flag pole for him to slide down). This can be set up any way you want and mixed with other sets too, so it's far from a one-hit wonder.

Naturally, every good hero needs a baddie to fight - and in this case, it's Bowser Jr. That makes this an all-in-one package and the perfect start to your Lego Mario world.

Image 1 of 2

2. Character packs

The best cheap Lego Super Mario set

Want to keep costs low but still get in on the Lego Mario action? These blister packs are perfect. Besides being incredibly affordable (some cost less than a cup of coffee), they're surprisingly well made and are lovely little display pieces for your shelf or desk even if you have no intention of using them as a part of your course.

There's a lot to choose from, too. Four lines are now available, giving us roughly 40 figures in total, and these can be used with all other Lego Super Mario sets or put on a display stand if you'd rather keep them as decoration at home. And because those stands are only a hop, skip, and jump away from being mini-dioramas, they don't look out of place by themselves.

Not sold on the current lineup? Don't worry, fresh additions seem to appear every few months. That means you've always got something new to collect, especially as you never know what you'll find in each bag.

Image 1 of 2

3. Nintendo Entertainment System

The best premium Lego Super Mario set

Despite being the priciest kit on this list, the Lego NES is undoubtedly one of the coolest. As a bricky slice of retro heaven, it's a real show-stopper that isn't just for looking at. Yup, you can actually play on it.

Built from a whopping 2,646 pieces, this model recreates the 1980s console and controller to go with an old-school CRT TV. Seeing as the latter has a side-scrolling screen showing the first Super Mario Bros. level (complete with a moveable Mario sprite), you can 'run' through that iconic stage and dodge obstacles.

Add the interactive Mario figure and things get even juicier. Plug him into the top of the TV and he'll start playing the game's theme tune as well as responding to enemies or power-ups when you encounter them. It's an awesome addition that elevates this Lego Super Mario set from simple replica to head-turning display piece.

Image 1 of 2

4. Bowser's Castle Boss Battle

The best Lego Super Mario boss set

Every Super Mario world needs a final boss, and who could be a better choice than Bowser himself? This set lets you recreate the king Koopa's lair in all its imposing glory.

Built on a bed of 'lava' that features its own Lava Bubble baddie (as is tradition for Bowser's Castle), this particular kit turns heads thanks to a sizeable - and moving - statue that looms over proceedings. It isn't an empty threat, either. Dry Bones and Boo are along for the ride to protect their master, not to mention towers with shaking, rotating platforms.

This gives us a suitably epic conclusion to any course, especially because players can actually defeat Bowser using flippers that move the bridge under him. It's just one of the unnecessary but very cool touches that make this set worth the higher price tag.

Image 1 of 2

5. Master Your Adventure

The best Lego Super Mario expansion set

This kit may not be as attention-grabbing as other packs in the Lego Super Mario range, but it's a worthy purchase nonetheless if you like to freestyle your own courses. Besides giving you loads of extra tiles for expanding your world, it allows players to choose their own level rewards.

That's because of the helpfully-named 'Customization Machine'. This steampunk contraption pairs with certain blocks included within the box, letting users decide what comes out when they're activated. If you're buying for the little ones in your family, this gives them the means to create tailored stages for each other. There's even a time-trial Special Pipe if they want a greater challenge.

Getting more enemies to bash is no bad thing either, and this box contains four - Larry, Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa figures have come along for the ride. When combined with the interactive sliding platform obstacle, there's a lot of value on offer here.

Lego Super Mario sets - FAQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iG2i2_0Yn8ybXc00
(Image credit: LEGO)

Is Lego Super Mario worth it?

Mileage will vary from person to person, but we'd argue that Lego Super Mario is worth it no matter whether you're an adult looking for something to put on your shelf or a child hoping to get a new toy they can play with. As we mentioned in our Lego Super Mario hands-on, it serves both audiences surprisingly well.

The Mario starter set is great for everyone

However, your age-range will make certain kits more worthwhile than others. To be precise, the Mario starter set is great for everyone because of the interactive figure and iconic elements it features, but other expansions (like the Master Your Adventure set) just provide extra tiles or revolve around gameplay. This means they'll be probably more appealing to a younger audience hoping to play through their own levels.

Is Lego Mario sold separately?

Yes, the Lego Mario figure is sold separately. In fact, you can only get it in the Super Mario Adventures Starter Course (which is $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)). The same is true of Lego Luigi and Lego Peach - they're available in specific starter sets, meaning you won't get them anywhere else.

Luckily, none of these are hard to find. Starter courses will be front-and-center wherever Lego Super Mario sets are sold. In other words, it won't take you long to track down the plucky plumber himself.

Is Lego Mario limited edition?

Don't worry, Lego Super Mario sets aren't a limited-edition flash in the pan. Much like Star Wars, Marvel, or Harry Potter, they're here for the long haul.

Nonetheless, it is worth noting that some kits are harder to find than others these days. Although the starter sets are pretty safe, many of the older models go out of production after a year or so. While that isn't to say they're impossible to get your hands on, they will require a bit more legwork if they've been discontinued by Lego. Basically, we'd recommend grabbing a set you want sooner than later to avoid disappointment down the road. That's especially true of the smaller blind bag sets - these are regularly replaced with newer kits.

Looking for gift ideas? Be sure to drop in on these must-have gifts for gamers. It's not a bad idea to scope out the best Harry Potter merchandise and Star Wars gifts too (speaking of which, there are more than a few Lego Star Wars sets to choose from...)!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiCVu_0Yn8ybXc00

As the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to Lego buying guides. I have been writing about games in one form or another since 2012 and can normally be found cackling over some evil plan I've cooked up for my group's next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Lego is releasing a 2,807-piece Bowser set for adults

Come October, Lego will release the largest set in its Super Mario line so far — a 2,807-piece model of the King of the Koopas himself. The Mighty Bowser set will be a part of Lego’s fun but not infantilizing line for adults known as Adults Welcome. Upon a closer look at the Super Koopa figure, it’s evident that it’ll take far more advanced spatial reasoning skills to build than the rest of Lego’s Super Mario-themed lineup geared towards youth. In addition to Super Bowser coming with his own Lego-version of a fireball launcher, there’s also a button to control the figure’s movements and an entire battle platform for Bowser, complete with two towers that are meant to be toppled over by the villain.
SHOPPING
CNET

Return to Hyrule With This Nifty $40 Legend of Zelda Game & Watch (Save 20%)

It might just be the nostalgia, or maybe they really are that good, but nothing beats revisiting the classic games you grew up playing. But unless you're still holding on to your retro consoles, they're not always easy, or even possible, to access. This nifty Legend of Zelda handheld Game & Watch console makes it easier than ever to step back into the Hyrule from your childhood, and right now you can pick it up on sale for just $40, $10 off the usual price at both Walmart and Amazon. There's no guaranteeing how long this offer will be available, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Nes#Mario World#Lego Group#Video Game#Lego Super Mario
Thrillist

PBR Has Released a Massive Box with 1,844 Cans of Beer

Pabst Blue Ribbon loves a marketing hook. That sounds like a bad thing. It's not necessarily. Sometimes what looks like a poorly considered marketing gesture winds up being delicious boozy coffee or THC-infused PBR seltzers. Sometimes it just winds up being a lot of beer. The latter of those examples...
DRINKS
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reunites One of Gaming's Best Franchises

Xbox Game Pass just reunited one of the best sagas in all of gaming. Throughout most of 2021, the entirety of Sega's Yakuza series was accessible from beginning to end via Game Pass. By the end of the year, though, this was no longer true as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 all departed from the service. Fortunately, for those who maybe never got to play the first three mainline entries in the series, that removal has been undone.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
hypebeast.com

Versace’s New “Odissea” Sneaker Brings the Heat

Since Salehe Bembury departed from the legendary house of Versace, sneaker fans worldwide have kept a close watch on the label to see what new footwear heat would drop next. And for the Summer 2022 season, Versace has answered the call and delivered with its new “Odissea” sneaker release.
APPAREL
Motorious

Monster Truck Mustang Entices And Violates

Perusing our favorite subreddit (r/Sh***y_Car_Mods) we regularly run across some pretty amazing rides. Sure, some of them make us want to retch into the garbage can, proving that crimes against humanity can absolutely be committed through car modifications, but others are pretty fascinating. However, we can’t quite agree on what to make of this lifted Ford Mustang.
CARS
ZDNet

The 5 best flashlights: Light the way

Flashlights are a tool that we take for granted -- until we're stuck with one that barely illuminates the path ahead. Instead, skip the dim horror movie lighting and choose a reliable model. A flashlight should combine power with performance, so you can ensure you're always prepared. When any old...
ELECTRONICS
sneakernews.com

More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears

As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
APPAREL
SlashGear

The BMW That's Worth Five Times Its Original Cost Now

There's a modest-looking BMW M3 that has quite an intriguing history on top of being over hundreds of thousands more than its original price. A listing for a used E36 M3 GT on eBay, which had a sticker price of $56,599, accumulated a whopping £250,000 (over $312,000 worth) ... in expenditures (via Carscoops).
BUYING CARS
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Phantom”

Nike has cultivated the Air Max line-up for the last 35 years, developing many a new model throughout the technology’s life. And for 2022, the brand is ushering in the Air Max Scorpion, a lifestyle proposition that could be making its debut later this September. Revealed first in women’s...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

South Africa’s SHELFLIFE Gets An Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been an overlooked option within Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. Over the last year, the lifestyle offering has exploded in popularity thanks in large part to Off-White. To close out 2022, however, the sneaker will drop in several unique takes courtesy of boutiques from across the globe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX

The Jumpman is intimately familiar with GORE-TEX, as they’ve previously upgraded the Air Jordan 1 with said material late last year. And for 2022, the brand is repeating the same process for the Air Jordan 5, albeit only in a women’s exclusive capacity. Slated to drop during the...
APPAREL
PC Gamer

This Zelda 'speedrun' is legit one of the greatest things I've ever seen

It may be an N64 game in origin, but Ocarina of Time is one of those that now just belongs to everyone: and it has since the earliest days of the speedrunning community been one of the core speedrunning titles. There's a bunch of reasons for this, beyond it being a very popular and much-loved game, and one big element is the number of glitches that can be triggered in-game, whether just through player input or with machine inputs (what's known as tool-assisted speedrunning, or TAS). It's a game that can be made to do a lot of funky stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy