10 Of The Most Common Ways Dogs Are Accidentally Poisoned

Items that are safe to handle and ingest for humans, including certain foods and medications we may take on a daily basis, can cause huge problems for dogs.
Furthermore, pets who suffer accidental poisoning can experience gastrointestinal and neurological issues, cardiac and respiratory distress, or even coma and death.
Thus, it’s important for responsible pet parents to know possible causes of poisoning in dogs. March is Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month, and the third week in March is National Poison Prevention Week, so it’s the perfect time to learn and educate our fellow dog lovers.
Here are ten of the most common causes of dog poisonings that all pet parents should know about.
If you need help or more information, call your veterinarian. You can also call the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center’s 24-hour hotline at 888-426-4435. You may be charged for the service, but if your dog’s life is on the line, it’s worth the cost.
As pet parents we, try as we might, make mistakes and can’t always protect our beloved animals from the dangers that lurk in our homes and on our property. Careful storage and good judgment can go a long way toward keeping our dogs safe from the most common causes of poisoning.
Do you know any other common sources of poisoning in dogs? Will you help spread the word to help other pet parents keep their pups safe? Let us know in the comments below!
