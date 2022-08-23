ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 best student laptops for school, college and university

By Steve Hogarty
 2 days ago

Whether you’re starting sixth form or you’re working on your final year dissertation, you need a reliable laptop that’s up to the task. The best student laptops are fast enough to handle academic work, easy to carry between lecture halls and home, and affordable enough to be gentle on the bank balances of skint university students.

With a giant array of student laptops to choose from it can be hard to know where to begin. If you have a preference for MacBooks, your decision is easier – we think the 2020 version of the MacBook air (£999, Apple.com ) walks the line between price and performance – but look beyond the Apple-dome and you’ll find a huge variety of excellent Windows laptops and Chromebooks to suit different needs.

Not everyone needs a fast student laptop. If your coursework involves jobs like complex computation, multimedia editing and sound engineering, you’ll obviously want a laptop with a decent CPU that won’t buckle under the strain.

But for less specialist uses like web browsing, emails and penning essays, a cheap and cheerful Chromebook with a display that’s comfortable to look at during long writing sessions could be perfect for you.

How we tested

We’ve spent weeks testing all of these laptops, considering their suitability for a range of different types of users. Value for money was our primary consideration for most students, but we also took into account each laptop’s potential for watching entertainment, gaming, and handling specialist tasks like programming and graphic design.

The best laptops for students in 2022 are:

  • Best for programming – Dell XPS 13: £949.01, Dell.com
  • Best for graphic design – Apple MacBook air (M1, 2020): £999, Apple.com
  • Best all-round – Acer swift 3: £599, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best Chromebook for students – Lenovo ideapad duet: £259, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for entertainment – Asus vivobook 15: £449.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for university – Lenovo yoga slim 7: £479.97, Box.co.uk
  • Best cheap laptop for students – Lenovo ideapad 3i: £219, Currys.co.uk
  • Best gaming laptop for students – Asus TUF gaming A15: £649.97, Box.co.uk

Dell XPS 13 (2022)

Apple MacBook air (M1, 2020)

Acer Swift 3

Lenovo ideapad duet Chromebook

Asus Vivobook 15

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

Lenovo ideapad 3i

Asus TUF gaming A15

Student laptop FAQs

Can students get discounts on laptops?

The verdict: Laptops for students

