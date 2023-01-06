How Rich Are Jennifer Aniston and Other Past Golden Globe Winners?

For the 78th year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be hosting the Golden Globe Awards to recognize achievements in filmmaking and television.

Ahead of the ceremonies on Feb. 28, take a look at some of the past winners -- and see if you can guess how rich they are.

Tim Allen

Tim Allen was nominated for best television actor - musical/comedy series for "Home Improvement" every year from 1993 to 1997. He won once, in 1995. And the Globe isn't the only way that playing Tim "The Toolman" Taylor has paid off for Allen.

Click through to see how much the TV star is worth.

Jennifer Aniston

"Friends" put Jennifer Aniston on the map -- and also earned her a Golden Globe for best television actress - musical/comedy series in 2003. Her career trajectory has soared since then, and so have her riches.

Click through to find out this A-lister's net worth.

Cate Blanchett

Will Cate Blanchett win her fourth Golden Globe this year? She previously won Globes in 1999 for "Elizabeth," in 2008 for "I'm Not There" and in 2014 for "Blue Jasmine."

Click through to see how much Blanchett is worth.

Sterling K. Brown

Although he didn't win the Globe in 2017 for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," Sterling K. Brown took home an award the following year for best television actor - drama series for "This Is Us."

Click through to find out Brown's net worth.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has won three Golden Globes. He won for best actor - motion picture - drama for "Born on the Fourth of July" in 1990, best actor - motion picture - musical/comedy for "Jerry Maguire" in 1997 and best supporting actor - motion picture for "Magnolia" in 2000.

Click through to see how much Cruise is worth.

Viola Davis

A star of both the big and small screen, Viola Davis received the Golden Globe for best supporting actress - motion picture in 2017 for "Fences."

Click through to see how much Davis is worth.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has taken home three best actor Globes: in 2005 for "The Aviator," in 2014 for "The Wolf of Wall Street" and in 2016 for "The Revenant." Those roles have also added to his wealth.

Click through to find out how rich DiCaprio is.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman became a Golden Globe winner in 1990 when he won for best actor - motion picture - musical/comedy for "Driving Miss Daisy." Freeman also received the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2012.

Click through to find out Freeman's net worth.

Lady Gaga

The multitalented Lady Gaga has won Globes for both her singing and acting. In 2016, she won the award for best actress - television motion picture for "American Horror Story: Hotel" and in 2019, she won the award for best song - motion picture for "A Star Is Born."

Click through to see how rich these talents have made Lady Gaga.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover took home the award for best television actor - musical/comedy series for "Atlanta" in 2017. He was nominated for the same award in 2019, but lost -- but his bottom line is doing just fine.

Click through to find out Glover's net worth.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks was nominated for his first Golden Globe in 1989 for "Big" -- he won the award and has taken home six additional acting and producing awards since then. Hanks won in 1994 for "Philadelphia," in 1995 for "Forrest Gump," in 1999 for "From the Earth to the Moon," in 2001 for "Cast Away," in 2002 for "Band of Brothers," in 2009 for "John Adams" and in 2013 for "Game Change." Hanks also received the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2020.

Click through to find out how much the beloved star is worth.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson got her first Golden Globe nomination and win in 2016 for "Empire."

Click through to find out the actress's net worth.

Kate Hudson

In 2001, Kate Hudson received her first Golden Globe nomination -- and win -- for best supporting actress - motion picture for "Almost Famous." This year, she is nominated for best actress - motion picture - musical/comedy for "Music."

Click through to find out how much Hudson is worth.

Regina King

Regina King became a Golden Globe Award winner in 2019 in the best supporting actress - motion picture category for "If Beale Street Could Talk." This year, she's up for best director - motion picture for "One Night in Miami..."

Click through to see how rich King is.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has won three out of the four Golden Globes she has been nominated for. She won in 2013 for best actress - motion picture - musical/comedy for "Silver Linings Playbook," in 2014 for best supporting actress - motion picture for "American Hustle" and in 2016 for best actress - motion picture - musical/comedy for "Joy."

Click through to see how much Lawrence is worth.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been nominated for "Veep" five times, but her Globe win was for "Seinfeld" in 1994.

Click through to see how much the funny lady is worth.

Sandra Oh

TV star Sandra Oh has been nominated for two Golden Globes and won both -- in 2006 for "Grey's Anatomy" and in 2019 for "Killing Eve."

Click through to find out how wealthy Oh is.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino won his first best actor Golden Globe back in 1974 for "Serpico." He's won three best actor Globes since then: in 1993 for "Scent of a Woman," in 2004 for "Angels in America" and in 2011 for "You Don't Know Jack." He also received the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2001.

Click through to see how much Pacino is worth.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has won six Golden Globes for "Sex & the City" -- four for acting and two for producing. Will the reboot of the series lead to another Globe for the actress? Even if it doesn't, it's sure to add to her already massive fortune.

Click through to find out Parker's net worth.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix is the winner of two Golden Globes -- he won in 2006 for best actor - motion picture - musical/comedy for "Walk The Line" and in 2020 for best Actor - motion picture - drama for "Joker."

"Joker."

Click through to see how rich Phoenix is.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is a three-time Golden Globe recipient. She won for best supporting actress - motion picture in 1990 for "Steel Magnolias," for best actress - motion picture - musical/comedy in 1991 for "Pretty Woman" and for best actress - motion picture - drama in 2001 for "Erin Brockovich."

Click through to find out how rich Roberts is.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan took home her first Golden Globe in 2018. She won the award for best actress - motion picture - musical/comedy for "Lady Bird."

Click through to find out how rich Ronan is.

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld won both of his Golden Globes in 1994, both of which were for "Seinfeld" -- best musical/comedy series and best television actor - musical/comedy series.

Click through to see how much the comedian-turned-TV star is worth.

Emma Stone

In 2017, Emma Stone took home her first Golden Globe as the winner in the best actress - motion picture - musical/comedy category for her performance in "La La Land."

Click through to see how much Stone is worth.

Meryl Streep

Acting great Meryl Streep has been nominated for an incredible 32 Golden Globe Awards and has won seven: in 1980 for "Kramer vs. Kramer," in 1982 for "The French Lieutenant's Woman," in 1983 for "Sophie's Choice," in 2003 for "Adaptation," in 2004 for "Angels in America," in 2007 for "The Devil Wears Prada," in 2010 for "Julie & Julia" and in 2012 for "The Iron Lady." She also received the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2017.

Click through to find out how much Streep is worth.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington has won two Golden Globe Awards -- for "Glory" in 1990 and for "The Hurricane" in 2000 -- plus the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2016.

Click through to find out how rich Washington is.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet seems to have wowed the HFPA in 2009 -- she won Globes that year for both "The Reader" and "Revolutionary Road." She also picked up a best actress award in 2012 for "Mildred Pierce" and a best supporting actress award in 2016 for "Steve Jobs."

Click through to see how much Winslet is worth.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon took home her first Golden Globe in 2006 for best actress - motion picture - musical/comedy for "Walk The Line." She won again in 2018 for best television motion picture for "Big Little Lies."

Click through to see how much Witherspoon is worth.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger has racked up four Golden Globe wins: in 2001 for "Nurse Betty," in 2003 for "Chicago," in 2004 for "Cold Mountain" and in 2020 for "Judy."

Click through to find out how much Zellweger is worth.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Are Jennifer Aniston and Other Past Golden Globe Winners?