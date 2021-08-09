Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

If you're struggling to make ends meet, it might have something to do with where you live. It can be tough to stretch even a big paycheck far enough to pay for necessities and have money left over for savings -- and a little fun -- if you're in a place where the cost of living is high. So, it might be time to move to a place that's more affordable .

Related: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America
Read: 27 Genius Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Now

In order to help you pinpoint the cheapest places to live, GOBankingRates compared living expenses in 150 of the largest U.S. cities to find out where you can live comfortably. The 50/30/20 budgeting rule was used as a guideline, in which 50% of income covers necessities, 30% covers discretionary items and 20% is for savings. For necessities, the cost of rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare were used. Then, GOBankingRates doubled the cost of necessities to get the total income needed.

Keep reading to see how much money you need to live comfortably in these U.S. cities.

Last updated: Aug. 9, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KDDr_0Yk9qmXD00

35. Baltimore

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,502.54
  • Annual income needed: $53,005.07

See: The 50 Best Cities for Renters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pu6Id_0Yk9qmXD00

34. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,385.81
  • Annual income needed: $52,771.62

Check Out: Almost Every State Is In Debt Thanks To COVID -- What Now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nXuV_0Yk9qmXD00

33. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,168.67
  • Annual income needed: $52,337.33

Do Your Research: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBPi9_0Yk9qmXD00

32. Laredo, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,041.71
  • Annual income needed: $52,083.42
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdIYi_0Yk9qmXD00

31. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,037.48
  • Annual income needed: $52,074.97
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADWxd_0Yk9qmXD00

30. Milwaukee

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,977.35
  • Annual income needed: $51,954.70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkcGk_0Yk9qmXD00

29. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,927.14
  • Annual income needed: $51,854.28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zd1qO_0Yk9qmXD00

28. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,800.21
  • Annual income needed: $51,600.42
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IYkI_0Yk9qmXD00

27. Cincinnati

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,758.50
  • Annual income needed: $51,517
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDd4L_0Yk9qmXD00

26. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,635.13
  • Annual income needed: $51,270.26

Find Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10I68C_0Yk9qmXD00

25. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,217.09
  • Annual income needed: $50,434.18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OR4Os_0Yk9qmXD00

24. Wichita, Kansas

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,200.71
  • Annual income needed: $50,401.42
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Erf3W_0Yk9qmXD00

23. Indianapolis

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,112.34
  • Annual income needed: $50,224.67
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFr2v_0Yk9qmXD00

22. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,034.16
  • Annual income needed: $50,068.31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAipx_0Yk9qmXD00

21. Mobile, Alabama

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,981.49
  • Annual income needed: $49,962.98
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxmRL_0Yk9qmXD00

20. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,958.48
  • Annual income needed: $49,916.95
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28En4i_0Yk9qmXD00

19. Detroit

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,903.13
  • Annual income needed: $49,806.26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QocW1_0Yk9qmXD00

18. Amarillo, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,839.61
  • Annual income needed: $49,679.21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19njPz_0Yk9qmXD00

17. Augusta-Richmond, Georgia

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,778.75
  • Annual income needed: $49,557.49
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmjcU_0Yk9qmXD00

16. El Paso, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,715.64
  • Annual income needed: $49,431.28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOqPV_0Yk9qmXD00

15. Lubbock, Texas

    • Total annual cost of living: $24,592.25
    • Annual income needed: $49,184.51

    See: The Most Expensive Countries To Live In

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BD4Z1_0Yk9qmXD00

    14. St. Louis

    • Total annual cost of living: $24,495.14
    • Annual income needed: $48,990.28
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7M1p_0Yk9qmXD00

    13. Fayetteville, North Carolina

    • Total annual cost of living: $24,246.71
    • Annual income needed: $48,493.43
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLfjh_0Yk9qmXD00

    12. Buffalo, New York

    • Total annual cost of living: $24,163.60
    • Annual income needed: $48,327.20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rw3zG_0Yk9qmXD00

    11. Fort Wayne, Indiana

    • Total annual cost of living: $23,717.29
    • Annual income needed: $47,434.58

    See: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOBAN_0Yk9qmXD00

    10. Memphis, Tennessee

    • Total annual cost of living: $23,131.05
    • Annual income needed: $46,262.09
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVXXU_0Yk9qmXD00

    9. Shreveport, Louisiana

    • Total annual cost of living: $23,126.13
    • Annual income needed: $46,252.26
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjEUF_0Yk9qmXD00

    8. Montgomery, Alabama

    • Total annual cost of living: $22,936.20
    • Annual income needed: $45,872.40
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkbja_0Yk9qmXD00

    7. Columbus, Georgia

    • Total annual cost of living: $22,594.26
    • Annual income needed: $45,188.52
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUmCw_0Yk9qmXD00

    6. Rochester, New York

    • Total annual cost of living: $22,577.04
    • Annual income needed: $45,154.08
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02p5om_0Yk9qmXD00

    5. Birmingham, Alabama

    • Total annual cost of living: $22,049.47
    • Annual income needed: $44,098.95
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QAPC_0Yk9qmXD00

    4. Brownsville, Texas

    • Total annual cost of living: $21,835.35
    • Annual income needed: $43,670.70
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9Eo4_0Yk9qmXD00

    3. Toledo, Ohio

    • Total annual cost of living: $20,928.10
    • Annual income needed: $41,856.20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIZ7U_0Yk9qmXD00

    2. Akron, Ohio

    • Total annual cost of living: $20,381.18
    • Annual income needed: $40,762.35
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvuaA_0Yk9qmXD00

    1. Cleveland

    • Total annual cost of living: $20,323.36
    • Annual income needed: $40,646.72
    More From GOBankingRates

        Cameron Huddleston and Sydney Champion contributed to the reporting for this article.

        Methodology: To find 35 cities with low costs of living, GoBankingRates analyzed the 150 largest cities in the United States by population, according to the Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey. First, GOBankingRates referenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find the amount that a typical consumer unit spends annually on necessities across the following five categories: housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation. Then, GOBankingRates used Sperling's Best Places' cost-of-living indices to adjust spending estimates in each category to reflect prices in each city. Finally, GOBankingRates doubled the estimated total annual cost of necessities in each city to create an estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule (which allocates 50% of income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending and 20% to savings) as a guideline. Cities were then ranked on the estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, with No. 1 being the city with the overall lowest cost of living. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 20-23, 2020.

        This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

        Comments / 0

        GOBankingRates

        GOBankingRates

        El Segundo, CA
        42K+
        Followers
        5K+
        Post
        10M+
        Views
        ABOUT

        GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

         https://www.gobankingrates.com
        RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
        State
        Texas State
        State
        Ohio State
        State
        Georgia State
        State
        Tennessee State
        State
        Alabama State
        State
        Indiana State
        IN THIS ARTICLE
        #Cost Of Living#Baltimore Total#Alabama Total#Covid#Missouri Total#Texas Total#Tennessee Total#Milwaukee Total#Cincinnati Total#Iowa Total#Oklahoma Total#Kansas Total#Indianapolis Total#Arkansas Total#Detroit Total#Georgia Total#St Louis Total#Indiana Total#Louisiana Total#Ohio Total
        YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
        NewsBreak
        Economy
        News Break
        Politics
        NewsBreak
        Housing
        NewsBreak
        Real Estate
        Related
        Politics247wallst.com

        The Worst City to Live in Every State

        Median home value: $108,100 (state: $273,100) > Poverty rate: 24.1% (state: 10.6%) > 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 11.7% (state: 4.5%) Petersburg, a city of about 31,000 in southeastern Virginia, is the worst place to live in the state. Petersburg residents are more than twice as likely as the typical Virginian to be unemployed and live below the poverty line. Dangerous substance misuse is often more common in economically disadvantaged areas, and in Petersburg, there are 45.9 accidental drug overdose deaths for every 100,000 people annually, well above the 22.5 per 100,000 national average.
        Economymichiganchronicle.com

        The Higher Cost of Life

        Over the past several decades, African Americans have been able to make leaps and bounds economically. With more opportunities for education and better career choices, Black adults have been able to earn a decent wage. Despite the advancements made, Black communities continue to be kept at bay financially. Representing just a small percentage of the population, Black people continue to face financial adversities born from years of segregation and racism. Now, the rising cost of living coupled with slow financial gains are keeping Black communities locked into a cycle of being overcharged and overpaying for commodities.
        Arizona Statetravelawaits.com

        9 Cities In Arizona Popular With Retirees

        Arizona’s warm winter days and gorgeous desert landscapes have long combined to be an irresistible draw for people looking for the perfect spot to spend their retirement years. Throughout the late 20th century and into the 21st, Arizona has ranked among the top states in the United States for retirees....
        Real EstateSFGate

        Cost of Living in St. Paul, Minnesota

        St. Paul, Minnesota, is one of the Twin Cities — the other being the larger, nearby city of Minneapolis. While St. Paul is less expensive than Minneapolis, the cost of living here is 15% higher than the national average. That said, compared to cities like New York and San Francisco, St. Paul has a cost of living that is 50-75% lower. It’s worth noting that relative value depends on the qualities most important to you in a city and what fits your budget.

        Comments / 0

        Community Policy