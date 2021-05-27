How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

How do rich people know when they’re officially rich? A place among the top 5% income earners in their state is a good place to start. The 5-percent club in some states, however, is much, much harder to crack into than in others.

To determine what it takes to be rich, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to determine the average income for each state compared to that of its top-earning 5%.

Here’s a look at how much you need to be "rich" in each state , and how much more you’ll earn than the average person when you get there.

Last updated: May 27, 2021

Alabama

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $189,695

$189,695 Average household income for the top 5%: $311,208

$311,208 Average household income for the entire state: $71,478

$71,478 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Alaska

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $242,208

$242,208 Average household income for the top 5%: $387,399

$387,399 Average household income for the entire state: $98,504

$98,504 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 3.9x

Arizona

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,936

$220,936 Average household income for the top 5%: $367,580

$367,580 Average household income for the entire state: $84,438

$84,438 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Arkansas

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $176,997

$176,997 Average household income for the top 5%: $315,234

$315,234 Average household income for the entire state: $68,219

$68,219 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

California

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $531,014

$531,014 Average household income for the entire state: $113,563

$113,563 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x

Colorado

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $450,609

$450,609 Average household income for the entire state: $103,518

$103,518 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Connecticut

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $579,711

$579,711 Average household income for the entire state: $114,630

$114,630 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.1x

Delaware

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,059

$235,059 Average household income for the top 5%: $387,937

$387,937 Average household income for the entire state: $92,445

$92,445 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Florida

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $226,319

$226,319 Average household income for the top 5%: $404,254

$404,254 Average household income for the entire state: $83,883

$83,883 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.8x

Georgia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,979

$233,979 Average household income for the top 5%: $402,002

$402,002 Average household income for the entire state: $86,468

$86,468 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Hawaii

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $423,529

$423,529 Average household income for the entire state: $106,247

$106,247 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4x

Idaho

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,218

$199,218 Average household income for the top 5%: $325,365

$325,365 Average household income for the entire state: $78,975

$78,975 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

Illinois

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $442,476

$442,476 Average household income for the entire state: $95,725

$95,725 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Indiana

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $194,407

$194,407 Average household income for the top 5%: $348,590

$348,590 Average household income for the entire state: $78,064

$78,064 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

Iowa

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,328

$199,328 Average household income for the top 5%: $339,126

$339,126 Average household income for the entire state: $80,267

$80,267 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Kansas

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $211,256

$211,256 Average household income for the top 5%: $350,796

$350,796 Average household income for the entire state: $82,270

$82,270 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x

Kentucky

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $185,241

$185,241 Average household income for the top 5%: $333,777

$333,777 Average household income for the entire state: $72,215

$72,215 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Louisiana

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,417

$199,417 Average household income for the top 5%: $336,976

$336,976 Average household income for the entire state: $72,658

$72,658 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Maine

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,639

$202,639 Average household income for the top 5%: $327,475

$327,475 Average household income for the entire state: $78,303

$78,303 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Maryland

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $478,927

$478,927 Average household income for the entire state: $114,089

$114,089 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Massachusetts

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $526,243

$526,243 Average household income for the entire state: $117,482

$117,482 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

Michigan

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $209,099

$209,099 Average household income for the top 5%: $356,455

$356,455 Average household income for the entire state: $80,681

$80,681 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Minnesota

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $244,552

$244,552 Average household income for the top 5%: $406,818

$406,818 Average household income for the entire state: $96,995

$96,995 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Mississippi

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $172,337

$172,337 Average household income for the top 5%: $304,820

$304,820 Average household income for the entire state: $65,081

$65,081 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x

Missouri

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $201,541

$201,541 Average household income for the top 5%: $345,545

$345,545 Average household income for the entire state: $77,885

$77,885 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Montana

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $187,867

$187,867 Average household income for the top 5%: $350,655

$350,655 Average household income for the entire state: $77,320

$77,320 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

Nebraska

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $203,793

$203,793 Average household income for the top 5%: $343,133

$343,133 Average household income for the entire state: $82,539

$82,539 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Nevada

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $221,626

$221,626 Average household income for the top 5%: $415,695

$415,695 Average household income for the entire state: $86,946

$86,946 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.8x

New Hampshire

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $412,033

$412,033 Average household income for the entire state: $100,882

$100,882 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

New Jersey

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $540,499

$540,499 Average household income for the entire state: $119,301

$119,301 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

New Mexico

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $192,480

$192,480 Average household income for the top 5%: $314,941

$314,941 Average household income for the entire state: $71,591

$71,591 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

New York

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $553,773

$553,773 Average household income for the entire state: $107,355

$107,355 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.2x

North Carolina

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $213,009

$213,009 Average household income for the top 5%: $367,316

$367,316 Average household income for the entire state: $80,037

$80,037 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

North Dakota

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,611

$220,611 Average household income for the top 5%: $373,709

$373,709 Average household income for the entire state: $85,551

$85,551 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Ohio

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $204,940

$204,940 Average household income for the top 5%: $354,673

$354,673 Average household income for the entire state: $79,505

$79,505 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

Oklahoma

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $194,523

$194,523 Average household income for the top 5%: $352,070

$352,070 Average household income for the entire state: $75,537

$75,537 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x

Oregon

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $229,747

$229,747 Average household income for the top 5%: $365,465

$365,465 Average household income for the entire state: $88,449

$88,449 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

Pennsylvania

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,467

$233,467 Average household income for the top 5%: $403,160

$403,160 Average household income for the entire state: $87,789

$87,789 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Rhode Island

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,524

$235,524 Average household income for the top 5%: $406,567

$406,567 Average household income for the entire state: $92,553

$92,553 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

South Carolina

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $204,826

$204,826 Average household income for the top 5%: $355,363

$355,363 Average household income for the entire state: $78,188

$78,188 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

South Dakota

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $190,156

$190,156 Average household income for the top 5%: $317,665

$317,665 Average household income for the entire state: $77,650

$77,650 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

Tennessee

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $205,063

$205,063 Average household income for the top 5%: $366,578

$366,578 Average household income for the entire state: $78,035

$78,035 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x

Texas

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $241,212

$241,212 Average household income for the top 5%: $408,263

$408,263 Average household income for the entire state: $89,681

$89,681 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Utah

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,835

$235,835 Average household income for the top 5%: $403,396

$403,396 Average household income for the entire state: $96,415

$96,415 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Vermont

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $212,823

$212,823 Average household income for the top 5%: $343,288

$343,288 Average household income for the entire state: $83,015

$83,015 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

Virginia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $455,891

$455,891 Average household income for the entire state: $105,091

$105,091 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x

Washington

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $457,171

$457,171 Average household income for the entire state: $105,775

$105,775 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x

West Virginia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $171,816

$171,816 Average household income for the top 5%: $280,030

$280,030 Average household income for the entire state: $65,842

$65,842 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x

Wisconsin

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,582

$202,582 Average household income for the top 5%: $345,564

$345,564 Average household income for the entire state: $82,899

$82,899 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Wyoming

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,944

$199,944 Average household income for the top 5%: $339,640

$339,640 Average household income for the entire state: $83,155

$83,155 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much a household has to make pre-tax to be in the top 5% highest-earning households in each state by analyzing the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey (ACS). GOBankingRates took the 2019 ACS data on "Household Income Quintile Upper Limits" and found each state's (1) lower income limit of the top-5 percent of households. Supplemental data compiled includes (2) average household income of the top 5%; (3) average household income for the entire state; and (4) how much more the average 5% household makes than the overall average household in each state. Data is accurate as of Dec. 2, 2020, and is subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State