Britney Spears’ Sons Sean Preston and Jayden With Kevin Federline Are All Grown Up: Photos!

All grown up. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, look so mature these days. Find out more about her family below.

What Are the Ages of Britney’s Kids?

The “Baby One More Time” singer’s oldest child is named Sean, but he goes by Preston. He was born on September 14, 2005, in Santa Monica, California. Crazy enough, the teen is about the same age his mom was when she skyrocketed to fame in the late ‘90s.

Just like his big bro, Jayden is also a Virgo and was born on September 12, 2006, in Los Angeles.

Who Has Custody of Britney’s Children?

The Grammy winner’s downward spiral in 2007 resulted in a temporary loss of custody of Sean Preston and Jayden. The “Womanizer” singer was then put under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, the following year.

In 2019, Britney was granted 30 percent custody of her boys, whereas Kevin was given 70 percent. It was reported by multiple outlets during the same year that the “Gimme More” singer was fighting for 50/50 custody.

Mark Vincent Kaplan, the Los Angeles-based divorce lawyer who represents Kevin, briefly talked about the arrangement.

“The conservatorship being in place was one of the conditions of the custody early on, and so far, that adds a layer of structure that hasn’t been changed in quite a while, which is consistent in the best interest of the kids,” the attorney said following the 2019 70/30 custody ruling. He noted nothing in the conservatorship “has caused an issue on custodial arrangements.”

On June 23, 2021, the pop star broke her silence about her conservatorship amid the #FreeBritney movement and told the judge via Zoom that she wants her “life back” as well as more freedom to make her own decisions.

Two months later, Jamie agreed to step down as conservator of her estate after 13 years “when the time is right,” according to a filing he submitted. In September, Jamie was suspended from his duties and Britney’s conservatorship was finally terminated by a judge on November 12, 2021.

What Was the Drama With Jamie Spears and Britney’s Kids?

In August 2019, Kevin filed a police report and was granted a restraining order against Jamie after a fight involving Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time.

Kevin and his attorney, Mark, went to court for an emergency hearing three days after the incident to seek a restraining order against Jamie. The order, which was granted with no opposition from Jamie, prohibited the grandfather from coming near Sean Preston and Jayden for three years, Us Weekly reported.

The following March, Jayden recorded a video of himself on Instagram calling Jamie “a pretty big d—k” and said, “He can go die.” Mark told Page Six at the time his client Kevin was “handling” the “family matter” privately.

Where Do Britney and Her Kids Stand Today?

The “Piece of Me” artist shares rare glimpses into her life as a mom with occasional Instagram photos and videos with her sons. They seem to be close, despite the ongoing drama surrounding their family.

Britney hinted she may want to have more children one day during her June 23 conservatorship hearing. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” the Grammy winner said. In September of that year, Britney announced she was engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The two later wed in June 2022. However, Britney’s sons did not attend the ceremony.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Kevin’s attorney told TMZ at the time.

It was revealed in August that Britney’s sons had not seen her in months, with KFed claiming that her risqué social media posts were to blame.

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … I gave them everything. Only one word: hurtful. I’ll say it,” Britney wrote via social media, adding that she was “saddened” by her ex’s claims. “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!! I’m only human, and I’ve done my best.”

Despite the drama, her sons said they think their relationship with their mother can “be fixed,” Daily Mail reported on August 1 about Preston and Jayden filming a documentary with Daphne Barak. Britney seemingly responded to their rare interview in a message via Instagram, where she said they could hopefully sit down “face to face” one day.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Britney’s boys, Sean Preston and Jayden!