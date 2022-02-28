Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month: Watch Out For These Plants That Are Toxic To Your Cat

March is National Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to go over some safety tips and prevent accidental poisoning in cats and other animals.

A surprising number of plants can harm your cat. Sometimes they produce mild symptoms like an upset stomach, and sometimes they can cause death.

An Easter Lily, for example, can be fatal for the cat who eats it. In fact, lilies in general are among the most dangerous. Oleanders, azaleas, and yew plants are also extremely toxic.

Households with cats should keep the following list handy. Make sure that plants brought into the home are not on the list, or at least are not accessible to the cat.

Plants That Are Poisonous To Cats

Here is a list of plants that are poisonous to cats according the the ASPCA . They’re in alphabetical order and not necessarily the order of most toxic.

Aloe Vera

Amaryllis

Apple Leaf Croton

Apricot (pit)

Asparagus Fern

Autumn Crocus

Avacado (fruit and pit)

Azalea

Baby’s Breath

Bird of Paradise

Bittersweet

Branching Ivy

Buckey

Buddist Pine

Caladium

Calla Lily

Castor Bean

Ceriman

Charming Dieffenbachia

Cherry (seeds and wilting leaves)

Chinese Evergreen

Christmas Rose

Cineraria

Clematis

Cordatum

Corn Plant

Cornstalk Plant

Croton

Cuban Laurel

Cutleaf Philodendron

Cycads

Cyclamen

Daffodil

Devil’s Ivy

Dieffenbachia

Dracaena Palm

Dragon Tree

Dumb Cane

Easter Lily

Elaine

Elephant Ears

Emerald Feather

English Ivy

Fiddle-leaf fig

Florida Beauty

Foxglove

Fruit Salad Plant

Geranium

German Ivy

Giant Dumb Cane

Glacier Ivy

Gold Dieffenbachia

Gold Dust Dracaena

Golden Pothos

Hahn’s Self-Branching Ivy

Heartland Philodendron

Hurricane Plant

Indian Rubber Plant

Janet Craig Dracaena

Japanese Show Lily

Jeusalem Cherry

Kalanchoe

Lacy Tree Philodendron

Lily of the Valley

Madagascar Dragon Tree

Marble Queen

Marijuana

Mexican Breadfruit

Miniature Croton

Mistletoe

Morning Glory

Mother-in Law’s Tongue

Narcissus

Needlepoint Ivy

Nephytis

Nightshade

Oleander

Onion

Oriental Lily

Peace Lily

Peach (wilting leaves and pits)

Pencil Cactus

Plumosa Fern

Poinsettia (low toxicity)

Poison Ivy

Poison Oak

Pothos

Precatory Bean

Primrose

Red Emerald

Red Princess

Red-Margined Dracaena

Rhododendron

Ribbon Plant

Saddle Leaf Philodendron

Sago Palm

Satin Pothos

Schefflera

Silver Pothos

Spotted Dumb Cane

String of Pearls

Striped Dracaena

Sweetheart Ivy

Swiss Cheese Plant

Taro Vine Tiger Lily

Tomato Plant

Tree Philodendron

Tropic Snow Dieffenbachia

Weeping Fig

Yew

How Can You Keep Your Cat Safe?

Many people bring in new houseplants around changing seasons and holidays . While these seasonal plants might brighten your home, they also tend to be some of the most toxic to cats.

Remember that if a cat wants something, they often find a way to get it. Keep that in mind when you’re celebrating Easter, Christmas, or any other holiday.

It might be best to leave these plants outside where your indoor cat can’t get to them. Alternatively, a fake plant may not look exactly like the real thing, but it will be far safer for your furry family members.

If your cat is poisoned , you should rush the cat to your vet or an emergency veterinary clinic.

If a vet isn’t available, then you can call the ASPCA’s 24-hour emergency poison hotline at 1-888-426-4435. Be aware that there is a fee, which you can pay by credit card. But if your cat’s life is on the line, it’s worth the cost.

Do you check all plants before bringing them home to your cat? How do you keep your kitty safe from poisonous plants? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month: Watch Out For These Plants That Are Toxic To Your Cat appeared first on CatTime .