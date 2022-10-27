ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids, Kids, Kids! Get to Know Eddie Murphy's 10 Children and Their Mothers

By Mike Bloom
 3 days ago
Eddie Murphy (3rd from right), Paige Butcher (4th from right) and his children attend the premiere "Mr. Church" in 2016.

Eddie Murphy's comedy has spanned multiple decades, earning award nominations, box office success, and huge accolades. But as he's been building his career, he's also been building his family, having a whopping 10 kids born in the past 30 years. Here's everything to know about Eddie Murphy's children—six daughters and four sons.

How many children does Eddie Murphy have?

Eddie Murphy has 10 children. In a Christmas photo from 2018, he posed with all 10 of his children.

Who are the mothers of Eddie Murphy's children?

Eddie Murphy has 10 children with five women.

—Paulette McNeely (his then-girlfriend) is the mother of his first child: Eric Murphy.

—Nicole Mitchell (whom he was married to from 1993-2006) is the mother of five of his children: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella.

—Tamara Hood (his then-girlfriend) is the mother of his son: Christian.

—Melanie Brown (former Spice Girl) is the mother of his daughter: Angel.

—Paige Butcher (his current fiancée) is the mother of Izzy and Max.

Who is Eddie Murphy's wife?

Eddie Murphy was married to Nicole Mitchell from 1993-2006. Murphy has been engaged to Paige Butcher since 2018, and the two have been together since 2012. But he has yet to officially make her his wife.

Eddie Murphy's children

Eric Murphy

Eddie's first child Eric was born in 1989. He is the son of Eddie's then-girlfriend, actress Paulette McNeely. Like his mother, Eric lived a quiet life, relatively removed from social media—until he began dating Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence in mid-2021. Now he's "head over heels in love."

In a post on July 11, Jasmin shared two photos of the couple with the caption, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.” Murphy added the post to his Instagram story writing, “Thank you baby!! Love You!!” In July 2022, Jasmin caught the bouquet at Eric's sister Bria's wedding!

Bria Murphy

Soon after Eric was born in 1989, Eddie's first daughter Bria came into the world. She is the daughter of Eddie and his first wife Nicole Mitchell, though the two were only dating when she was born. Like her father, Bria has worked in Hollywood, having starred in a number of projects, most recently the 2017 drama Conflict of Interest, as well as the reality series Hollywood Exes. She's also the co-founder of art gallery ArtUS. In July 2022, Bria married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 of their closest family and friends in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Christian Murphy

Christian was born the year after Eric and Bria, in 1990. He is the son of Eddie's then-girlfriend Tamara Hood. Like his half-brother Eric, Christian remains relatively low-key on social media, and has not been bitten by the acting bug like his siblings.

Miles Mitchell Murphy

Miles is the second child of Eddie and Nicole Mitchell, also born in 1990. He had a daughter of his own named Evie in 2019, making Eddie a grandfather.

Shayne Audra Murphy

Shayne is the third child of Eddie and Nicole Mitchell, born in 1994 after her parents got married. She appeared alongside her mother and sister Bria on Hollywood Exes in 2014 and is currently pursuing a career in modeling.

Zola Ivy Murphy

Zola is the fourth child of Eddie and Nicole Mitchell, born in 1999. She appeared alongside her mother and sisters Bria and Shayne on Hollywood Exes in 2014. Like Shayne, she is also pursuing modeling.

Bella Zahra Murphy

Bella is the fifth child of Eddie and Nicole Mitchell, born in 2002. She is the final sibling of the family, as her parents divorced the next year due to "irreconcilable differences."

Angel Iris Murphy Brown

Angel was born on April 3, 2007, on her dad's 46th birthday. Her mother is Spice Girl Melanie Brown, also known as "Mel B." Her birth was full of drama, as Eddie questioned whether he was the father during Mel B.'s pregnancy. A couple of months after Angel was born, a DNA test confirmed he was indeed the father. Initially, Angel's mother claimed Eddie didn't want to seek a relationship with his daughter. But shortly thereafter, there were claims he was beginning to get to know her.

Spice Girl Mel B, husband Stephen Belafonte with daughters Madison Brown Belafonte, Phoenix Chi Gulzar Brown and Angel Iris Murphy Brown arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Paddington' in 2015. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Izzy Oona Murphy

Izzy was born in May 2016. She is the daughter of Eddie Murphy and model Paige Butcher, who he had been dating since 2012.

Max Charles Murphy

The latest addition to the Murphy family is Max, born Nov. 30, 2018. He's the second child of Eddie and Paige Butcher. His middle name is a reference to Eddie's brother Charlie Murphy, who had died of leukemia the previous year.

Is Eddie Murphy a grandfather?

Yes! His son Miles Murphy and Carly Olivia had a daughter of their own named Evie born July 2, 2019, making Eddie a grandfather.

"I really got lucky with my kids," Eddie Murphy told People magazine in 2016. "There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people."

When promoting his Prime Video movie Coming 2 America, Murphy reiterated those sentiments to the Mirror, “I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed... My kids are so great, normal people – and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid. My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky.”

Where will we see Eddie Murphy next?

Eddie Murphy will next reprise his role as Axel Foley in the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop reboot.

Next, Get to Know Nick Cannon's 10 Children and Their Mothers

In God I Trust
2021-02-27

at least he has the money and love to take care of 10 of them not out here on drugs or just leave them not asking for government help. Great Man!!

Reply(4)
30
Funnyuask
2021-02-28

Buckwheat, Gumby, beverly hills cop, coming to america, oh so many great characters this man has played. He deserves everything he's got. Love you me murphy ❤️

Reply
17
Cora Talton
2021-02-27

it's all about the money for the women.and f or him.its all about keeping his secret.😂😂😂😂to funny.no matter how many kids don't. make you a man.😂😂😂😂.

Reply(1)
9
