35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

If you're struggling to make ends meet, it might have something to do with where you live. It can be tough to stretch even a big paycheck far enough to pay for necessities and have money left over for savings -- and a little fun -- if you're in a place where the cost of living is high. So, it might be time to move to a place that's more affordable .

Related: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Read: 27 Genius Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Now

In order to help you pinpoint the cheapest places to live, GOBankingRates compared living expenses in 150 of the largest U.S. cities to find out where you can live comfortably. The 50/30/20 budgeting rule was used as a guideline, in which 50% of income covers necessities, 30% covers discretionary items and 20% is for savings. For necessities, the cost of rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare were used. Then, GOBankingRates doubled the cost of necessities to get the total income needed.

Keep reading to see how much money you need to live comfortably in these U.S. cities.

35. Baltimore

Total annual cost of living: $26,502.54

$26,502.54 Annual income needed: $53,005.07

Last updated: Aug. 9, 2021

See: The 50 Best Cities for Renters

34. Huntsville, Alabama

Total annual cost of living: $26,385.81

$26,385.81 Annual income needed: $52,771.62

Check Out: Almost Every State Is In Debt Thanks To COVID -- What Now?

33. Kansas City, Missouri

Total annual cost of living: $26,168.67

$26,168.67 Annual income needed: $52,337.33

Do Your Research: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

32. Laredo, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $26,041.71

$26,041.71 Annual income needed: $52,083.42

31. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Total annual cost of living: $26,037.48

$26,037.48 Annual income needed: $52,074.97

30. Milwaukee

Total annual cost of living: $25,977.35

$25,977.35 Annual income needed: $51,954.70

29. Greensboro, North Carolina

Total annual cost of living: $25,927.14

$25,927.14 Annual income needed: $51,854.28

28. Corpus Christi, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $25,800.21

$25,800.21 Annual income needed: $51,600.42

27. Cincinnati

Total annual cost of living: $25,758.50

$25,758.50 Annual income needed: $51,517

26. Des Moines, Iowa

Total annual cost of living: $25,635.13

$25,635.13 Annual income needed: $51,270.26

Find Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget

25. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total annual cost of living: $25,217.09

$25,217.09 Annual income needed: $50,434.18

24. Wichita, Kansas

Total annual cost of living: $25,200.71

$25,200.71 Annual income needed: $50,401.42

23. Indianapolis

Total annual cost of living: $25,112.34

$25,112.34 Annual income needed: $50,224.67

22. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Total annual cost of living: $25,034.16

$25,034.16 Annual income needed: $50,068.31

21. Mobile, Alabama

Total annual cost of living: $24,981.49

$24,981.49 Annual income needed: $49,962.98

20. Little Rock, Arkansas

Total annual cost of living: $24,958.48

$24,958.48 Annual income needed: $49,916.95

19. Detroit

Total annual cost of living: $24,903.13

$24,903.13 Annual income needed: $49,806.26

18. Amarillo, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $24,839.61

$24,839.61 Annual income needed: $49,679.21

17. Augusta-Richmond, Georgia

Total annual cost of living: $24,778.75

$24,778.75 Annual income needed: $49,557.49

16. El Paso, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $24,715.64

$24,715.64 Annual income needed: $49,431.28

15. Lubbock, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $24,592.25

$24,592.25 Annual income needed: $49,184.51

See: The Most Expensive Countries To Live In

14. St. Louis

Total annual cost of living: $24,495.14

$24,495.14 Annual income needed: $48,990.28

13. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Total annual cost of living: $24,246.71

$24,246.71 Annual income needed: $48,493.43

12. Buffalo, New York

Total annual cost of living: $24,163.60

$24,163.60 Annual income needed: $48,327.20

11. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Total annual cost of living: $23,717.29

$23,717.29 Annual income needed: $47,434.58

See: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Total annual cost of living: $23,131.05

$23,131.05 Annual income needed: $46,262.09

9. Shreveport, Louisiana

Total annual cost of living: $23,126.13

$23,126.13 Annual income needed: $46,252.26

8. Montgomery, Alabama

Total annual cost of living: $22,936.20

$22,936.20 Annual income needed: $45,872.40

7. Columbus, Georgia

Total annual cost of living: $22,594.26

$22,594.26 Annual income needed: $45,188.52

6. Rochester, New York

Total annual cost of living: $22,577.04

$22,577.04 Annual income needed: $45,154.08

5. Birmingham, Alabama

Total annual cost of living: $22,049.47

$22,049.47 Annual income needed: $44,098.95

4. Brownsville, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $21,835.35

$21,835.35 Annual income needed: $43,670.70

3. Toledo, Ohio

Total annual cost of living: $20,928.10

$20,928.10 Annual income needed: $41,856.20

2. Akron, Ohio

Total annual cost of living: $20,381.18

$20,381.18 Annual income needed: $40,762.35

1. Cleveland

Total annual cost of living: $20,323.36

$20,323.36 Annual income needed: $40,646.72

Cameron Huddleston and Sydney Champion contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find 35 cities with low costs of living, GoBankingRates analyzed the 150 largest cities in the United States by population, according to the Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey. First, GOBankingRates referenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find the amount that a typical consumer unit spends annually on necessities across the following five categories: housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation. Then, GOBankingRates used Sperling's Best Places' cost-of-living indices to adjust spending estimates in each category to reflect prices in each city. Finally, GOBankingRates doubled the estimated total annual cost of necessities in each city to create an estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule (which allocates 50% of income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending and 20% to savings) as a guideline. Cities were then ranked on the estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, with No. 1 being the city with the overall lowest cost of living. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 20-23, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living