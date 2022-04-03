ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Is Bound to Get Even Bigger With More Grammys Wins

By Jenzia Burgos
 2 days ago
At 20 years old, Billie Eilish’s net worth officially makes her one of the richest young stars—and artists, period—in music right now. Couple that with the fact that she only started releasing music a few years ago, the Los Angeles-born singer is already well on her way to dominating the global pop market.

These accomplishments were enough to land Billie on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list of highest-paid celebrities in 2020, making her the youngest person to be featured that year. So, what does Billie Eilish’s net worth actually look like for her to have secured her a spot on Forbes’ annual list? Keep on reading for everything we know about Billie Eilish’s net worth, including details about her music earnings and salary for her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry .

How much does Billie Eilish earn from her music?

While Billie Eilish only has one studio album under her belt, her earnings from it are enough to make even the most seasoned of artists swoon. In March 2019, the “Bad Guy” singer released her debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? , which went on to reach triple platinum and become the No. 1 album of the year. According to Forbes , the Grammy-winning album sold over 3.9 million units. This easily translates to millions earned from her debut record alone.

Following the huge success of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? , Billie was tapped by Hollywood to produce music for television and film soundtracks. In 2020, she wrote and sang the theme song for the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die . She later kicked off 2021 with a track for HBO’s Euphoria, Lo Vas a Olvidar ” with Spanish singer Rosalía. At the 2020 Grammys, Eilish swept the awards with wins for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. She continued her Grammys success in 2021 with nominations for categories like Song of the Year and Record of the Year. At the 2021 award show, Eilish became the first artist to win the Best Song Written For Visual Media category for a song from a movie that hadn’t even come out yet. She took home the award for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same title.

How much did Billie Eilish make from her documentary?

Billie Eilish’s documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, was first acquired by Apple TV+ in 2019. At the time, multiple outlets reported that the singer-songwriter was paid a whopping $25 million for the film. Billie’s label, Interscope Records, produced the film for an estimated budget between $1 million and $2 million, a source revealed to Billboard in late 2019.

What is Billie Eilish’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Billie Eilish’s fortune was a staggering $53 million as of 2022. This is more than double the amount Billie’s net worth was estimated at in 2019, with multiple net worth calculators reporting her net worth at approximately $25 million. Following the premiere of new Apple TV+ documentary, let’s just say that Billie Eilish’s net worth can only be expected to go up from there.

