Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
GOBankingRates

35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

By Jordan Rosenfeld,

8 days ago

No matter what your income level, most Americans have felt the impact of recent high inflation on the costs of goods and services you regularly buy. However, if you're struggling to make ends meet, where you live can also play a part. It can be tough to stretch even a big paycheck far enough to pay for necessities and have money left over for savings -- and a little fun -- if you're in a place where the cost of living is high. So, it might be time to move to a place that's more affordable .

Read: 8 Places in California Where Housing Prices Have Plummeted
Learn: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

In order to help you pinpoint the cheapest places to live, GOBankingRates compared living expenses in 150 of the largest U.S. cities to find the top 35 cities to find out where you can live comfortably. The 50/30/20 budgeting rule was used as a guideline, in which 50% of income covers necessities, 30% covers discretionary items and 20% is for savings. For necessities, the cost of rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare were used. Then, GOBankingRates doubled the cost of necessities to get the total income needed.

Keep reading to see how much money you need to live comfortably in these U.S. cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWmZr_0Yk9qmXD00

35. Aurora, Illinois

  • Total annual cost of living: $29,154.56
  • Annual income needed: $58,309.13

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7TLR_0Yk9qmXD00

34. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Total annual cost of living: $29,110.77
  • Annual income needed: $58,221.54
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pODmJ_0Yk9qmXD00

33. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,873.02
  • Annual income needed: $57,746.05
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrdXc_0Yk9qmXD00

32. Columbus, Ohio

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,866.75
  • Annual income needed: $57,733.49
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GUC3_0Yk9qmXD00

31. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,558.75
  • Annual income needed: $57,117.50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWmRt_0Yk9qmXD00

30. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,983.98
  • Annual income needed: $55,967.97
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL9vX_0Yk9qmXD00

29. Oklahoma City

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,801.17
  • Annual income needed: $55,602.34
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOgSu_0Yk9qmXD00

28. Indianapolis

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,671.95
  • Annual income needed: $55,343.90
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghw9g_0Yk9qmXD00

27. Milwaukee

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,426.58
  • Annual income needed: $54,853.16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ng5W_0Yk9qmXD00

26. Mobile, Alabama

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,272.03
  • Annual income needed: $54,544.06
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DG21W_0Yk9qmXD00

25. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,228.76
  • Annual income needed: $54,457.51
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzBp2_0Yk9qmXD00

24. Laredo, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,228.76
  • Annual income needed: $54,457.51
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q43io_0Yk9qmXD00

23. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,913.65
  • Annual income needed: $53,827.30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5zIh_0Yk9qmXD00

22. Lubbock, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,896.00
  • Annual income needed: $53,791.99

21. Wichita, Kansas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,850.45
  • Annual income needed: $53,700.90
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6ik2_0Yk9qmXD00

20. St. Louis

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,810.56
  • Annual income needed: $53,621.12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m95WR_0Yk9qmXD00

19. El Paso, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,782.30
  • Annual income needed: $53,564.59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1048OW_0Yk9qmXD00

18. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,603.23
  • Annual income needed: $53,206.46
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sp3Im_0Yk9qmXD00

17. Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,579.74
  • Annual income needed: $53,159.48
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aokfI_0Yk9qmXD00

16. Rochester, New York

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,438.91
  • Annual income needed: $52,877.82
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4TLz_0Yk9qmXD00

15. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,388.64
  • Annual income needed: $52,777.27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkVYP_0Yk9qmXD00

14. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,322.87
  • Annual income needed: $52,645.75
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsuO9_0Yk9qmXD00

13. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,203.00
  • Annual income needed: $52,406.00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305FP7_0Yk9qmXD00

12. Detroit

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,174.91
  • Annual income needed: $52,349.83
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsKCp_0Yk9qmXD00

11. Augusta, Georgia

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,861.85
  • Annual income needed: $51,723.71
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bH4J_0Yk9qmXD00

10. Amarillo, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,694.05
  • Annual income needed: $51,388.10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s89bu_0Yk9qmXD00

9. Montgomery, Alabama

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,372.99
  • Annual income needed: $50,745.98
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFkmn_0Yk9qmXD00

8. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,241.81
  • Annual income needed: $50,483.63
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q26v_0Yk9qmXD00

7. Columbus, Georgia

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,117.72
  • Annual income needed: $50,235.43
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgaY4_0Yk9qmXD00

6. Brownsville, Texas

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,678.68
  • Annual income needed: $49,357.37
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D771K_0Yk9qmXD00

5. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,439.12
  • Annual income needed: $48,878.25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yC0Ng_0Yk9qmXD00

4. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Total annual cost of living: $24,373.68
  • Annual income needed: $48,747.35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oEBw_0Yk9qmXD00

3. Toledo, Ohio

  • Total annual cost of living: $22,308.57
  • Annual income needed: $44,617.14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wb7OO_0Yk9qmXD00

2. Cleveland

  • Total annual cost of living: $21,710.15
  • Annual income needed: $43,420.29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaUR4_0Yk9qmXD00

1. Akron, Ohio

  • Total annual cost of living: $21,631.90
  • Annual income needed: $43,263.79

Cameron Huddleston , Grace Lin and Sydney Champion contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find 35 cities with low costs of living, GoBankingRates analyzed the 150 largest cities in the United States by population, according to the Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. First, GOBankingRates referenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data  to find the amount that a typical consumer unit spends annually on necessities across the following five categories: housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation. Then, GOBankingRates used Sperling's Best Places' cost of living indices to adjust spending estimates in each category to reflect prices in each city. Finally, GOBankingRates doubled the estimated total annual cost of necessities in each city to create an estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule (which allocates 50% of income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings) as a guideline. Cities were then ranked on the estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, with no. 1 being the city with the overall lowest cost of living. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 30, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh fallout: Death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate back in spotlight after verdict
Islandton, SC2 days ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Rick Pitino sends clear message to Barack Obama
New Rochelle, NY19 hours ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Absolutely brutal groin shot leads to ejection
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy