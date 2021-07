Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 66.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares during the quarter. WideOpenWest makes up about 5.8% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $45,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.