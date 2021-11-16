Snow & Ice Control

Clearing city streets and sidewalks is a difficult process that takes time, hard work, and good communication between residents, business owners, and the City. The City clears snow from 560 lane miles of roadways, 20 miles of publicly owned sidewalks, walkways, and pathways, and 44 acres of municipal parking lots and publicly owned squares. (Typically, alleys and non-municipal parking lots are not part of the City’s snow removal operations. View this map for snow removal priorities.) Download your own copy of Snow and Ice Control information for Alexandria.

Emergency response, including snow and ice removal operations, continues to be a top priority and core service for the City of Alexandria’s snow response teams, public safety and emergency management.

City Government closings and cancellations are communicated in various forms including the City website, eNews alert messages, and social media. School closing announcements due to inclement weather are available from the Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) via telephone, the ACPS web site or Emergency E-news.

Winter Weather Emergency System

The City’s winter weather emergency classifications are based on type and accumulation of precipitation with severity ranging from Level 1 (least severe) to Level 3 (most severe). The classifications are based on similar systems used widely in other jurisdictions. In Alexandria, the City Manager may declare a snow emergency and implement parking restrictions at any level.

Snow Removal Priorities

City crews treat and plow primary roads (which include snow emergency routes) followed by secondary routes (including hills). After these priorities are addressed, crews will begin plowing intermediate and then residential streets.

Definitions for Snow Removal from City Streets

Definitions for Snow Removal from City Streets. Learn the meaning of specific terms used to define conditions of City roads and throughways and the difference between the various conditions.

Snow Removal on Sidewalks & Pathways

Sidewalks, driveways, and entrances are the responsibility of the adjacent property owner, occupant, community association, or business for snow removal. Snow and ice must be cleared from all paved sidewalks abutting your property within 24-72 hours of the end of the snowfall, depending on the storm response level.

How You Can Help

Once a snow emergency is declared by the City, pay special attention to news broadcasts, eNews alerts, Facebook, and Twitter for announcements that a snow emergency plan is in effect. Report a problem online, or call 311 or 703.746.4311 before, during and after potential snow emergency events.

Snow Shoveling Safety

The City of Alexandria urges residents to exercise caution while cleaning up after winter storms. Strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of illness and injury, especially heart attacks.

Snow Storm FAQs

Frequently asked questions about snow storms, including information about City plowing priorities, parking enforcement, sidewalk clearing, and more.