How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

How do rich people know when they’re officially rich? A place among the top 5% income earners in their state is a good place to start. The 5-percent club in some states, however, is much, much harder to crack into than in others.

To determine what it takes to be rich, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to determine the average income for each state compared to that of its top-earning 5%.

Here’s a look at how much you need to be "rich" in each state , and how much more you’ll earn than the average person when you get there.

Last updated: May 27, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHwkq_0YmHPUTn00

Alabama

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $189,695
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $311,208
  • Average household income for the entire state: $71,478
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mc3Rc_0YmHPUTn00

Alaska

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $242,208
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $387,399
  • Average household income for the entire state: $98,504
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 3.9x

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1as81g_0YmHPUTn00

Arizona

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,936
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $367,580
  • Average household income for the entire state: $84,438
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQwSx_0YmHPUTn00

Arkansas

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $176,997
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $315,234
  • Average household income for the entire state: $68,219
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAwMv_0YmHPUTn00

California

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $531,014
  • Average household income for the entire state: $113,563
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YB2Le_0YmHPUTn00

Colorado

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $450,609
    • Average household income for the entire state: $103,518
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qESf9_0YmHPUTn00

    Connecticut

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $579,711
    • Average household income for the entire state: $114,630
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.1x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeMll_0YmHPUTn00

    Delaware

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,059
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $387,937
    • Average household income for the entire state: $92,445
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KDLr_0YmHPUTn00

    Florida

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $226,319
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $404,254
    • Average household income for the entire state: $83,883
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.8x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1B8A_0YmHPUTn00

    Georgia

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,979
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $402,002
    • Average household income for the entire state: $86,468
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tcwc_0YmHPUTn00

    Hawaii

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $423,529
    • Average household income for the entire state: $106,247
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGOEE_0YmHPUTn00

    Idaho

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,218
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $325,365
    • Average household income for the entire state: $78,975
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSSRL_0YmHPUTn00

    Illinois

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $442,476
    • Average household income for the entire state: $95,725
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199YGu_0YmHPUTn00

    Indiana

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $194,407
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $348,590
    • Average household income for the entire state: $78,064
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTU53_0YmHPUTn00

    Iowa

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,328
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $339,126
    • Average household income for the entire state: $80,267
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFC49_0YmHPUTn00

    Kansas

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $211,256
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $350,796
    • Average household income for the entire state: $82,270
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ieWH_0YmHPUTn00

    Kentucky

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $185,241
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $333,777
    • Average household income for the entire state: $72,215
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uToEf_0YmHPUTn00

    Louisiana

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,417
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $336,976
    • Average household income for the entire state: $72,658
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bv706_0YmHPUTn00

    Maine

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,639
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $327,475
    • Average household income for the entire state: $78,303
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkqbP_0YmHPUTn00

    Maryland

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $478,927
    • Average household income for the entire state: $114,089
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgvVJ_0YmHPUTn00

    Massachusetts

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $526,243
    • Average household income for the entire state: $117,482
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gc3ZF_0YmHPUTn00

    Michigan

    • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $209,099
    • Average household income for the top 5%: $356,455
    • Average household income for the entire state: $80,681
    • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNzLA_0YmHPUTn00

    Minnesota

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $244,552
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $406,818
      • Average household income for the entire state: $96,995
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYF50_0YmHPUTn00

      Mississippi

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $172,337
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $304,820
      • Average household income for the entire state: $65,081
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKWZt_0YmHPUTn00

      Missouri

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $201,541
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $345,545
      • Average household income for the entire state: $77,885
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XgbI_0YmHPUTn00

      Montana

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $187,867
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $350,655
      • Average household income for the entire state: $77,320
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ah9yH_0YmHPUTn00

      Nebraska

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $203,793
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $343,133
      • Average household income for the entire state: $82,539
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biysQ_0YmHPUTn00

      Nevada

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $221,626
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $415,695
      • Average household income for the entire state: $86,946
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.8x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DHKA_0YmHPUTn00

      New Hampshire

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $412,033
      • Average household income for the entire state: $100,882
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bBkX_0YmHPUTn00

      New Jersey

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $540,499
      • Average household income for the entire state: $119,301
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASZsZ_0YmHPUTn00

      New Mexico

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $192,480
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $314,941
      • Average household income for the entire state: $71,591
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qn2hM_0YmHPUTn00

      New York

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $553,773
      • Average household income for the entire state: $107,355
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.2x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjMqr_0YmHPUTn00

      North Carolina

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $213,009
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $367,316
      • Average household income for the entire state: $80,037
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfXFs_0YmHPUTn00

      North Dakota

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,611
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $373,709
      • Average household income for the entire state: $85,551
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSvFe_0YmHPUTn00

      Ohio

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $204,940
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $354,673
      • Average household income for the entire state: $79,505
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Zylm_0YmHPUTn00

      Oklahoma

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $194,523
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $352,070
      • Average household income for the entire state: $75,537
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHcL2_0YmHPUTn00

      Oregon

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $229,747
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $365,465
      • Average household income for the entire state: $88,449
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOixE_0YmHPUTn00

      Pennsylvania

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,467
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $403,160
      • Average household income for the entire state: $87,789
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGTdP_0YmHPUTn00

      Rhode Island

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,524
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $406,567
      • Average household income for the entire state: $92,553
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKNJu_0YmHPUTn00

      South Carolina

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $204,826
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $355,363
      • Average household income for the entire state: $78,188
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iVnF_0YmHPUTn00

      South Dakota

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $190,156
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $317,665
      • Average household income for the entire state: $77,650
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srhXY_0YmHPUTn00

      Tennessee

      • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $205,063
      • Average household income for the top 5%: $366,578
      • Average household income for the entire state: $78,035
      • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFfSx_0YmHPUTn00

      Texas

        • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $241,212
        • Average household income for the top 5%: $408,263
        • Average household income for the entire state: $89,681
        • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

        https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vU7sK_0YmHPUTn00

        Utah

        • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,835
        • Average household income for the top 5%: $403,396
        • Average household income for the entire state: $96,415
        • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
        https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mf35E_0YmHPUTn00

        Vermont

        • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $212,823
        • Average household income for the top 5%: $343,288
        • Average household income for the entire state: $83,015
        • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
        https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjt7L_0YmHPUTn00

        Virginia

        • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
        • Average household income for the top 5%: $455,891
        • Average household income for the entire state: $105,091
        • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x
        https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhVor_0YmHPUTn00

        Washington

        • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
        • Average household income for the top 5%: $457,171
        • Average household income for the entire state: $105,775
        • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x
        https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edqT7_0YmHPUTn00

        West Virginia

        • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $171,816
        • Average household income for the top 5%: $280,030
        • Average household income for the entire state: $65,842
        • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x
        https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ko8lC_0YmHPUTn00

        Wisconsin

        • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,582
        • Average household income for the top 5%: $345,564
        • Average household income for the entire state: $82,899
        • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
        https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IE0r0_0YmHPUTn00

        Wyoming

        • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,944
        • Average household income for the top 5%: $339,640
        • Average household income for the entire state: $83,155
        • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
        John Csiszar contributed to the reporting of this article.

        Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much a household has to make pre-tax to be in the top 5% highest-earning households in each state by analyzing the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey (ACS). GOBankingRates took the 2019 ACS data on "Household Income Quintile Upper Limits" and found each state's (1) lower income limit of the top-5 percent of households. Supplemental data compiled includes (2) average household income of the top 5%; (3) average household income for the entire state; and (4) how much more the average 5% household makes than the overall average household in each state. Data is accurate as of Dec. 2, 2020, and is subject to change.

        This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

