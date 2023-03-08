How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

The Daytona 500 has NASCAR fans excited to tune in and watch their favorite drivers race this Sunday, Feb. 14.

When it comes to these racers and how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports.

Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR driver's money comes from a combination of salary, purse winnings from races and endorsements.

One of the sport's all-time greats, Jeff Gordon, is worth a cool $200 million. Take a look at just how rich these other big names are.

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin, 42, is a three-time Daytona 500 winner, including back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star has 48 career Cup victories. He has 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and two triumphs at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Hamlin has plenty of endorsements, including with Domino's and FedEx. Hamlin also co-owns 23XI Racing with NBA legend Michael Jordan in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Kevin Harvick

At 47, Kevin Harvick already has compiled a Hall of Fame-worthy NASCAR career. He won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2020 regular-season title, as well as the 2007 Daytona 500.

Harvick has 60 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and 121 across all NASCAR race series.

Off the track, he has served as a race broadcaster for Fox, formed his own scholarship foundation and endorsed Jimmy John's, Mobil 1 and more.

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, 37, is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2015 and 2019), with 60 race victories.

The younger brother of Kurt Busch, Kyle is the all-time leader in NASCAR Xfinity Series victories with 102 and in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins with 62. He has 224 career wins across all three NASCAR series.

He is currently driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch, 44, returned to racing last year for his 21st season in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first 23XI race. After suffering a serious head injury, Busch announced he would be stepping back from racing full-time last October.

Busch's NASCAR career highlights include the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2017 Daytona 500. The versatile driver also won the 2003 IROC championship and raced in the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Daytona and NHRA events.

Jimmie Johnson

One of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, Jimmie Johnson has seven Cup Series championships and 83 career victories.

At 47, he's known as "Seven-Time" for his record-tying seven championships. Johnson dominated NASCAR for most of the 2000s. Although he is semi-retired, he's made a return to racing for the 2023 Daytona 500.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, 27, won his first Cup Series championship in 2020 during his fifth full season in Cup.

The son of former champion and NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, Chase first made his name by winning a Nationwide Series championship as a rookie in 2014. Going into the 2023 racing season, he has five Xfinity Series wins and three in the Craftsman Truck Series.

He has 18 victories in Cup races in addition to a variety of off-course accomplishments, including the voice of character Chase Racelott in "Cars 3."

Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace is the newest Cup Series Champion on this list and became the second Black driver ever to win the Cup Series with his first victory in the 2021 Fall race. During his freshmen season in 2018, he finished runner up in the Cup Series and second in the Daytona 500.

But off the track, Wallace's accomplishments rank with the best in the sport. The 29-year-old is the only Black driver in NASCAR, and he was at the forefront of helping the racing circuit confront racism. Wallace drove a car with a special paint scheme to honor Black Lives Matter, and his fellow NASCAR drivers walked with him in solidarity after a noose was found in his garage. He's also well known for his efforts in banning the Confederate Flag at races.

Wallace now drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for the new Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owned 23XI Racing team.

Ashleigh Ray and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

All information was compiled on and is accurate as of Feb. 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?