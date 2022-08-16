How to prevent maskne, and 16 expert-approved products to treat it

Citizens of the world have been covering their faces for months amid the ongoing pandemic, and while wearing a mask is crucial for saving lives, it’s also been a blemish to our skin.

Masks, especially when worn for hours on end or in some climates, can sometimes cause unsightly pimples and acne on our faces. Nurses have long complained about the unsightly irritation that occurs with wearing N95 masks at work, but even fabric or cloth masks can cause the dreaded “maskne.”

Here’s everything you need to know about maskne and how to eliminate it from your life for good.

“Maskne is a new term that has emerged from the pandemic, describing breakouts that occur under our masks,” Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as the famous Dr. Pimple Popper , told the New York Post.

Lee, who is based in California, said it can come in the form of “eczema, a rash or irritation from the mask rubbing on the face,” but oftentimes, “it’s an acne breakout.”

“Occlusion of the pores, with the mask lying against our sensitive facial skin for hours on end, combined with continued oil production in this normally oily area, and our hot breath increasing the humidity and sweat under our mask – creates the perfect environment for pimples to pop out,” she said. “It’s become a common skin issue!”

If you’re struggling with maskne, there are plenty of small things you can do to try and get rid of it — or prevent it.

“First, I like to remind people to change their masks out as often as they change their underwear!” Dr. Lee said. “A dirty mask will only cause problems more quickly.”

Dr. Lee said some of the telltale signs that it’s time to swap masks is when you feel itchy — but acne may not be to blame.

“If the area under your mask is very itchy, you likely have eczema or a rash rather than acne, and should try to change the fabric or the type of mask you use because you may be irritated or allergic to the fabric,” she said.

Beverly Hills-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariana Vergara recommends those who are struggling with maskne to cleanse their face twice a day — morning and night — to keep the acne at bay.

“Though face masks are valuable to us, they often can be problematic for our skin. They tend to cause acne, peeling, irritation, dryness and itchiness,” Vergara said. “Using a nice gentle cleanser is always recommended to help soothe the skin and not cause any further irritation.”

Vergara also recommends you keep the makeup to a minimum when you’re wearing a face mask. “It can clog your pores and lead to more breakouts. If makeup is necessary for you then I recommend using non-comedogenic makeup as much as possible,” she said.

Ahead find over a dozen dermatologist-recommended skincare products (face washes, moisturizers, spot treatments and serums included!) to get your maskne under control. While you’re at it, pick up a vaccine card holder , too.

When it comes to clearing up maskne, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling , who has several practices in New Jersey, is a fan of the Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Face Wash.

“It’s formulated with 10% Benzoyl Peroxide acne treatment medicine [so] this cleanser works to reduce the size and redness of acne,” Sperling explained. “[It’s] gentle enough to use daily (morning and night), yet it’s still effective at treating and preventing breakouts.”

Dr. Hadley King , an NYC board-certified dermatologist, raved about this Simple brand cleanser for treating acne caused by face masks.

“This is a gentle foaming cleanser that emulsifies dirt and oil, pollution and makeup, while also hydrating and supporting the skin barrier with glycerin and pro vitamin B5,” she said.

Dr. Sperling also recommended the CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser for its beneficial formula.

“This cleanser contains benzoyl peroxide 4% for clearing acne and is formulated to thoroughly dissolve dirt and excess oil. It is great for treating acne and reducing bacteria that causes acne,” Sperling said. “The formula also features hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help moisturize and soothe the skin.”

Dr. Vergara swears by this face wash.

“Not only does it cleanse the skin, but it also moisturizes as well,” she said. “The key ingredient of the cream cleanser is safflower seed oil – a moisturizer that restructures the skin barrier.”

She explained it contains “high amounts of linoleic acid,” which is a naturally occurring oil and “an essential fatty acid that our body can’t synthesize by itself.”

“Linoleic acid has dirt and oil removing properties which are beneficial for patients with acne-prone skin or breaking out due to the use of masks and oil accumulating in the skin,” Vergara explained.

Dr. King loves this “very gentle exfoliator” which also “helps combat free radicals.”

It “combines physical exfoliation from tiny cellulose particles with a chemical exfoliation from caviar lime, a gentle but effective exfoliator that is a source of natural alpha-hydroxy acids that help to remove dead skin cells and evens out skin pigmentation,” she said.

The AcneFree Blackhead Removing Scrub is another favorite of King’s. “[It’s] a great 2% salicylic acid product that is also formulated with charcoal to help absorb oil,” she said.

According to King, salicylic acid is a great ingredient to help exfoliate the skin.

“This helps to prevent pores from becoming clogged and can help remove clogs that have already formed,” she said. “Salicylic acid dissolves the bonds that hold dull, dead skin cells on the surface of the skin so the skin will gently shed, revealing a smoother, brighter complexion underneath.”

Along with so many other experts and skincare lovers, Sperling highly recommends Differin Gel. Not only is it effective but it’s cheap, too!

“Differin Gel or adapalene gel, is retinol that helps increase cell turnover and treats acne. It’s affordable and easy to get now that it doesn’t require an RX. It’s an OTC retinol that works well to treat acne and prevent future breakouts,” Sperling said.

In addition to treating breakouts and promoting cell turnover, Differin, she explained, also “stimulates collagen, reduces discoloration and restores your skin’s natural texture and tone.”

After washing the face, Vergara recommends adding the iS Clinical Active Serum to your skincare routine as a spot treatment or all over the face.

“It contains lactic acid which exfoliates without dehydrating the skin,” Vergara said. “It [also] has Salix alba which deep cleans the pores and removes debris within the hair follicles.”

Despite the price tag, Vergara seems to think it’s worth the cost.

“Even though the serum can be expensive, it is one of the products that I suggest to invest in since serums are developed with a higher concentration of active ingredients and you will get better penetration of the active ingredients and better results on your skin,” she said.

“Schaf Skincare Revitalizing Serum is a great option for a [product] containing hyaluronic acid and antioxidants,” King said. “[It’s] formulated to be an all-in-one multi-action serum, [that] brightens, hydrates, plumps and diminishes fine lines. Vitamin C boosts brightness through its antioxidant properties, hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin and peptides help stimulate collagen production to diminish fine lines.”

As for maskne benefits, this serum hydrates without clogging your pores and brightens your skin so it will help with dark marks left from pimples. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free. Bonus!

To decrease friction and prevent dryness, Vergara likes to apply a good quality face cream after applying a serum. “One of my go-to moisturizers, hands down is Senté’s Dermal Repair Cream,” she said, mentioning that “moisturizers with ceramides and hyaluronic acid are ideal in preventing maskne.”

She added that the moisturizer “can be used on all skin types — oily, acne-prone, sensitive, combination — and It is doesn’t clog pores,” noting that it’s “one of my favorites and all my patients love it.”

“Most of us are familiar with hyaluronic acid, sente dermal repair has an ingredient called heparan sulfate,” she explained. “It is also a Glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) like hyaluronic acid but attracts even more water to hydrate the skin.”

King is a fan of the Schaf Moisturizer for those struggling with acne — mask or no mask.

“The Schaf Skincare Moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid as well as a blend of hemp seed, avocado, grape seed and pumpkin seed oils to support the skin barrier, provide anti-inflammatory properties and moisturize [your skin] without clogging pores,” she said.

The INNBEAUTY PROJECT No BS Moisturizer benefits are just as pretty as the product packaging.

“[This moisturizer is a] hydrating and silicone-free gel cream, formulated to feel weightless,” King said. “[It has] a plant-based hydration complex that is clinically proven to hydrate for up to 72 hours — without clogging your pores.”

This INNBEAUTY PROJECT moisturizer helps with six main tone concerns: hyperpigmentation, redness, blotchiness, dark spots, dull and sallow skin.

“It moisturizes and supports the skin barrier without clogging pores [and has a] nice non-greasy, light texture so it’s great for oily skin,” said King adding that it helped to “brighten” and combat “dark marks” caused by acne.

No matter what mask you choose to wear, all experts we spoke with stressed the importance of changing it out often — at least once a day. Ahead, find five different face mask options, recommended by professionals to avoid maskne.

“My best recommendation is to change your mask often. Whether it is washing your fabric mask often (after each use is best) or using a disposable mask that should help to decrease maskne,” Dr. Sperling said after recommending this 50-pack of disposable masks from Amazon.

“Disposable masks are great because they’re fresh for each use and give your skin the opportunity to breathe,” she added.

This pack comes in five different color options and has more than 8,500 positive reviews on Amazon.

Dr. Sperling has also seen success with some of her clients using silk masks.

“Silk masks tend to be beneficial for maskne. The silk material absorbs less moisture than cotton so it will not dry out your skin as much,” she told The Post. “It doesn’t clog pores and is less irritating than other masks. Those with sensitive skin can benefit from silk since it is less likely to cause irritation.”

As many know, silk sheets and pillowcases have become popular over the years for their amazing benefits regarding sensitive skin, so consider this similar.

“[Silk] can be helpful for sensitive skin because [it’s] lightweight, breathable and non-irritating,” King said before talking about the benefits of silk face masks. “[They’ll] cause less friction and friction-related irritations – and the breathable nature of silk will also be less irritating for the skin [and] less heat and moisture will build up.”

Dr. King recommends Avantguard face masks to any of her clients with acne. The brand uses a special antimicrobial fabric, “which is antiviral, anti-fungal [and] antibacterial. This prevents the proliferation of the bacteria that causes skin breakouts.”

“There is also a layer of organic jersey material that has moisture-wicking properties – to help decrease [the] risk of maskne,” she added.

The Avantguard Aerosilver Antimicrobial Face Mask is available in a variety of different colors and comes with a storage pouch.

For a fun and girly mask that will decrease your chances of maskne, consider the brand Jenny Patinkin.

“I also like the dye-free organic bamboo face mask from Jenny Patinkin,” Dr. King said. “It’s made with a double layer of material, the ear loops are adjustable to ensure a good fit. and the material has antimicrobial properties.”

Not only is organic bamboo good for the earth but it’s also good for us, too. In addition to being dye-free and antimicrobial, this mask is also hypoallergenic, antibacterial and completely machine washable.

