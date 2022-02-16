ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 14 Best V-Neck T-Shirts To Buy Now

By Tyler Schoeber and PJ Gach
 4 days ago
Spring is around the corner, so you might want to start stocking up on V-neck -shirts. Oh, who are we kidding? Any season is a good season to hoard collect and wear V-neck T-shirts. They’re indispensable, as they can be dressed up with a cardigan or blazer , go sporty with a track jacket or hoodie , or worn alone. Doesn’t matter if you own thirty white V-neck T-shirts , you can always use one more.

While there’s nothing wrong with the classic crew neck T-shirt, there’s something a tad more sophisticated about V-neck T-shirts. And when you take that silhouette and change up the fabric a bit, use jersey or a fine pima cotton and possibly play around with the cut; make it a slim cut , or turn it into something oversized , that V-neck stops being a basic background player and becomes a leading character and can really shape what you’re wearing from something okay to something amazing. Texture not only creates visual interest and a nice contrast between materials, but it also makes what you’re wearing more approachable and touchable.

We’ve rounded up men’s V-neck tees for every budget and in a rainbow of colors. Scroll through and find a few that’ll take you from now until next summer and possibly beyond.

1. Fresh Clean Tees V-Neck

BEST OVERALL

When looking for the perfect v, you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg. With that said, you still want to make sure what you’re getting is something made with quality materials. That’s where Fresh Clean Tees’ V-Neck comes in. Fresh Clean Tees has quickly become a SPY favorite in the past couple of months for their durable, high-quality, ready-to-wear tees made for the modern man. Their classic v features an incredibly soft proprietary cotton-poly fabric you’ll actually want on your body that feels great wash after wash. Shirts are just $19, so they’re affordably priced as well.

We love Fresh Clean Tees so much that we named them the best T-shirt on the planet and even one of our favorite brands of the year in the 2021 Man , our end-of-year products awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHOWW_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Fresh Clean Tees V-Neck $19.00

2. Everlane Organic Cotton V-Neck Tee

RUNNER UP

Can Everlane do any wrong? We’re crushing over this organic cotton v-neck for its extra cozy material and subtle v. Each v-neck is made with durable, medium-weight cotton that’s backed by a 365-day warranty if any holes, shrinkage or rips appear in the material. Colors are on the more toned-down side of things, making this a stellar shirt for pairing under open button-downs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44B3qZ_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Everlane Organic Cotton V-Neck Tee $24.00

3. Gildan V-Neck T-Shirts

BEST DEAL

We’re going to show you a couple of worth-it deals in this piece, but there’s no better deal than this one. This multi-pack from Gildan features five different v-neck shirts at just under $15. This means each shirt is around $2.30 each. Gildan’s v-necks make sore some of the best undershirts to rock beneath an open flannel or wearing solo. With almost 90,000 reviews total and 4.5 stars, you can trust these completely. Plus, Amazon is practically giving these Gildan tees away at this point. It’s a deal you really can’t miss out on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsTMd_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Gildan V-Neck T-Shirts $18.99

4. Cuts Clothing V-Neck Curve-Hem

BEST MODERN

Cuts Clothing is taking the average T-shirt and evolving it to fit the modern man better than any other brand out there. How? They’ve fully eliminated bunching waists. Each tee from Cuts Clothing has a curved hem at the bottom for a more contoured, fitted look you’re bound to look handsome in. These swoon-worthy tees use PYCA Pro® fabric which combines cotton, spandex and polyester to create the tee of all tees. Each v is entirely wrinkle-free, comfortable and stretchy to wear day in and day out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5XM8_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Cuts Clothing V-Neck Curve-Hem $50.00

5. Robert Barakett Georgia Regular Fit V-Neck T-Shirt

QUALITY PICK

Robert Barakett has one of the best-selling v-neck tees at Nordstrom. Sure, this might look like your average tee, so you might be thinking, why the hefty price tag? Well, this baby is made with an ultrasmooth pima cotton jersey which makes it one of the softest shirts you will ever throw on your body. It’s so soft, you’ll simply have to try it out for yourself to understand how bad you’re going to need this one in your wardrobe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpTVj_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Robert Barakett Georgia Regular Fit V-Neck T-Shirt $65.00

6. Mack Weldon Pima V-Neck T-Shirt

BEST COLLAR

While every V-neck T-shirt is built with a gorgeous neckline, there’s something extra special about Mack Weldon’s that places it in a completely different light. This tee uses a recovery collar to make sure it stays in the right shape no matter how many washes or wears. Because, why have a V-neck when it’s just going to look like a U-neck in a year? In addition to the neck, the shirt is cozy and made for slim-fit wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APAgH_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Mack Weldon Pima V-Neck T-Shirt $38.00

7. H&M Regular Fit V-Neck T-shirt

BUDGET BUY

You can base a thousand outfits on one V-neck T-shirt, so it makes sense to buy a couple, right? While you can’t pick up tees by the gross from H&M, you can buy one each at just $6. These slim-fitting cotton blend V-necks come in a number of handsome colors that will allow you to wear them on rotation. For just $6, you can’t not pick up a couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hrlvm_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: H&M Regular Fit V-Neck T-shirt $5.99

8. Brooklinen York Tee

SOFTEST SHIRT

Leave it to Brooklinen to give us the world’s softest V-neck tee. The York Tee is made for the most relaxing indoor moments. You know the kind of day we’re talking about: it’s the kind where you wake up late and don’t leave your bed for the majority of it. This shirt is made with a mega soft jersey cotton and modal mixture for the coziest touch-to-skin feel you can imagine. There are four colors to choose from in total, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQjpX_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Brooklinen York Tee $28.00

9. Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Jersey V-Neck T-Shirt

BEST GO-TO

Ralph Lauren’s classic-fit jersey V-neck is crafted from soft cotton. Designed by one of the masters of American style, this slightly roomy V-neck was created with versatility in mind. It’s the type of tee that can go on the tennis court or hang out in a dive bar. Made in almost 20 shades, there’s a good chance that one of them will be in your favorite color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTPqJ_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Jersey V-Neck T-Shirt $49.50

10. Calvin Klein V-Neck Tee

MOISTURE WICKING

Man does not live by monochromatic color alone. Add a pop of something bright to jeans or cords, and it’ll brighten up the day. This Calvin Klein V-neck T-shirt is made from modal; that’s a fabric that wicks away moisture from your skin. The T-shirt can keep you cool all year long. Calvin Klein built their reputation on T-shirts. Not feeling the bright blue? You can go for classic black or white.

Read more: Most Stylish Designer T-Shirts for Men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBqH4_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Calvin Klein V-Neck Tee $34.00

11. Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Slim-Fit V-Neck

BEST FROM AMAZON

Amazon’s got it all — even their own clothing brand. By this point, we’re sure you’ve heard about Amazon Essentials and maybe you’ve even given their clothing a shot for yourself. These shockingly form-fitting v-necks come in a two-pack so you don’t have to wash your favorite all-black v whenever you want to rock the style. The pack also boasts 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 7,000 reviews total.

Read more: Vintage T-Shirts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqhoO_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Slim-Fit V-Neck $14.60

12. Bonobos Soft Everyday Tee

BEST COLOR SELECTION

People get positively evangelical over the way Bonobos’ pants fit. Their T-shirts also have a huge fan club. It’s partly due to the attention to detail, partly to the comfort and partly on how they fit and feel. Take their Everyday Tee; the ribbed neckline and tonal topstitching amp up this classic style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGdGM_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Bonobos Soft Everyday Tee $29.00

13. Goodlife Triblend Scallop V-Neck T-Shirt

MADE IN USA

Made in the US, Goodlife’s V-neck T-shirt is extremely soft due to its polyester, cotton and rayon blend. It’s more or less a go-to T-shirt that feels like an indulgence. Wear it solo or place it under your favorite open shirt to style as you please. Colors come in a few options and the bottom is curved for modernity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOO3s_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Goodlife Triblend Scallop V-Neck T-Shirt $60.00

14. Public Rec Go-To V

BEST UP FOR ANYTHING

Public Rec makes athleisurewear that can get down and dirty in the gym as well as living its best life far away from it. Their Go-To V-neck T-shirt lives up to its name. Made from a combination of Tencel, cotton, and spandex, this is a T-shirt that never loses its shape. It’s got moisture-wicking properties, is wrinkle-resistant and they say it’s also highly breathable. Whether you choose to use it for a run or for running errands, it’ll hold up to anything you throw at it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiiO0_0YmP9B3r00


Buy: Public Rec Go-To V $54.00

