Ride for Roswell 2021

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
The Ride for Roswell raises $4.9 million with donations still coming in. This year's ride event took place on August 7 at five locations across Western New York with socially distant and safe group rides including "Ride Your Way" riders who took part by riding and tracking thier miles throughout the month of August.

WNY's  Ride for Roswell is one of the nation’s largest cycling events – a life-changing experience for riders, volunteers and cancer patients who benefit from the funds raised. This annual event brings people together to celebrate survivors, pay tribute to those we have lost to cancer and the passion in finding a cure for cancer.

It is not too late to donate and support the Ride for Roswell. Click Here to donate.

Proceeds from the Ride for Roswell benefit the Roswell Park Cancer Alliance, to maximize life-saving research, treatment and prevention programs while supporting the needs of patients and families touched by cancer.

Close out the 2021 Ride with us by tuning into WGRZ Channel 2 at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 27!

WGRZ Ch.2 On Your Side is a sponsor of the Ride for Roswell.


State
New York State
