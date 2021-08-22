Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Mike Richards

primetimer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing 1 - 15 of 42 articles tagged "Mike Richards" Ken Jennings is considered the favorite to replace Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Jennings looks like the new full-time host based on his conversations with "this year's guest... Posted Saturday 8/21/21 at 3:10AM EDT. The...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 12

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ringer#The Late Show#Cnn#Sony Pictures Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Reportedly Decided On Its Next Host

“Jeopardy!” has reportedly found its next host — and no, it’s not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to recent reports from Variety, the game show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is currently involved in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
TV Showsmediaite.com

Ken Jennings Speaks Out After Reports New Jeopardy! Host Rigged Search in His Own Favor

Ken Jennings has spoken out about Jeopardy’s new host Mike Richards following reports that claimed the game show’s current producer had rigged the search in his own favor. “Obviously I’m disappointed with how this process played out, but I’d rather look ahead,” Jennings told The Ringer of Jeopardy’s decision to go with Richards as host. “I plan to be with the show as long as they’ll have me, no matter who’s hosting.”
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Is Robin Roberts leaving Good Morning America?

ROBIN Roberts is an American television broadcaster known for being the anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America. In 2021, Roberts, made history by becoming the first woman of color and first openly LGBTQ+ woman to host Jeopardy!. 2. Robin Roberts has been the co-anchor for Good Morning America since 2005Credit:...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Takes Major Shot at Ken Jennings After Permanent Host Announcement

No one can tease you better than your friends. This is true even if you’re an iconic champion of the famous quiz show, “Jeopardy!”. This fact of life must have become very clear to Ken Jennings on Wednesday, Aug. 11. It was on that day that news broke that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik had been chosen as the new permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!” Jennings took to social media to share his thoughts about being passed over for the job that many fans of the show wanted him to land.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Reacts to Mike Richards ‘Jeopardy!’ Permanent Host Announcement

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.
TV & VideosCNN

It's time for fans to demand the 'Jeopardy!' host we deserve

(CNN) — When I was a junior in college, a reference librarian I knew at Wesleyan University, where I was in school, went on the game show "Jeopardy!" Erhard Konerding, now retired, was renowned for his handlebar mustache, encyclopedic knowledge and support for students as we pursued our own educational aspirations. He also sometimes joined me and others in dressing up in medieval costumes and hitting each other with swords, which I mention only because the combination of kindness, erudition and eclecticism has always been what the famous game show was about. It was beloved because it elevated good weirdos to the national stage while celebrating knowledge as entertainment. At a deeper level, the show always felt to me like it did these things with a spirit of community and camaraderie that was just as defining for the participants as the pursuit of winnings.
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

And the final (guest) host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

A one-of-a-kind season of “Jeopardy!” is coming to an end. Two months into the show’s current season, Alex Trebek, the beloved face of the quiz show for 36 years, died from pancreatic cancer. Rather than rushing to name a successor, “Jeopardy!” opted to cycle through a list of notable guest hosts — everyone from “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings to NFL star Aaron Rodgers to “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Why People Are Angry With New "Jeopardy!" Host Mike Richards Now

When Alex Trebek, the beloved Jeopardy! host of 37 years, died in 2020, finding someone to fill his shoes seemed impossible. After lengthy trials with many guest hosts vying for the role, executives landed on Mike Richards, one of the show's executive producers, and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. While Bialik has largely had a warm welcome among Jeopardy! fans, Richards' transition hasn't been as smooth. In addition to lawsuits from Richards' time executive producing The Price Is Right that recently resurfaced, his old podcast recordings in which he made disparaging remarks about women and race, among other things, are also being reexamined. To see why Richards is under fire and how he responded, read on.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Speaks Out, ‘Disappointed’ About ‘Process’ of How New Hosts Selected

Now a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings was the first host to take over the show following the death of Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, an executive producer and controversial selectee for the permanent hosting job, stepped into the role after Jennings. But little did the public know then, Richards was apparently insistent that he replace the most winningest contestant of all time. It’s all part of what Jennings sees as a disappointing process for determining who the next host(s) of “Jeopardy!” would be.
TV & VideosThe Big Lead

Five Best Candidates to Host 'Jeopardy!' With Mike Richards Out

Newly-named Jeopardy! host Mike Richards officially stepped down on Friday, walking away from the job after facing a ton of backlash. The producers of the show are now left scrambling to find a replacement for their replacement. Here's a look at the five best candidates to take the job. LeVar...

Comments / 12

Community Policy