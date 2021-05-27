How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State
How do rich people know when they’re officially rich? A place among the top 5% income earners in their state is a good place to start. The 5-percent club in some states, however, is much, much harder to crack into than in others.
Support Small: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31
To determine what it takes to be rich, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to determine the average income for each state compared to that of its top-earning 5%.
Here’s a look at how much you need to be "rich" in each state , and how much more you’ll earn than the average person when you get there.
Last updated: May 27, 2021
Alabama
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $189,695
- Average household income for the top 5%: $311,208
- Average household income for the entire state: $71,478
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially
Alaska
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $242,208
- Average household income for the top 5%: $387,399
- Average household income for the entire state: $98,504
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 3.9x
Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years
Arizona
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,936
- Average household income for the top 5%: $367,580
- Average household income for the entire state: $84,438
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal
Arkansas
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $176,997
- Average household income for the top 5%: $315,234
- Average household income for the entire state: $68,219
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
California
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $531,014
- Average household income for the entire state: $113,563
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x
Colorado
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $450,609
- Average household income for the entire state: $103,518
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
Rich vs. Wealthy: What's the Difference Between the Two?
Connecticut
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $579,711
- Average household income for the entire state: $114,630
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.1x
Delaware
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,059
- Average household income for the top 5%: $387,937
- Average household income for the entire state: $92,445
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
Time To Move? The Richest Small Town in Every State
Florida
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $226,319
- Average household income for the top 5%: $404,254
- Average household income for the entire state: $83,883
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.8x
Georgia
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,979
- Average household income for the top 5%: $402,002
- Average household income for the entire state: $86,468
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
Hawaii
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $423,529
- Average household income for the entire state: $106,247
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4x
Idaho
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,218
- Average household income for the top 5%: $325,365
- Average household income for the entire state: $78,975
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
Illinois
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $442,476
- Average household income for the entire state: $95,725
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
Indiana
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $194,407
- Average household income for the top 5%: $348,590
- Average household income for the entire state: $78,064
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
Iowa
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,328
- Average household income for the top 5%: $339,126
- Average household income for the entire state: $80,267
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
Kansas
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $211,256
- Average household income for the top 5%: $350,796
- Average household income for the entire state: $82,270
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x
Kentucky
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $185,241
- Average household income for the top 5%: $333,777
- Average household income for the entire state: $72,215
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
Louisiana
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,417
- Average household income for the top 5%: $336,976
- Average household income for the entire state: $72,658
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
Maine
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,639
- Average household income for the top 5%: $327,475
- Average household income for the entire state: $78,303
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
Maryland
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $478,927
- Average household income for the entire state: $114,089
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
Massachusetts
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $526,243
- Average household income for the entire state: $117,482
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
Michigan
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $209,099
- Average household income for the top 5%: $356,455
- Average household income for the entire state: $80,681
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
Minnesota
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $244,552
- Average household income for the top 5%: $406,818
- Average household income for the entire state: $96,995
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford
Mississippi
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $172,337
- Average household income for the top 5%: $304,820
- Average household income for the entire state: $65,081
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x
Missouri
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $201,541
- Average household income for the top 5%: $345,545
- Average household income for the entire state: $77,885
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
Montana
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $187,867
- Average household income for the top 5%: $350,655
- Average household income for the entire state: $77,320
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
Nebraska
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $203,793
- Average household income for the top 5%: $343,133
- Average household income for the entire state: $82,539
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
Nevada
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $221,626
- Average household income for the top 5%: $415,695
- Average household income for the entire state: $86,946
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.8x
New Hampshire
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $412,033
- Average household income for the entire state: $100,882
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
New Jersey
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $540,499
- Average household income for the entire state: $119,301
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
New Mexico
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $192,480
- Average household income for the top 5%: $314,941
- Average household income for the entire state: $71,591
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
New York
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $553,773
- Average household income for the entire state: $107,355
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.2x
North Carolina
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $213,009
- Average household income for the top 5%: $367,316
- Average household income for the entire state: $80,037
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
North Dakota
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,611
- Average household income for the top 5%: $373,709
- Average household income for the entire state: $85,551
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
Ohio
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $204,940
- Average household income for the top 5%: $354,673
- Average household income for the entire state: $79,505
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
Oklahoma
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $194,523
- Average household income for the top 5%: $352,070
- Average household income for the entire state: $75,537
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x
Oregon
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $229,747
- Average household income for the top 5%: $365,465
- Average household income for the entire state: $88,449
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
Pennsylvania
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,467
- Average household income for the top 5%: $403,160
- Average household income for the entire state: $87,789
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
Rhode Island
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,524
- Average household income for the top 5%: $406,567
- Average household income for the entire state: $92,553
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x
South Carolina
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $204,826
- Average household income for the top 5%: $355,363
- Average household income for the entire state: $78,188
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x
South Dakota
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $190,156
- Average household income for the top 5%: $317,665
- Average household income for the entire state: $77,650
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
Tennessee
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $205,063
- Average household income for the top 5%: $366,578
- Average household income for the entire state: $78,035
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x
Texas
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $241,212
- Average household income for the top 5%: $408,263
- Average household income for the entire state: $89,681
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x
Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy
Utah
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,835
- Average household income for the top 5%: $403,396
- Average household income for the entire state: $96,415
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
Vermont
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $212,823
- Average household income for the top 5%: $343,288
- Average household income for the entire state: $83,015
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
Virginia
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $455,891
- Average household income for the entire state: $105,091
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x
Washington
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
- Average household income for the top 5%: $457,171
- Average household income for the entire state: $105,775
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x
West Virginia
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $171,816
- Average household income for the top 5%: $280,030
- Average household income for the entire state: $65,842
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x
Wisconsin
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,582
- Average household income for the top 5%: $345,564
- Average household income for the entire state: $82,899
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x
Wyoming
- How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,944
- Average household income for the top 5%: $339,640
- Average household income for the entire state: $83,155
- How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x
- 4 Tips for Saving Money While in the Military
- 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check
- 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Check Out
- Big Personal Goals That You Should Put Your Money Toward
John Csiszar contributed to the reporting of this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much a household has to make pre-tax to be in the top 5% highest-earning households in each state by analyzing the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey (ACS). GOBankingRates took the 2019 ACS data on "Household Income Quintile Upper Limits" and found each state's (1) lower income limit of the top-5 percent of households. Supplemental data compiled includes (2) average household income of the top 5%; (3) average household income for the entire state; and (4) how much more the average 5% household makes than the overall average household in each state. Data is accurate as of Dec. 2, 2020, and is subject to change.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State