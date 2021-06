Gold and silver toners for the RICOH Pro C7200X elevate print materials to meet customer needs and support growth of graphic arts innovators. Exton, Pa. – Ricoh USA, Inc., today announced innovative new gold and silver toners, enabling customers to migrate critical applications away from offset and onto digital with single pass embellishment. These unique additions enable the production of a wide range of enhanced print applications, and open up new revenue opportunities for customers who seek to differentiate their offerings to meet the evolving and diverse needs of their customers in today’s competitive marketplace.