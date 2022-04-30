ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

It’s “Us Against the World!” Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have kept their romance relatively private — but their story is as sweet as any love song.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December 2017 that the Coldplay singer had moved on with the Fifty Shades of Grey star less than two years after his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow was finalized in July 2016. The exes — who share daughter Apple and son Moses — announced their “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014 after a decade of marriage.

The unlikely couple had been spotted out together on multiple occasions in late 2017 before a source told Us that they were “definitely dating” and getting serious. “They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another,” the insider added at the time. “Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

A separate source at the time noted that Martin was drawn to Johnson’s free spirit. “Chris is very young at heart so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger,” the insider said. “He likes creative types so it makes sense that he dates actresses. That’s just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type .”

Much of their relationship was kept under wraps, but the “Fix You” singer and the Texas native hit a rough patch in the summer of 2019. At the time, rumors surfaced that Martin had packed on the PDA with Dua Lipa at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., sparking speculation that he and Johnson had split. (A rep for Martin later denied the kiss had ever happened.)

Shortly after reports of their breakup made waves, the British musician supported Johnson at a handful of press events in August 2019. All signs pointed to a rekindled romance — and Paltrow played a big part in their reunion. “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy. She only wants the best for him.”

The Politician actress, for her part, tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in September 2018. While the two couples have a friendly rapport, Paltrow previously admitted that coparenting with her ex-husband hasn’t always been simple.

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” the Shakespeare in Love star said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at Martin and Johnson’s whirlwind love story!

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Chris Martin
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coldplay#Pda
Vogue Magazine

Dakota Johnson Goes Romantic in the Newest Stills From Netflix’s Persuasion

Does the world really need another Jane Austen adaptation? As it turns out, yes. Having wrapped filming on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on the Elena Ferrante novel The Lost Daughter, alongside Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson has teamed up with another powerhouse female director, Carrie Cracknell, to adapt Jane Austen’s Persuasion for Netflix. A highly respected name in British theater, Cracknell has helmed productions at both the Royal Court and the Young Vic, and recently directed Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway. Persuasion will mark her film debut.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Initial Concerns About Pete Davidson Revealed: How Cory Gamble Changed Her Mind

Kris Jenner wasn’t always a huge fan of Kim Kardashian‘s romance with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a KarJenner source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, the momager was at first “thrilled” to see someone “treat Kim so incredibly,” but was “having concerns” about the couple’s age difference (Kim is 41, Pete 28). “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the source shared.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Snubbed As Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sign On To Star In Netflix Reboot Of 'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

128K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy