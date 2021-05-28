What a $5 Million Home Looks Like Around the US

Depending on where you live, $5 million could gain you access to a mega-mansion in a chic neighborhood, or it could buy you a cozier -- but no less luxurious -- place in a much pricier city, where million-dollar homes are the norm.

Although $5 million is no longer enough to buy the most expensive homes in the U.S., it'll certainly keep you more than comfortable.

From ritzy properties in major metropolises to sprawling mansions in the rural suburbs, here's how much home you can get across the country if you're rolling in cash.

1. Edmond, Oklahoma

Listing price : $4.7 million

Square footage : 12,612 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 4 beds, 6 baths

If you have $4.7 million to make a mansion in Edmond your own, you'll cruise past horse pastures on the long driveway leading to this one-owner custom house, which greets visitors with massive stone columns. Inside you'll find amenities such as inlaid granite and walnut floors, a library with an elevator, a spa bath in the master bedroom and a third level with 1,650 square feet of temperature-controlled heating and storage not included in the living space square footage.

Oh, and it sits on 560 acres.

You won't find a ton of million-dollar homes in this Oklahoma City suburb, where the median listing price is $294,990, according to Zillow. A $5 million home would certainly make you the envy of the neighbors.

2. New York

Listing price : $5,095,000

Square footage : 2,045 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 3 beds, 3 baths

New York City's notoriously pricey housing market is actually in a slump, according to CNBC, with the average sale price in Manhattan below $2 million for the first time in two years.

There's a good chance $5 million might not even buy you a luxurious penthouse in the Big Apple, but you can score a comfy duplex in the city's trendy Tribeca neighborhood, where you'll be mere blocks from sites like Rockefeller Park and One World Trade Center. Lapacho wood floors, 10-foot ceilings and a sleek kitchen fitted with Basaltina stone countertops are all part of the deal as well.

3. San Francisco

Listing price : $5 million

Square footage : 2,780 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 8 beds, 6 baths

With the median home value now reaching nearly $1.29 million, according to the Zillow Home Value Index, San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the country.

For $5 million, however, you can still score a nice, big piece of the Bay Area pie. Even better, this multi-unit property can help with the mortgage by renting to someone who's not quite ready to buy.

4. Austin, Texas

Listing price : $4.9 million

Square footage : 6,072 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 6 beds, 6 1/2 baths

Home prices and cost of living are rising in Austin, where the median home value is now $335,700. But for slightly under $5 million, you can score a private gated estate with a rooftop deck that offers downtown views in the chic Tarrytown neighborhood. You'll also have a pool and a spa, and when friends feel like staying the night, they'll have a detached guest house with their own living room, kitchenette and full bathroom waiting for them.

5. Washington, D.C.

Listing price : $5 million

Square footage : 7,800 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 6 beds, 8 baths

If you have millions of dollars to spare -- and you'll need it to live comfortably in the nation's capital -- you can buy a classic colonial in the posh Berkley neighborhood.

Completely renovated, the home comes complete with three masonry fireplaces, a flat rear garden, two offices and multiple walk-in closets. Berkley, located in the city's northwest section, is highly coveted -- and therefore pricey, with housing prices mostly running into the six digits. The German Embassy and George Washington University's Mount Vernon Campus call Berkley home.

6. Seattle

Listing price : $4.6 million

Square footage : 5,997 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 4 beds, 4 baths

This two-story Northwestern contemporary offers views not just of the city, but also of the water and mountains. Perched on prime waterfront real estate, your guests will gasp at the vaulted ceilings, built-in wet bar and living room that opens onto an entertainment deck. You'll also enjoy an exercise room, wine cellar and media room.

7. Philadelphia

Listing price : $4.95 million

Square footage : 14,131 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 7 beds, 7 baths

Bordered by the Delaware River and Philadelphia's iconic Walnut and Lombard streets, Society Hill is one the hottest neighborhoods in the City of Brotherly Love. Classified as part of Historic Philadelphia, the neighborhood is bursting with posh boutiques, edgy art galleries and beer gardens. For just shy of $5 million, you can score more than 14,000 square feet of it all for yourself. Formed from two Society Hill mansions built in 1829, your new Philly dream home comes complete with 3,000 square feet of gardens.

8. Miami

Listing price : $4.85 million

Square footage : 5,331 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 6 beds, 6 1/2 baths

One of the glitziest neighborhoods in Miami, Bay Point is home to celebrities, executives and those who can afford the ritziest Miami lifestyle. Looking for a slice of the high life? A mansion in this exclusive gated community can be yours for less than $5 million.

Completely renovated and drenched in South Florida daylight, this home comes with a new pool and a spillover hot tub to relax in when you're not lounging at your custom-built bar on the home's wraparound terrace.

9. Atlanta

Listing price : $4.95 million

Square footage : n/a

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 6 beds, 8 1/2 baths

For less than $5 million, you can own a Greek Revival-style mansion with nine fireplaces, a covered pavilion overlooking a pristine pool and manicured landscaping that includes a traditional English boxwood garden.

The classic Southern mansion is located in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood, where Atlanta's elite have been living in style for more than a century.

10. Chicago

Listing price : $5 million

Square footage : 6,000 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 6 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths

Open parks, quaint brick homes, old churches and historical landmarks are all part of the scenery in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. If your budget includes $5 million for a house, brand new construction awaits in the center of it all. At that price, you could score an extra long, extra wide new home on an oversized lot, complete with a heated underground attached garage.

11. Honolulu

Listing price : $4.7 million

Square footage : 5,612 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 5 bed, 5 1/2 baths

Carve out your own piece of paradise on a 34,289-square-foot parcel in Oahu for less than $5 million. Your estate sits on Maunalani Heights in Honolulu, and every room in the mansion has soaring views of the surrounding oceans and mountains. Cool and breezy, your mansion is situated in a gated community that is nestled next to a wilderness conservation area. An added bonus? Hawaii has the lowest property tax rate in the country.

12. Nashville, Tennessee

Listing price : $4.99 million

Square footage : 10,100 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 5 beds, 6 baths

For $5 million, you can live like a rock star in the country music capital of the world. The home features private guest suites and a master suite that comes with its own private courtyard. The exterior stone was quarried in France and the inside is adorned with American black walnut flooring.

Even better, you might be getting in at just the right moment. According to Zillow, Nashville's cold real estate market makes it the perfect buyer's market.

13. Portland, Oregon

Listing price : $4 million

Square footage : 13,000 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 5 beds, 5 1/2 baths

You don't need to spend $5 million in Portland to get yourself a stunning mega-mansion. For only $4 million, you can buy an extremely large home in the Northwestern cultural mecca that comes with a private vineyard. The pinot and chardonnay vineyards that surround the mansion are made into wine that's housed in the estate's built-in tasting room and wine cellar.

And if you're more into push-ups than a pinot, this estate includes multiple exercise rooms, tennis courts and a gym with a rock-climbing wall.

The median home value in Portland is now $411,200 and, according to Zillow, the market is cooling off, which means you'll likely have some leverage with eager sellers.

14. Las Vegas

Listing price : $5 million

Square footage : 13,222 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 5 bed, 7 3/4 baths

If you've got $5 million and love to entertain guests, Las Vegas has a mansion with your name on it. In a city with a median home value under a quarter-million dollars, you can expect a genuine palace for that kind of cash -- and that's exactly what you'll get in this Sin City home. The enormous backyard just begs to host lavish parties -- and your guests will want to return soon, thanks to the game room, pool, spa and theater.

15. New Orleans

Listing price : $4.5 million

Square footage : 7,464 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 4 beds, 6 baths

If you close your eyes and imagine what the quintessential New Orleans Garden District mansion looks like, you'll probably picture the property at 2211 Prytania Street.

The home took two years to build, and it's designed with Southern gentility in mind, including a massive, 30-seat formal dining area with walled gardens archived by the Smithsonian, a three-story open stairwell with an atrium, and separate china and silver walk-in closets.

Since it's in the Garden District, you'd be a stone's throw from everything that makes New Orleans an affordable, global tourist hot spot.

16. Phoenix

Listing price : $4.99 million

Square footage : 14,124 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 7 beds, 11 baths

In Phoenix, $5 million will buy you an oasis in the desert -- but not just any oasis. This mansion has been featured in local and national magazines, and even a TV show. The outside features a naturally manicured landscape filled with local cacti and trees, as well as a mature botanical arboretum garden. Double-digit bathrooms and five-digit square footage offer a true Southwestern mansion for under $5 million.

17. Avalon, New Jersey

Listing price : $4.9 million

Square footage : 4,301 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 6 beds, 5 1/2 baths

Avalon shares an island with Stone Harbor along the South Jersey shore. Not only is Avalon a hot seller's market, but it's a wealthy town with a median home value of more than $1.21 million.

However, $5 million is still enough to buy a beautiful vacation home seconds from the beach, complete with a third-floor master bedroom suite that features a walk-in closet, a gas fireplace and a private deck with an expansive water view.

18. San Diego

Listing price : $4.4 million

Square footage : 6,192 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 5 beds, 6 1/2 baths

San Diego is expensive even by the standards of Southern California -- but few areas in the Golden State or the country have a higher price tag than the beach community of La Jolla. The median home value in La Jolla is nearly $1.91 million, which dwarfs even San Francisco's notoriously expensive housing.

For less than $5 million, a choice sliver of the Southern California beach paradise is within your grasp: a large, five-bedroom home with a backyard pool.

19. Denver

Listing price : $4.8 million

Square footage : 5,880 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 3 beds, 5 baths

The magazine 5280, named for Denver's status as the Mile High City, recently ran an article chronicling the city's red-hot housing market and the impact it had on sending home prices skyrocketing. The main photo that appeared in the article depicts a property for sale in the ritzy Cherry Creek neighborhood -- and it can be yours for less than $5 million.

Not only is the mansion located in one of the country's most in-demand real estate markets, but it comes complete with 15-foot ceilings, a wood-paneled elevator, a home theater and a rooftop deck.

20. Boston

Listing price : $5.5 million

Square footage : 8,367 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 9 beds, 6 1/2 baths

In the hip, diverse Boston suburb of Jamaica Plain sits a mansion unlike virtually any other on the market in Massachusetts.

The country manor, which is billed in its listing as a "'Downton Abbey' replica," is nestled in surrounding woodlands and rolling hillsides. From the outside it looks like an ancient stone fortress castle -- but its modern interior is nothing short of 21st-century splendor.

21. Charlotte, North Carolina

Listing price : $5 million

Square footage : 8,679 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 5 beds, 5 baths

The median home value in Charlotte is just over $200,000, which means $5 million will buy you a whole lot of home. In fact, for that price, you can own a genuine Southern mansion. Situated on nearly a full acre of land, the two-story, dual-chimney home boasts a study, a massive great room, an open floor plan and, of course, what Southern manor would be complete without a butlery?

If you're not ready to buy, know that Charlotte is also one of the best big cities for renters.

22. Dallas

Listing price : $5 million

Square footage : 9,918 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 4 beds, 6 baths

With a median home value of $177,300, the city of Dallas has fairly inexpensive housing prices, so expect the best if you plan to drop $5 million on a new place.

This nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion features both formal and casual dining areas, as well as a secure vault room so your wealthy friends can rest easy knowing their valuables are safe when you have company over. The exterior is complete with a backyard koi pond, and the interior boasts a commercial-grade elevator leading to a game room.

23. Los Angeles

Listing price : $5 million

Square footage : 2,123 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 3 beds, 4 baths

L.A. is a notoriously expensive city with a median home value of $663,500, so for $5 million, don't expect the world.

What you can expect, however, are stunning, elevated, 270-degree views of the city below through massive, ceiling-to-floor windows. Retractable glass walls, a floating glass staircase and a lofted multi-purpose space are all part of the package as well.

24. Slidell, Louisiana

Listing price : $4.7 million

Square footage : 6,100 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 3 beds, 4 baths

With a median home value of just $157,100, you'd think $5 million would buy you the world in the Louisiana town of Slidell. In reality, it's enough for a really big three-bedroom main home and another 2,300-square-foot apartment.

This property boasts panoramic 360-degree views of Lake Pontchartrain, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a lighted fishing pier, a boathouse and dockage for your favorite yacht.

25. Omaha, Nebraska

Listing price : $5 million

Square footage : 10,572 square feet

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms : 5 beds, 10 baths

If you have $5 million and are looking for a dream home in the Midwest, you can own a compound fit for a king. Your yard could be this sprawling, 50-acre spread of manicured landscaping perfection. Inside, you'll live in marble, granite and hardwood luxury that comes complete with five fireplaces.

