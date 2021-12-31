ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Although minimum wage is not nearly as low as it used to be, America still has a long way to go when it comes to compensating its workers . The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25, a number that has stayed the same since 2009.

But even with no recent changes from the federal government, things appear to be moving in the right direction. In July 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, which could increase the incomes of 17 milli on to 27 million minimum wage workers, according to Bloomberg. And minimum wage is currently a hot topic as Democrats try to raise it.

In the meantime, several states and localities have taken it upon themselves to raise their own minimum wages. Recently, Illinois, Nevada and Oregon all raised their minimum wages, USA Today reported. Illinois' minimum wage rose from $9.25 to $10; Nevada's minimum wage rose from $7.25 to $8 for workers with health insurance, and from $8.25 to $9 for those without health coverage; and Oregon's minimum wage rose from $11.25 to $12. In addition, 18 municipalities and three counties announced minimum wage increases.

The rise in the minimum wage seems hopeful; however, due to inflation and the rising cost of living, that amount might not be enough in the future. Take a look at how minimum wage has dramatically morphed throughout the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b341I_0YkLDWxT00

1938

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $4.54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ab3N_0YkLDWxT00

1939

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30
  • In 2020 dollars: $5.53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaqSI_0YkLDWxT00

1940

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30
  • In 2020 dollars: $5.57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLGaI_0YkLDWxT00

1941

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30
  • In 2020 dollars: $5.49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgI8Z_0YkLDWxT00

1942

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30
  • In 2020 dollars: $4.93

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmqUY_0YkLDWxT00

1943

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30
  • In 2020 dollars: $4.58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjBYn_0YkLDWxT00

1944

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30
  • In 2020 dollars: $4.45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wel1B_0YkLDWxT00

1945

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40
  • In 2020 dollars: $5.80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEGjU_0YkLDWxT00

1946

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40
  • In 2020 dollars: $5.67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEKIt_0YkLDWxT00

1947

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40
  • In 2020 dollars: $4.80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcGBw_0YkLDWxT00

1948

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40
  • In 2020 dollars: $4.35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JShno_0YkLDWxT00

1949

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40
  • In 2020 dollars: $4.30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQ4Rg_0YkLDWxT00

1950

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEu0Q_0YkLDWxT00

1951

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJsDD_0YkLDWxT00

1952

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MedJU_0YkLDWxT00

1953

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DaqV_0YkLDWxT00

1954

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rc1P9_0YkLDWxT00

1955

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbVQL_0YkLDWxT00

1956

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1
  • In 2020 dollars: $9.63

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35C9xR_0YkLDWxT00

1957

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1
  • In 2020 dollars: $9.35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TE3zE_0YkLDWxT00

1958

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1
  • In 2020 dollars: $9.02

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwlCk_0YkLDWxT00

1959

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yV5uJ_0YkLDWxT00

1960

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39siKc_0YkLDWxT00

1961

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $9.96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LiAr_0YkLDWxT00

1962

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $9.89
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWvVJ_0YkLDWxT00

1963

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.61
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYXIv_0YkLDWxT00

1964

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0aqb_0YkLDWxT00

1965

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrDls_0YkLDWxT00

1966

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5vD5_0YkLDWxT00

1967

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.40
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkwa4_0YkLDWxT00

1968

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60
  • In 2020 dollars: $12.10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6ktz_0YkLDWxT00

1969

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60
  • In 2020 dollars: $11.59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oT957_0YkLDWxT00

1970

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.92
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSrSY_0YkLDWxT00

1971

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.37
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9hDQ_0YkLDWxT00

1972

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.04

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z20N5_0YkLDWxT00

1973

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60
  • In 2020 dollars: $9.69
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Avgq3_0YkLDWxT00

1974

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2
  • In 2020 dollars: $11.07
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWXCb_0YkLDWxT00

1975

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.10
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWnRO_0YkLDWxT00

1976

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.30
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.67
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJvej_0YkLDWxT00

1977

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.30
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Q3Cx_0YkLDWxT00

1978

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.65
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asChX_0YkLDWxT00

1979

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.90
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.95
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdR5q_0YkLDWxT00

1980

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.10
  • In 2020 dollars: $10.28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysvKv_0YkLDWxT00

1981

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $9.93

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kbPZ_0YkLDWxT00

1982

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $9.16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdzkF_0YkLDWxT00

1983

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.84
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lp6ry_0YkLDWxT00

1984

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170rRP_0YkLDWxT00

1985

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lKml_0YkLDWxT00

1986

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.89
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0Yr9_0YkLDWxT00

1987

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L492H_0YkLDWxT00

1988

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbVjQ_0YkLDWxT00

1989

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbUJa_0YkLDWxT00

1990

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.80
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWFe1_0YkLDWxT00

1991

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZJx4_0YkLDWxT00

1992

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.94
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHos9_0YkLDWxT00

1993

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMJYl_0YkLDWxT00

1994

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITqWu_0YkLDWxT00

1995

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRCHt_0YkLDWxT00

1996

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.75
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1H5T_0YkLDWxT00

1997

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Erz6_0YkLDWxT00

1998

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXE3d_0YkLDWxT00

1999

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.09

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oh5sX_0YkLDWxT00

2000

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.87
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGFu6_0YkLDWxT00

2001

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6uoW_0YkLDWxT00

2002

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05V8nS_0YkLDWxT00

2003

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKQD9_0YkLDWxT00

2004

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXfsH_0YkLDWxT00

2005

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $6.97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkaIT_0YkLDWxT00

2006

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15
  • In 2020 dollars: $6.70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap1QG_0YkLDWxT00

2007

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.85
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.46
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESh4j_0YkLDWxT00

2008

  • U.S. minimum wage: $6.55
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.01

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkMoZ_0YkLDWxT00

2009

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.86
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOx6P_0YkLDWxT00

2010

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.63

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Wxd6_0YkLDWxT00

2011

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.49
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4NGs_0YkLDWxT00

2012

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqfFX_0YkLDWxT00

2013

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $8.12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qR1Xv_0YkLDWxT00

2014

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3LEQ_0YkLDWxT00

2015

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6sN5_0YkLDWxT00

2016

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2wDK_0YkLDWxT00

2017

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycuHT_0YkLDWxT00

2018

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Bj7X_0YkLDWxT00

2019

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.43
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pm9lC_0YkLDWxT00

2020

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25
  • In 2020 dollars: $7.25

Gabrielle Olya and Amen Oyiboke-Osifo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Comments / 132

Nina Schroeder
07-18

even when they raised minimum wage everything in the country goes up so you're really not making any more money you're paying higher Bill higher groceries higher taxes so even if they raise that nothing's going to change

Reply(14)
71
LCircus
8d ago

The increase in minimum wage would have to be astronomical to match the spending power of the dollar in the 80s. Remember when a $5/hr job would actually pay the rent and utilities?

Reply(4)
41
Robert Barnes
8d ago

As an employer, I never paid Minimum. The market itself was always above the minimum. If you want workers you pay just a bit above the market, not minimum. That way your staff isn't jumping ship for 50 cents an hour. Training is expensive as are mistakes made. The more seasoned your staff, the better. Incentives for going above and beyond help keep seasoned staff from becoming stale.

Reply
33
ECONOMY
