Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports .

Read: Today’s Richest Athletes in the World
Find Out: Which Athletes Earn the Most Per Hour?

Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR driver's money comes from a combination of salary, purse winnings from races and endorsements.

One of the sport's all-time greats, Jeff Gordon, turns 50 on Aug. 4 -- and the racing legend is worth a cool $200 million. Let's mark the occasion with a challenge: Can you guess how rich each of these current NASCAR drivers is?

Last updated: Aug. 4, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNqo1_0YmfDn0U00

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin, 40, is a three-time Daytona 500 winner, including back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star has 44 career Cup victories. Despite leading the NASCAR point standings in 2021, he has yet to win a race as the regular season nears its close.

Hamlin has plenty of endorsements, including with Domino's and FedEx. Check out his total net worth here.

Don't Miss: 15 Famous People Who Came Out of Retirement and Made a Fortune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJS6w_0YmfDn0U00

Kevin Harvick

At 45, Kevin Harvick already has compiled a Hall of Fame-worthy NASCAR career. He won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2020 regular-season title, as well as the 2007 Daytona 500.

Harvick has 58 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and 119 across all NASCAR race series.

Off the track, he has served as a race broadcaster for Fox, formed his own scholarship foundation and endorsed Jimmy John's, Mobil 1 and more.

Keep reading to discover his total net worth.

More: 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAaaj_0YmfDn0U00

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, 36, is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2015 and 2019), with 59 race victories.

The younger brother of Kurt Busch, Kyle is the all-time leader in NASCAR Xfinity Series victories with 102. He has 222 career wins across all three NASCAR series.

Known as "Candy Man" for his longtime association with candy manufacturer Mars Wrigley, Kyle drives a car with M&M decals.

Can you guess what a sweet deal he got, and his total net worth?

Read: 14 Famous Companies That Aren’t Profitable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgKlt_0YmfDn0U00

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch, 43, has dropped hints recently that he might retire after this NASCAR season. If he does, he will wrap up a stellar career, highlighted by the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2017 Daytona 500.

The versatile driver also won the 2003 IROC championship and raced in the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Daytona and NHRA events.

Busch, known for feuds with other NASCAR drivers earlier in his career, has a big sponsorship with Monster Energy.

Read on to see what kind of jolt gives him his net worth.

See: Incredibly Rich Retired Athletes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lJlU_0YmfDn0U00

Jimmie Johnson

One of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, Jimmie Johnson has seven Cup Series championships and 83 career victories.

Known as "Seven-Time" for his record-tying seven championships, Johnson dominated NASCAR for most of the 2000s. Although he is semi-retired, he still drives occasionally for Chip Ganassi Racing and will participate in the IndyCar Series.

Johnson, 45, has been featured in video games and music videos, and he was sponsored for years by Lowe's.

Can you guess his total net worth?

Find Out: Saving Tricks From Famous People Sitting On Millions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpkUQ_0YmfDn0U00

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, 25, is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The son of former champion and NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, Chase first made his name by winning a Nationwide Series championship as a rookie in 2014.

He has 13 victories in Cup races, and he has a variety of off-course accomplishments, including the voice of character Chase Racelott in "Cars 3."

Put all that together, and can you guess his net worth?

See: Celebrity Endorsement Deals With Insane Payouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O07o5_0YmfDn0U00

Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace has the fewest race accomplishments of any driver on this list, with no Cup Series victories and a high finish of 22nd in the Cup standings in 2020.

But off the track, Wallace's accomplishments rank with the best in the sport. The 27-year-old is the only African American in NASCAR, and he was at the forefront of helping the racing circuit confront racism. Wallace drove a car with a special paint scheme to honor Black Lives Matter, and his fellow NASCAR drivers walked with him in solidarity after a noose was found in his garage.

Wallace now drives for a team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Can you guess his total net worth?

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

Comments / 70

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Jimmie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Xfinity Series#Richest Athletes#Nba#Domino#Mobil 1#Nascar Xfinity Series#M M#Nhra#Monster Energy#African American#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Heavy crash for Johnson in Nashville warm-up

Jimmie Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing team will be busy ahead of today’s 5:30 p.m. ET start for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville after the open-wheel rookie crashed at nearly 175mph in morning warm-up. Charging across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, Johnson appeared to hit a large bump,...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Randy Herzog has passed away

Former (NASCAR Busch Series) NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Randy Herzog passed away on August 25, 2021 at the age of 77. Herzog Motorsports made their debut in 1999 with then ASA driver Jimmie Johnson. In his first full-time season, Johnson finished 3rd in rookie standings behind Ron Hornaday and Kevin Harvick.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s big news

Bubba Wallace has had a 2021 full of change. Over the winter, Wallace moved to a new team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and while they started out a bit rough and lacked a top 15 finish until race 13, his 23XI Racing Toyota scored a fifth place finish at Pocono and sits 20th in points.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon Mourns Death of Legendary Announcer Bob Jenkins in Moving Tribute

Bob Jenkins, who was the radio announcer of the Indianapolis 500 and called motorsports events for more than five decades, died on Monday. He was 73. Since the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced his death, drivers and fans are paying their respects to the legendary radio and television announcer. One of those was former driver Jeff Gordon. He tweeted Jenkins was “not just a legendary voice, but someone who very much loved what he did. …”
Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott hit with massive penalty at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott has been penalized ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, a track where he is the two-time reigning winner. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International from the rear of the field as a result of a pre-race infraction.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat has been filled for 2022

As expected, Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports have agreed to continue their relationship into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. When Erik Jones signed with Richard Petty Motorsports last year for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the deal was classified as a multi-year deal. However, a clause existed within that agreement that would have allowed the two sides to part ways after the 2021 season concluded.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Here's the Real Reason Tony Stewart Is Learning Drag Racing

Tony Stewart says he has no personal agenda in drag racing, just curious about what fiancée Leah Pruett encounters in her form of motorsports. Pruett’s confidence that he would learn the right way is what convinced Stewart to get into the cockpit of a dragster. Stewart detail-oriented as he learns...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Dale Earnhardt Jr thanks NASCAR fanbase for not letting him get fired

Dale Earnhardt Jr spent 19 years in the NASCAR Cup Series. He collected 26 wins along the way but there were a few dry spells along the way. In 2008, Earnhardt Jr made a bold decision to make the move from the team his father built (for him). He asked for painted side-skirts and signed with Hendrick Motorsports, arguably the hottest team in the sport.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR driver, Navy veteran attacked on social media

Following the announcement of his new role, NASCAR driver and team owner Jesse Iwuji was attacked on social media because of the color of his skin. Jesse Iwuji serves as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy. He also competes part-time in NASCAR, doing so in both the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Kasey Kahne returns to full-time racing, will run rest of World of Outlaws season

Once one of NASCAR's most promising young stars, it's been almost three years since Kasey Kahne stepped out of a stock car for the final time and returned to his roots as a sprint car racer. While Kahne had been enjoying a reduced role as a driver on dirt, a new opportunity has presented itself for Kahne to get back to the grind of racing full-time.

Comments / 70

Community Policy