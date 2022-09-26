The 19 Best Places To Buy Jewelry Online, No Matter Your Budget

Here’s the thing: I love shoes and bags as much as the next gal, but I have a special place in my heart for jewelry . I am actually obsessed with my small collection. However, I also am constantly on the hunt for something new and shiny to wear. So, I’ve rounded up a few of the best places to buy jewelry online so everyone can satisfy their inner magpie. Apologies in advance to your credit card balance!

While I’m no true jewelry collector, I do keep a few, simple pieces in my collection that I wear every single day. I actually have one gold chain necklace that I’ve only taken off once after owning it for an entire decade. If that’s not a commitment, I don’t know what is! While I don’t think I’ll ever grow tired of that necklace, I think I may need to update my usual rotation just a bit in 2022 . Because the majority of my job is just browsing the web for the trendiest items ever, I feel that I have procured the best pieces from the best brands on the Internet—and now I’m sharing them with all of you.

I’m talking about everything from affordable gold rings from Accessory Concierge to luxe-feeling bracelets from Luv AJ . Oh—and a chain necklace from everyone’s go-to brand for gold pieces, Mejuri . Whatever your style, I can almost guarantee that you’ll find your new favorite bracelet, necklace or pair of earrings on this list.

Read on to see a few of my faves and to find inspo for your next purchase. I can’t wait to see you rocking a bunch of these on the ‘Gram.

If you’re on the hunt for jewelry that’s the perfect combination of on-trend and timeless, Mejuri should be your go-to. Their fine jewelry pieces can be a bit on the pricier side—this delicate gold chain is made from 14k yellow gold and retails for just under $300—but the investment is honestly worth it. While Mejuri is best known for their gold items, they also sell diamond, pearl and enamel options, as well.

For jewelry at every price point, QVC is an excellent underrated option. The site has a large collection of fine, fashion, everyday and men’s jewelry in addition to jewelry sets. Pro tip: check the site’s clearance section for incredible deals on fine jewelry—I’m talking up to 50 percent off. The selection of jewelry staples at a good price point is also expansive. I personally love this pair of silver hoops.

Ring Concierge specializes in fine jewelry and engagement rings that are meant to be both aspirational and attainable. You can find everyday jewelry for under $250 or gold and diamond pieces up to $5,000. The pieces are classic yet modern. This stackable ring would make for a great anniversary or Valentine’s Day gift.

I don’t have to tell you that Etsy is the perfect place to find jewelry designed by a bunch of different indie brands and makers from all over the world. I count this pearl toggle necklace from Great Silver Jewelry as one of my new favorite discoveries on the site.

Celeb-approved brand Melinda Maria designs statement-making pieces that are cute enough to be worn on a daily basis. Whether you choose one of the colorful enamel rings or a pair of blingy hoop earrings, you’re all but guaranteed to find a piece that feels special (while still being totally affordable). Start with the necklace J.Lo was seen wearing.

If you want jewelry that will truly make a statement, look no further than Jennifer Behr’s range. While the brand became popular thanks to the success of its selection of gilded hair accessories, it now offers a complete range of stunning jewelry, too. The brand even designs a beautiful range of bridal accessories if you’re shopping for the perfect pieces to wear on your big day!

If you’re looking for cute jewelry that’s always affordable, Charming Charlie is made for you. Yes, the jewelry is cute—but so are the rest of their accessories. We’re talking hats, masks and home goods, people! When I said these pieces wouldn’t break the bank, I meant it. The majority of their items retail for under $20. Whether you’re just starting to build out your collection or you’re a seasoned pro, you’re bound to find something that you love on their site, especially for a last-minute event!

If you don’t want to buy yet another gold chain necklace for your collection, consider checking out Daisy London. The brand incorporates stones like Mother of Pearl into its range to create glimmering necklaces, earrings and more that will stand the test of time. Daisy London even sells necklace layering kits that make the styling process feel super effortless.

New York-based brand Pamela Love makes stunning bracelets, earrings and necklaces that are classic and just a little bit unexpected. The prices vary, but they offer a few different types of jewelry including both on-trend fashion options and fine pieces for a little more coin. The brand’s pieces are often plated in 14k gold, which gives the look and feel of real gold but at a more affordable price.

So, you love classic jewelry but you’re looking for something new. Why not try Gorjana? They make both fashion and fine jewelry that is made to last. Much of their collection is priced under $100 (AKA: the perfect price point) but their more delicate come with a slightly higher price tag. Also, if you’re missing the charm bracelets that you had as a kid, Gorjana sells customizable options that don’t look childish at all.

Frasier Sterling is your one-stop shop for any super-trendy jewelry you could possibly need. Candy name necklaces, customizable everything and so much color are just a few of the fun things you’ll see when you visit the site. Plus, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid are fans of the brand. This combination pearl and heart necklace is giving modern-day Bridgerton vibes.

Come to BaubleBar for the bright pieces, stay for the selection of fine earrings, rings and much more. Most of their pieces are available for under 100 bucks but look like they should be way more expensive. From dazzling rings to blingy bracelets, this site has all of your bases covered. You might want to check out the rings Jennifer Aniston recently wore on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, especially the Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring .

Kendra Scott designs feminine and sweet pieces for you to wear every single day without fail. They’ve become famous online for their selection of affordable and trendy fashion jewelry, but have since expanded into more delicate fine styles, too—you know, the kind that features real gold and actual diamonds.

If you’re sick of the same old gold and silver necklaces season after season, you need to check out NYC-based brand Joey Baby. Its selection of beaded necklaces , earrings and more is seriously to die for because all of the pieces have a DIY feel while still looking totally elevated. Plus, the line is mega affordable to boot—most pieces are priced at under $50 bucks.

Austin, Texas-based brand Amanda Deer has become known across the Internet for its line of affordable-yet-stunning range of stackable rings , necklaces, anklets and more. Consider this your perfect brand if you love easy-to-style pieces that feel timeless season after season. Even better, most of the items are priced under $50!

Aureum Collective was founded by mega-influencer Cass Dimicco, so it’s safe to say that it knows a thing or two about designing Instagram-worthy pieces. While the entire site is chock-full of stunning options, the chunky chain necklaces are some of the brand’s best-selling items. Yes, the pieces can be a little up there in price, but everything is plated in 24k gold or silver, so it’s well worth the investment.

John Hardy is a luxury jewelry brand that creates sustainable pieces handcrafted by Bali-based artisans through a process that honors heritage and community. Woven and carved chains are part of the John Hardy signature look and make for elevated everyday pieces. The brand also has a birthstone collection which is perfect for a thoughtful, high-quality gift.

There’s a reason why everyone on your Insta feed has been loving LUV AJ recently. Their selection of blingy chain necklaces, Luv AJ and coin pendants are designed to become your wear-everywhere pieces. Founded by designer Amanda Jane Thomas in 2014, LUV AJ has become one of the most popular places to find pieces that you’ll wear now and love forever.

Accessory Concierge was founded in 2013 to give shoppers a luxury experience at an affordable price point. Their selection of simple, wear-everywhere pieces are on-trend without being too in your face, so you’re guaranteed to find something that you love. None of their items contain lead and are instead made in more luxe-feeling metals like silver, gold and brass.