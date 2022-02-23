ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

100 Arthritis Statistics You Should Know

By Maria Masters
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSkW7_0Yjx1UrP00

When many people think of arthritis , they think of a general "wear and tear" condition that affects the joints. But in fact, there are more than 100 different forms of arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some of the most common types include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, psoriatic arthritis, gout, juvenile idiopathic arthritis and osteoarthritis, which is the most widespread.

Read on to learn more arthritis stats.

Arthritis Statistics Worldwide

Osteoarthritis affects more than 500 million people around the world (about 7 percent of the global population), according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation 's 2019 Global Burden of Disease study. And as the world's population continues to age, more people will likely be diagnosed with joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, according to a 2019 report by the Arthritis Foundation .

Here's a look at how many people have arthritis globally:

  • Worldwide, an estimated 15% of people over the age of 60 have osteoarthritis, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
  • Osteoarthritis is the fifth most common disability in the world.
  • Rheumatoid arthritis statistics show the condition affects more than 18 million people worldwide, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation 's 2019 Global Burden of Disease study.
  • Psoriatic arthritis affects an estimated 2% to 3% of the global population, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM). It typically occurs between the ages of 30 and 50.

Arthritis Prevalence in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKPyU_0Yjx1UrP00

Nearly a quarter of the United States population has been diagnosed with arthritis — a total of 54 million people, according to the CDC . It's little wonder, then, that arthritis is the leading cause of disability among adults in the country, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

Here's how the data breaks down by types of arthritis:

  • Osteoarthritis affects an estimated 30.8 million adults in the U.S., according to the Arthritis Foundation.
  • About 1.3 million adults have rheumatoid arthritis.
  • Lupus affects an estimated 161,000 people in the U.S., (although that number may be as high as 322,000), according to the CDC .
  • Approximately 4 million people have Sjogren's syndrome, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
  • Psoriatic arthritis affects an estimated 24 in 10,000 people, according to the NLM.
  • Axial spondyloarthritis affects an estimated 1.7 to 2.7 million people, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
  • About 8.3 million Americans have gout.
  • Just under 300,000 children have juvenile idiopathic arthritis, according to the NLM . That's about 1 in 1,000 children.

Prevalence of Arthritis by State and Territory in the U.S.

At least 1 in 6 adults in every state has arthritis. In states with the highest prevalence rates, about 1 in 4 people have arthritis, according to the CDC .

Here's the full breakdown:

  • Alabama: ​ 30.4%
  • Alaska: ​ 21.5%
  • Arizona: ​ 21.8%
  • Arkansas: ​ 27.1%
  • California: ​ 18.3%
  • Colorado: ​ 21.8%
  • Connecticut: ​ 21.6%
  • Delaware: ​ 24.6%
  • District of Columbia: ​ 19.9%
  • Florida: ​ 21.5%
  • Georgia: ​ 23.6%
  • Guam: ​ 17.9%
  • Hawaii: ​ 17.2%
  • Idaho: ​ 23.2%
  • Illinois: ​ 21.6%
  • Indiana: ​ 25.4%
  • Iowa: ​ 23.2%
  • Kansas: ​ 22.7%
  • Kentucky: ​ 29.3%
  • Louisiana: ​ 26.2%
  • Maine: ​ 26.4%
  • Maryland: ​ 21.5%
  • Massachusetts: ​ 22%
  • Michigan: ​ 27%
  • Minnesota: ​ 19.7%
  • Mississippi: ​ 26.6%
  • Missouri: ​ 26.8%
  • Montana: ​ 23.9%
  • Nebraska: ​ 21.5%
  • Nevada: ​ 20.1%
  • New Hampshire: ​ 23%
  • New Jersey: ​ 20.5%
  • New Mexico: ​ 22.2%
  • New York: ​ 21.5%
  • North Carolina: ​ 24.9%
  • North Dakota: ​ 21.6%
  • Ohio: ​ 25.3%
  • Oklahoma: ​ 25.7%
  • Oregon: ​ 24.5%
  • Pennsylvania: ​ 25.7%
  • Puerto Rico: ​ 20.6%
  • Rhode Island: ​ 24.2%
  • South Carolina: ​ 26.3%
  • South Dakota: ​ 21.8%
  • Tennessee: ​ 29.4%
  • Texas: ​ 19.8%
  • Utah: ​ 20.8%
  • Vermont: ​ 23.4%
  • Virginia: ​ 21.6%
  • Washington: ​ 22.6%
  • West Virginia: ​ 33.6%
  • Wisconsin: ​ 22.1%
  • Wyoming: ​ 24.1%

Arthritis Prevalence by Age, Sex and Race

People assigned female at birth (AFAB) are more likely than those assigned male at birth (AMAB) to have arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Sjogren's syndrome and, after the age of 60, osteoarthritis, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

Here's a more detailed look at who is most affected by arthritis:

  • People AFAB and over the age of 60 are almost twice as likely to have osteoarthritis than people AMAB in the same age group.
  • About 18% of those AFAB over the age of 60 have osteoarthritis compared to 9.6% of people AMAB over the age of 60.
  • People AFAB are two to three times more likely to have rheumatoid arthritis than those AMAB. There's no specific age of onset for rheumatoid arthritis, but it typically begins in middle age, according to the Mayo Clinic .
  • About 15% to 20% of people with lupus develop the condition before the age of 18.
  • About 80% of all lupus diagnoses are made in people AFAB between the ages of 15 and 44.
  • Minorities in the U.S. — including Asians, African Americans, African Caribbeans and Hispanic Americans — are more likely to have lupus than white Americans, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
  • About 9 in 10 people with Sjogren's syndrome are people AFAB.
  • More young people AFAB than AMAB may have juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Arthritis Complications and Comorbidities Data

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SeLj5_0Yjx1UrP00

While there's no specific mortality rate for arthritis because the condition itself isn't deadly, it is more common in people who have certain other health problems, according to the CDC .

Here's a look at the conditions and complications that are linked to arthritis:

  • 31% of people with arthritis have obesity .
  • 47% of people with arthritis have diabetes . (Check out more diabetes statistics here.)
  • 49% of people with arthritis have heart disease.
  • In 2010, arthritis accounted for more than 100 million outpatient visits (accounting for about 10% of all visits), according to the Arthritis Foundation.
  • An estimated 6.7 million hospitalizations occurred in 2011 because of arthritis (accounting for about 17% of all hospitalizations).
  • Up to 757,000 knee replacements and 512,000 hip replacements were likely performed in the U.S. in 2010 and 2011. (The knees and hips are among the most common joints affected by arthritis.)
  • Arthritis is the most common chronic condition among people in the U.S. who take opioids.
  • Adults with arthritis are about 2.5 times more likely to fall more than once — and suffer an injury from one of those falls — than people who don't have arthritis, according to the CDC .
  • About 23.7 million people ages 18 and older with arthritis — about 43.5% of those with the condition — say it limits their ability to do their usual activities, according to the CDC .
  • About 16.8% of people with rheumatoid arthritis have depression, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
  • Only 23% of children with juvenile idiopathic arthritis get enough physical activity (compared with about 66% of their peers).

The Cost of Arthritis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERKxP_0Yjx1UrP00

In 2013, the total national cost of arthritis was $303.5 billion — or about 1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in the U.S., according to the CDC . Here's a further breakdown of those numbers:

  • The cost of treating arthritis in the U.S. in 2013 was $140 billion.
  • Adults with arthritis may pay an estimated $2,117 in extra medical costs per year.
  • People with arthritis lost about $164 billion in wages due to their condition in 2013.
  • Adults with arthritis earned about $4,040 less than those without arthritis in 2013.
  • In 2013, osteoarthritis was the second most expensive condition treated in U.S. hospitals, accounting for about $16.5 billion in costs.
  • Knee osteoarthritis, in particular, accounts for more than $27 billion in health costs each year, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
  • Each year, gout is responsible for about 7 million doctor's visits and $1 billion in medical costs in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KTEN.com

Inflammatory Arthritis – Listing 14.09

Originally Posted On: https://cannondisability.com/blog/inflammatory-arthritis-listing-14-09/ Inflammatory Arthritis, under the SSA’s listing, is a category that is meant to cover a number of disorders. Arthritis is inflammation of the joints. The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Typically, inflammation of your major joints is the main sign...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WMAZ

Medical breakthrough for those with rheumatoid arthritis

SAN ANTONIO — When you have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis, finding the right therapy can often result in more pain. For those with rheumatoid arthritis, finding that therapy is often trial and error that can often lead to disease progression. But now, a new blood test called...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Psoriatic Arthritis#Gross Domestic Product#Opioids#Cdc#The Arthritis Foundation
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Obesity
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOOD

10 worst habits for your heart

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to your risk of developing heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Let’s start with the bad﻿. Several factors raise a person’s risk for getting heart disease — a term used to describe a range of conditions that affect the heart — including some that can’t be controlled, such as family history, and others that are more complex, like having access to good-for-you foods and safe, affordable housing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy