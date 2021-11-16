ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Snow & Ice Control

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 7 days ago

Clearing city streets and sidewalks is a difficult process that takes time, hard work, and good communication between residents, business owners, and the City. The City clears snow from 560 lane miles of roadways, 20 miles of publicly owned sidewalks, walkways, and pathways, and 44 acres of municipal parking lots and publicly owned squares. (Typically, alleys and non-municipal parking lots are not part of the City’s snow removal operations. View this map for snow removal priorities.) Download your own copy of Snow and Ice Control information for Alexandria.

. — Gearing Up for Winter Weather

Emergency response, including snow and ice removal operations, continues to be a top priority and core service for the City of Alexandria’s snow response teams, public safety and emergency management.

. — City Government & Public School Closings

City Government closings and cancellations are communicated in various forms including the City website, eNews alert messages, and social media. School closing announcements due to inclement weather are available from the Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) via telephone, the ACPS web site or Emergency E-news.

.

Winter Weather Emergency System

The City’s winter weather emergency classifications are based on type and accumulation of precipitation with severity ranging from Level 1 (least severe) to Level 3 (most severe). The classifications are based on similar systems used widely in other jurisdictions. In Alexandria, the City Manager may declare a snow emergency and implement parking restrictions at any level.

.

Snow Removal Priorities

City crews treat and plow primary roads (which include snow emergency routes) followed by secondary routes (including hills). After these priorities are addressed, crews will begin plowing intermediate and then residential streets.

.

Definitions for Snow Removal from City Streets

Definitions for Snow Removal from City Streets. Learn the meaning of specific terms used to define conditions of City roads and throughways and the difference between the various conditions.

.

Snow Removal on Sidewalks & Pathways

Sidewalks, driveways, and entrances are the responsibility of the adjacent property owner, occupant, community association, or business for snow removal. Snow and ice must be cleared from all paved sidewalks abutting your property within 24-72 hours of the end of the snowfall, depending on the storm response level.

.

How You Can Help

Once a snow emergency is declared by the City, pay special attention to news broadcasts, eNews alerts, Facebook, and Twitter for announcements that a snow emergency plan is in effect. Report a problem online, or call 311 or 703.746.4311 before, during and after potential snow emergency events.

.

Snow Shoveling Safety

The City of Alexandria urges residents to exercise caution while cleaning up after winter storms. Strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of illness and injury, especially heart attacks.

.

Snow Storm FAQs

Frequently asked questions about snow storms, including information about City plowing priorities, parking enforcement, sidewalk clearing, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

City of Grand Island gives update on winter snow, ice removal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Winter is coming. With that, the city of Grand Island’s Street Division wants people to be aware of how it handles snow and ice removal. During a community update Wednesday morning, Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan said preparations begin long before bad weather hits. These preparations include updating operational plans, checking and repairing equipment, and ensuring there is a full stock of ice control materials.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WHNT-TV

Rain, sleet, ice, and snow — Winter in the Tennessee Valley

This week across the Tennessee Valley is Winter Weather Awareness Week for the National Weather Service. Today’s topic will be focused on the criteria for winter weather alerts for our area and the type of wintry precipitation. The frequency of winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley is small but when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Storms#Snow Removal#Inclement Weather#Winter Storms#Snow Ice#Snow And Ice Control#Enews#Acps#Winter Weather
kduz.com

Hutchinson Snow Removal/Ice Policy

City of Hutchinson crews and equipment are ready for the inevitable conditions that come with the arrival of winter. Public Works Manager John Olson this week gave the city council a summary of the city’s snow removal and ice policy, which they ultimately approved. Olson explained that there three factors...
HUTCHINSON, MN
winonaradio.com

Fines to Increase in 2022 for Snow and Ice Removal Violations in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Fines for failing to clear snow and ice from city sidewalks in Winona will increase to $100 at the start of the new year. The City of Winona issued a reminder of its snow and ice removal ordinance on its website. Building owners have 12 hours of daylight after a snow or ice event to clear ice and snow from public sidewalks on their property.
WINONA, MN
FOX 28 Spokane

Be prepared for SNOW!

We are under a Winter Weather Advisory for the Spokane/CDA metro area, the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, and the Cascade valleys through 10 AM Friday. Snow accumulations are not expected to be significant, with 1-3″ of snow for areas at 2000 feet (Spokane/CDA), 2-4″ for areas above 2000 feet.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
1808Delaware

City Of Delaware Ready For The White Stuff

The Buckeye State has already seen an array of weather this month, including tee-shirt weather and some snowflakes, and Delaware residents are encouraged to act now to help minimize the potential risks associated with winter weather. The City of Delaware began the 2021-2022 snow season with more than 3,000 tons...
DELAWARE STATE
Corbin Times Tribune

State Transportation Crews Ready for Snow and Ice Season

As Kentuckians soak in the final views of falling leaves, state transportation crews are on the lookout for the first sight of snow to spring into action. Nearly 2,100 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) staff and crew members have been preparing for months for the November launch of snow and ice season when crews are on standby to maintain travel on state routes once winter weather strikes.
TRAFFIC
WZOZ 103.1

NY Winter Laws: Is It Illegal To Not Clear Snow and Ice Off Your Car?

It is dangerous, and let's be honest a little rude. But is it illegal in New York to not clean off your vehicle after a winter storm?. I know your first reaction: it should be! We have all been there. After a winter storm, you are driving on 87 behind someone who did not clean the snow and ice off their ride and a huge chunk blows off and slams into your windshield. It's dangerous and scares the heck out of ya, right? But is leaving that snow or ice on your vehicle when you hit the road illegal in the state of New York?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNS

Winter Weather Awareness Week: Driving in the Snow and Ice

(WVNS) — Winter Weather Awareness Week 2021 runs from Nov. 15-19 in West Virginia as declared by Gov. Jim Justice. Throughout the week your local StormTracker 59 team, alongside our partners at the National Weather Service and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, will be providing important information on how to prepare for winter and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Times-Online

Snow and Ice in Valley City this Morning!

Pedestrians and drivers be careful. Mother Nature decided it was time for a little winter in Valley City and it is a little icy on the streets and sidewalks. Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KCRG.com

Let it snow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our first light snow chance moves in. Moisture rotating around an area of low pressure moves across Minnesota into Iowa. This will be in the form of some light snow and flurries. Minor accumulations on grassy areas are possible. Windy conditions remain in place through the end of the week. Gusts again on Friday could top 40 mph. Saturday looks dry and cool with another light snow chance on Sunday. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia

35
Followers
617
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy