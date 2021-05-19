10 Surprising Things You Can Order Online

Though many of us have been stuck at home for over a year due to COVID-19 -- and are just slowly coming back out again -- there’s very little you might need that you can’t find online (and a whole lot of things you may not even know that you needed).

Size doesn’t matter when entire live trees can be shipped to your home. And no need is too obscure. In the market for a new pet but not interested in leaving your house to find one? There are websites for that, too. In fact, there’s almost nothing you can’t find online with a little creative searching. Here are 10 unusual items you can call your own with just one click .

Live Animals

It turns out that you can even purchase some animals over the internet. Reptiles are a popular choice.

XYZ Reptiles offers such exotic creatures as bearded dragons and a variety of snakes, lizards and chameleons for prices ranging from $49 to several hundreds of dollars. If you’re more of a furry animal lover, you can acquire such unique pets as chinchillas, ferrets, flying squirrels and foxes from S & S Exotic Animals Inc. Just be sure to check out state and local laws about what you can legally own.

Live Trees

Is your backyard too bare? Do your kids need something to climb? Looking to create instant shade or a privacy barrier? You can buy full-grown or fast-growing trees, such as cypress, holly, pine, myrtle or even bamboo online starting at as little as $20 per tree (and going up from there) at FastGrowingTrees.com.

Communion Wafers

Taking communion may be a holy act, but it turns out you can get communion wafers at any number of online sources. A prefilled wine and wafer set is not only more hygienic but easier to keep. A box of 100 starts at $29.95 at Kingdom.com and goes up from there in quantity and price.

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

Selling something? Having a yard sale and want to get the attention of passersby? Or just bored during lockdown and want to entertain your neighbors? You can purchase a “wacky waving inflatable tube guy” off Amazon for just $7.99.

Potato With Your Face

It can be hard to find the right way to tell far-flung friends and family that you miss them or are thinking about them. Letters and postcards are fun, but have you ever tried sending a face potato? That’s right, it’s a potato stamped with an image of your face on it…just because. On PotatoPal.com, you can upload your face and send with the touch of a button for $18.99 per potato.

Bacon Scented Bath and Shower Gel

Bacon lovers tend to go pretty hard for their favorite breakfast meat, and now you can give the gift of bacon in a bath and shower gel from BaconAddicts.com. For just $9.99 your bacon lover can carry the meaty scent with them throughout the day right from their morning shower.

Pickle Cotton Candy

Life is too short to eat only the same, boring sweet treats over and over again. You’ve had carnival cotton candy, which frankly just tastes like sugar. Why not try Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop pickle cotton candy, made in small batches and packaged up fresh. Sweet and savory can make a delightfully strange combination.

Toilet Night Light

Night lights are nice when you’re stumbling out of bed in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, but that doesn’t do much for your aim when you actually find the toilet. The answer to a problem you didn’t realize you had is the toilet night light. It hangs inside the toilet bowl itself and lights it up from within, making your nighttime potty break a simpler and cleaner affair. A two-pack on Amazon is just $11.79.

Temporary Pockets

There’s perhaps no sartorial frustration worse than finding the perfect pair of pants or a nice dress that doesn’t have any functional pockets. Now you don’t have to worry! Pocksie temporary adhesive pockets stick right onto your clothing and are the perfect size for carrying credit cards and cash. You can get them for just $9.95 on Amazon.

Bread Pillow

You’ll never find crumbs in your bed with this bread-shaped pillow. Plush and uncannily realistic, you may dream of baked goods while sleeping with it but your sleep will be as cozy as any other pillow. Variations on this theme (croissant, pastry, baguette) range in price from $18 to $30 and up on Etsy.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Surprising Things You Can Order Online