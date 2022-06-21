Best bedding sales in June 2022

Bedding sales are looking very strong this month. Mattress manufacturers are offering a variety of new bedding sales on everything from pillows to mattress protectors. Plus, with 4th of July mattress sales around the corner, prices will remain cheap.

Here at Tom's Guide, we're tracking down the best bedding sales of the month. Whether you're looking for the best mattress on the market, the best mattress in a box , or simply in search of the best pillow , we're rounding up the best bedding sales from the likes of Purple, Overstock, Nectar, Serta, Casper, and more.

That said, we're not rounding up just any mattress sale . We're bringing you the month's best bedding sales on sheet sets, weighted blankets, mattress toppers, and we've even got some bedding sales for your four-legged friends. So here are the best bedding sales from across the internet all in one spot.

Prime Day and bedding sales

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will start on Tuesday, July 12. The 48-hour event will offer deals on everything from Echo Dots to bedding sheets. However, we generally recommend making your bedding purchases direct from mattress manufacturers. Sure, Amazon will likely offer many bedding sales, but oftentimes mattress manufacturers offer better discounts. If you're shopping for a mattress, manufacturers will also offer bundles such as free sheets or pillows that Amazon doesn't offer. Make sure to follow our Prime Day coverage for the best bedding sales of the month.

Today's best bedding sales at a glance

Bedding sales — sheets, duvets, more

Nolah Weighted Blanket: was $199 now $149 @ Nolah

The Nolah Weighted Bamboo Blanket features a double-sided bamboo cover that's cooling, breathable, and baosts antibacterial properties. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off sale prices. After discount, standard 48x72" blanket is $149. During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get the sale price plus an extra $50 off. View Deal

Bear Weighted Blanket: was $150 now $113 @ Bear

The Bear Weighted Blanket offers 15 lbs. of cozy comfort to help you relax, reduce stress levels, and get a better night's sleep. Its plush microfiber cover keeps you snug while the blanket's quilted channels evenly distribute the glass beads across the entire blanket. Use coupon "COOL25" to get this deal. Act fast, these bedding sales will likely expire soon. View Deal

Tempur-Adjustable Support Pillow: 2-pack for $99 @ Tempur-Pedic

Editor's Choice deal: Normally priced at $69 each, Tempur-Pedic has its Adjustable Support Pillows on sale. Currently, you can get two pillows for just $99. That's $39 off and one of the best bedding sales we've seen on Tempur-Pedic pillows. The pillow uses the Tempur's proprietary blend of materials to offer pressure relief and comfort. (Editor's Note: I've been using these pillows for a month and find they offer the perfect balance between firm and soft). View Deal

Allswell Mattress Topper: was $68 now $54 @ Allswell

The Allswell Mattress Topper offers 2 inches of breathable foam between you and your mattress to promote better airflow and moisture wicking. Use coupon code "SPRING20" to drop its price to $54 for the twin or $78 for the queen. View Deal

Allswell bedding sale: 10% off @ Allswell

For a limited time, Allswell is taking 10% off select bedding via coupon code "SNOOZE". It's one of the best no restrictions bedding discounts we've seen this month. After coupon, you can get sheet sets, throws, mattress protectors, and more on sale. View Deal

Tuft & Needle: 15% off bedding @ T&N

Tuft & Needle is taking 15% off all bedding during its current bedding sales. The sale includes pillow cases, sheet sets, mattress protectors, duvets, and mattress toppers. View Deal

ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper: was $334 now $249 @ ViscoSoft

The Active Cooling Copper Topper is designed to keep you from overheating at night. As part of its latest bedding sales, all toppers are 25% off. After discount, the twin costs $249 (was $334), whereas the queen costs $349 (was $469). The topper features a removable and washable fabric cover that deflects moisture. Inside you'll find two inches of antimicrobial copper-infused foam help transfer heat away from your body. View Deal

Sleep Number: up to 30% off bedding @ Sleep Number

Sleep Number has a variety of bedding sales for every budget. Currently, buy 3 bedding items and you'll save 20%. Or buy 6 bedding items and you'll save 30%. The savings are added to your cart during checkout. After discount, you can get three Winter Soft Sheets for just $167 total (was $209). View Deal

Bear Mattress Protector: was $75 now $57 @ Bear

The Bear mattress protector provides a waterproof shield of protection against stains and liquid damage. As part of its current bedding sales, you can use coupon code "COOL25" to take 25% off the mattress protector's full price. After discount, the twin size costs $57 (was $75), whereas the queen size costs $83 (was $110). View Deal

Tempur-Cloud Pillow 2-set: deals from $99 @ Tempur-Pedic

As part of its weekend bedding sales — Tempur-Pedic is taking up to 25% off its entire line of pillows. If you're after the most bang for your buck, you can get two Tempur-Cloud Pillows for just $99. That's $59 off and the cheapest price we've seen. Alternatively, you can get two Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillows for $229. Not only is this one of our favorite pillows, but it's $109 off for the set of two. View Deal

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $239 @ Tempur-Pedic

Don't need a new mattress? Tempur-Pedic is taking 20% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. Currently on sale for just $239, it's at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

GhostBed Flash Sale: up to 50% off bedding @ GhostBed

From mattress protectors to bed linens, GhostBed is taking up to 50% off select bedding during its latest bedding sales. After discount, GhostBed sheets start at $94 (25% off), pillowcases start at $55 (50% off), and the GhostBed mattress protector starts at $53 (25% off). View Deal

Brentwood Yoga Pillow: was $49 now $39 @ Brentwood

Brentwood is taking 20% off its entire Crystal Cove Yoga Pillows and Cushions via coupon code "YOGA20". It's one of the best bedding sales we've seen from Brentwood. After coupon, the Crystal Cove Pranayama Pillow costs just $39 (was $49). View Deal

2-day bedding sale: deals from $7 @ Overstock

Overstock is taking up to 20% off select bedding and bath items. As part of its bedding sales, you can get pillow shams from $7, throw pillows from $13, and wrinkle-free bed sheets from $14. The sale also includes throws, bed skirts, and all types of bedding basics. View Deal

Nectar Nightstand: was $269 now $199 @ Nectar

Bedding sales aren't just about sheets and pillows. The Nectar Nightstand features two large drawers for storing everything from books to tablets. Its clean, minimalist design lets it easily blend into any bedroom. It's $70 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Chill Bundle: was $149 now $96 @ Sealy

The Chill Bundle lets you sleep cool and comfortably from head to toe. It includes two DreamFit Pillows and a DreamFit sheet set. After discount, the Chill Bundle (twin) costs $96 (was $149), whereas the Chill Bundle (queen) costs $116.35 (was $179). View Deal

Idle Sateen Bed Sheets: was $120 now $96 @ Idle Sleep

These Idle Sateen Bed Sheets are fair trade certified and made of 100% organic cotton. For a limited time, all sizes are 20% off. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases. View Deal

Casper Weighted Blanket (10 pounds): was $169 now $152 @ Amazon

Inspired by performance outerwear, this weighted blanket hugs your body with breathable quilted channels to achieve maximum comfort. The soft cotton cover helps with air circulation, and there are three weight options to choose from: 10, 15, and 20 pounds. It's cheaper than Casper's direct price of $169. View Deal

Amerisleep Comfort Classic Pillow: was $90 now $81 @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 10% off its Comfort Classic Pillows via coupon code "TAKE10". After discount, a queen size pillow costs $81. The eco-friendly pillows are designed to be light and supportive. They're also designed with cooling channels to wick away warm air. It's one of the best bedding sales we've seen from Amerisleep. View Deal

Bedding sales — mattresses

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Mattress maker Sealy is offering its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress. Even better, buy a mattress and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over, and has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and will keep you cool as you sleep. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $769), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,239). View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800: This is easily one of the best mattress deals of the year. We think the medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is the best you can buy. It's our top pick in our best mattress guide, and we gave it a full five stars because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). View Deal

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $799 now $699 @ Helix

Save up to $350 + free pillows: As part of its bedding sale — Helix is taking up to $350 off mattresses via the following codes: "MDSALE100" ($100 off $600); "MDSALE150" ($150 off $1,250); "MDSALE200" ($200 off $1,700); "MDSALE250" ($250 off $2,550); "MDSALE300" ($300 off $2,700); or "MDSALE350" ($350 off $2,950). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $699 or the queen for $1,099 via the above codes. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $745 now $645 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great bed for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $645 (was $745), whereas the queen size is $845 (was $995). View Deal

Allswell Mattress: was $375 now $318 @ Allswell

The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress made from memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Backed by Walmart, it delivers comfort at an affordable price. Use coupon "DREAM" to take 15% off sitewide. After discount, you can get the twin size Allswell Mattress for just $237 (was $279), whereas the queen costs $330 (was $389). It's one of the best bedding sales we've seen this week. View Deal

Nectar 5-Piece Bedroom Set: was $1,848 now $1,199 @ Nectar

Furnish your entire bedroom with this epic set. The Nectar 5-piece bedroom set includes a Nectar mattress, foundation, two cooling pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector. For a limited time, Nectar is taking $649 off its full price, which makes this one of the best bedding sales we've seen. View Deal

Mattresses on sale: deals from $186 @ Overstock

From memory foam to hybrids, the Overstock semi annual sale is knocking mattress prices down to as low as $186. Brands on sale include Serta, Lucid, Beautyrest, and Sealy. It's one of the biggest bedding sales we've seen from Overstock in months. View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,099 @ Saatva

Save $200: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. These exclusive mattress discounts knock $200 off the price when you spend $1,000. Deal ends: soon View Deal

Idle Latex Hybrid: was $1,357 now $950 + 2 free pillows @ Idle Sleep

Save 30%: Idle Sleep's eco-friendly latex mattress is handmade with 100% organic cotton and latex, with no glue or toxins. It features two layers of 100% Talalay latex, buoyant foam layers, and 1,000 smart support coils. The flippable mattress also features luxury firm or medium firmness options. Idle's current mattress sales are now taking 30% off sitewide and you'll get two free pillows ($115 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the Idle Hybrid twin starts at $950 (was $1,357), whereas the queen starts at $1,200 (was $1,715). Deal ends: unknown View Deal

Avocado Latex Mattress: 2 free pillows w/ mattress purchase @ Avocado

Avocado continues to offer two free pillows with select mattress purchases via coupon code "NEWYEAR". If you're looking for an organic mattress, this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10. View Deal

Vaya mattress sales: $300 off all mattresses

As part of its latest mattress sales event, Vaya is taking $300 off any mattress purchase via coupon "VAYA300". After discount, mattresses start as low as $349 (was $649). Vaya mattresses feature the company's Comfort Foam tech, which contours to your body for maximum comfort while wicking away warm air to keep you cool. Deal ends: unknown. View Deal

Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Saatva

The Zenhaven is Saatva's 100% natural and non-toxic latex mattress. It's also flippable, so you can enjoy a luxury plush side or a more gentle firm side. (The latter is great for stomach and back sleepers). As part of its current bedding sales — Saatva is taking $200 off all sizes of this mattress. After discount, the twin costs $1,199 (was $1,399), whereas the queen costs $2,199 (was $2,399). View Deal

Bedding sales — pet beds

Nectar Dog Bed: was $119 now $89 @ Nectar

The Nectar Dog Bed is water-resistant, chew proof, and has a non-slip bottom to resist movement. It's available in sizes small through X-large and all sizes are up to $70 off right now with prices from $89. View Deal

Layla pet beds: $25 off all beds @ Layla

As part of its fall sale, Layla is taking $25 off its pet beds. After discount, prices start at $124. The Layla pet bed features a washable and flippable mattress. One side features a flat surface with a firmer feel, whereas the other side features a textured surface with softer feel and slightly more airflow. The beds are available in three sizes. View Deal

Pet beds: 20% off @ Brentwood Home

Brentwood Home is taking 20% off its Runyon Orthopedic Pet Bed and the Griffith Orthopedic Pet Bed via coupon code "BWHOME15". After discount, the Runyon Orthopedic Pet Bed starts at $131.75 ($23 off). The Runyon is made with non-toxic materials and offers two layers of dense, supportive foam, which is extra beneficial for pets with sore joints. View Deal

Pet beds: up to 30% off at Chewy

As part of its early Black Friday pet deals, Chewy is taking up to 30% off select pet beds. The sale includes orthopedic beds, canopy beds, elevated beds, and heated pads. After discount, prices start as low as $16. View Deal

When are the best bedding sales

Bedding sales can be found year-round. However, the best bedding sales make their debut during the holiday season. It's during this time that retailers offer massive sales and typically slash the price of everything from mattress toppers to bed linens.

