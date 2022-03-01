National Craft Month: Try Making A DIY Dog Sweater [VIDEOS]

March is National Craft Month — a time to get creative and try your hand at making new things. Our dogs provide no shortage of inspiration for us to get artsy . Why not use that inspiration to make something practical, like a do-it-yourself dog sweater?

After all, the weather is still a little chilly in March, and your pup would look oh-so-cute in a sweater made by mommy or daddy.

Take a look at the videos below for some step-by-step guides to make your own DIY dog sweater during National Craft Month!

Make Your Own DIY Dog Sweater

Wow, the young lady in the video above is way better at sewing than I am, but what a great way to re-purpose old clothing! A homemade dog sweater is a perfect chance to recycle an old t-shirt or sweater that you don’t want anymore, or you could pick one up at a thrift store.

Some people find sewing to be a bit daunting. Take a look at the next video below if you want a less complicated dog sweater project.

Make A Dog Sweater Without Sewing

If you don’t have a sewing machine or aren’t handy with a needle and thread, here’s a sweater you can make without sewing!

Keep those pups warm in the cold until spring finally comes!

What other projects should dog lovers try in National Craft Month? Do you ever make clothes for your pooch? Then let us know in the comments below!

