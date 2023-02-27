Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think

Wealth and celebrity status go together. Take George Clooney. His $500 million net worth is staggering, but given his stature in the entertainment industry, it isn't surprising.

But that isn't always the case. When a low-key celeb who hasn't crossed your mind in a decade racks up that kind of dough, however, things get interesting. Some of these names aren't the biggest in their industries.

Regardless of status, though, the people on this list -- both mega stars and some you've never heard of -- have become some of the richest celebrities around .

PewDiePie

Net Worth: $40 Million

Impressive as it is, $40 million doesn't put you among the richest of the rich celebrities. What's surprising about Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg's fame and fortune, however, is the way he made it.

PewDiePie is among the first of the new type of celebrity -- he's one of the highest-paid YouTube stars. And although a handful of arduously trained pro gamers make bank at competitions, PewDiePie makes tons of money by streaming and commentating on games.

His fame brought attention to his past racist and anti-Semitic comments, which caused Disney to cut ties with him in 2017. PewDiePie seems to have moved past the controversy, however. He signed an exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube in May 2020.

Daisy Fuentes

Net Worth: $75 Million

It's probably a safe bet that Cuban-born Daisy Fuentes is the wealthiest former MTV-VJ by, well, a lot. In addition to being Revlon's first Latina spokeswoman, Fuentes has a successful clothing and accessory line.

She also hosts the NBC genealogy show "A New Leaf."

Andrew Shue

Net Worth: $100 Million

That's right, Billy Campbell from "Melrose Place" is worth nine figures. After his career on television, Shue went on to co-found the popular website CafeMom with childhood friend Michael Sanchez, which rebranded to CafeMedia in 2015 and, as of 2020, boasted some 164 million unique visitors a month to its websites. In addition, CafeMedia ranked as one of the top sites for parenting, food and home by Comscore.

Rowan Atkinson

Net Worth: $150 Million

Rowan Atkinson's Mr. Bean and Johnny English characters were a quirky oddity in America, but they were pop-culture staples across the pond. So was "Blackadder," a sitcom Atkinson appeared in from 1983 to 1989. He's not at that peak of fame anymore, but Atkinson's work continues and his net worth has more than doubled since then.

Sammy Hagar

Net Worth: $150 Million

How much is it worth to be part of the legendary band Van Halen? Quite a bit. Hagar's success in music is paired with his Cabo Wabo Cantina restaurant that ultimately gave rise to a Cabo Wabo tequila and a string of other successful eateries. He and fellow rocker Rick Springfield are also partners in the spirits business. Together, they own Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a line of flavored alcohol.

Jessica Alba

Net Worth: $100 Million

You expect Jessica Alba to be rich, but not one of the richest actresses of all time -- even though she's worked in film and television since she was 13. Although Alba hasn't had a major box-office smash since the 2000s, she executive produced and starred in "L.A.'s Finest," a Spectrum original series for two seasons.

In addition to steady movie paychecks, Alba co-founded The Honest Company, maker of green household products.

Reese Witherspoon

Net Worth: $300 Million

Reese Witherspoon has had a long, successful career as an actress, including an Academy Award, but her acumen in business is shaping her career today. She founded the media brand Hello Sunshine and Southern-themed lifestyle brand Draper James.

The A-lister recently earned $1.1 million per episode for her work on the Hulu miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere" and more than $1 million per episode for the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," according to Variety.

With all of her financial success, it seems as if Reese "Silverspoon"could me a more fitting moniker.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Net Worth: $250 Million

At $250 million, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' fortune is considerable for someone who dropped out of college and has acted primarily on television. Her appearance on this list, however, is also due to the fact that her family founded and still owns the Louis-Dreyfus Corporation. Her inheritance from her father, who died in 2016, could play a role in her net worth.

Of course, it's worth noting that she earned $250,000 per episode for her work on HBO's "Veep," according to Variety. She also earned around $600,000 per episode toward the end of the run of NBC's "Seinfeld" in the late 1990s, according to The New York Times. Being among the highest-paid television actresses certainly helped boost her net worth.

Victoria Principal

Net Worth: $350 Million

Regardless of who shot J.R., Victoria Principal, with a net worth of $350 million, is probably ready to pay for a robust legal defense. Principal rose to fame as Pamela Barnes Ewing on "Dallas," but her tremendous wealth has a lot more to do with her status as a best-selling author and a successful line of natural skin care products under her Principal Secret brand.

Amitabh Bachchan

Net Worth: $400 Million

Plenty of Americans might underestimate just how popular Indian cinema is globally, but Bollywood is wildly successful throughout the world. Actor Amitabh Bachchan got his start with "angry young man" roles in the 1970s and went on to appear in more than 100 films by the early 1980s.

Today, he has more than 240 credits to his name, including recent films "Fakt Mahilao Maate" and "Runway 34." He also founded his own production company, the Amitabh Bachchan Corporation.

Gisele Bündchen

Net Worth: $400 Million

Brazilian-born supermodel Gisele Bündchen is best known in the U.S. for being a Victoria's Secret model and marrying NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Even so, maybe her claim to fame should also be for being filthy rich. She has had a wildly lucrative career as a spokesmodel for various clothing and beauty lines and is also a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme.

Larry David

Net Worth: $400 Million

Before Larry David starred in the beloved "Curb Your Enthusiasm," his name was known to hardcore sitcom fans as one of the creators and writers -- and real-life inspiration for George Costanza -- on "Seinfeld." It's the latter pop-culture phenomenon that accounts for David's insane wealth -- nine years after the show ended, PR Newswire estimated that an unprecedented syndication deal earned the "Seinfeld" alum $3.1 billion. At that time, the same source projected Larry David's net worth at $900 million.

Two things are certain: Larry David is rich, and wealth hasn't changed him much. "[Money] gave me something that I didn't have, but [...] it's not a total transformation. I still, to this day, couldn't walk up to a woman at a bar and say hello," he told Charlie Rose in a 2015 "60 Minutes" interview.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" earned four Emmy nominations in 2020 and has been renewed for a 12th season. David's net worth isn't done growing -- even if his self-confidence is.

Judge Judy

Net Worth: $440 Million

Judith Sheindlin's show, "Judge Judy," doesn't need high production values to be a hit -- the show hit record highs as it aired for 25 successful seasons, ending in 2021. Sheindlin's a former judge from New York as well as a smart, shrewd and ruthless negotiator who took home $47 million per year throughout her career on the show, according to Forbes.

Sheindlin described her annual paycheck "negotiations" with CBS bosses, according to a transcript The Hollywood Reporter obtained. She hands them an envelope containing her salary demands and other requests for her crew and production -- if CBS doesn't accept her terms, she walks and produces the show herself.

While Judge Judy may have come to an end,, Sheindlin is now staring an "Judy Justice", another reality court show, streaming on Amazon Prime.

Victoria Beckham

Net Worth: $450 Million

Victoria Beckham rose to fame as one of the Spice Girls in the late 1990s. But if you're thinking three pop albums almost 20 years ago will net you close to a half-billion dollars, think again. Posh Spice's net worth has more to do with her successful career in fashion as she launched her own fashion line in 2008. Her label is still going strong, and she recently collaborated with Vogue to create the Resort 2023 collection.

Gloria Estefan

Net Worth: $500 Million

The rhythm is gonna get you, and, if you're Gloria Estefan, make you a half-billion dollars in the process, apparently. Estefan's tremendous success as a pop musician in the 1980s gave way to a career in Miami business and real estate that led to the founding of multimedia entertainment company Estefan Enterprises.

In August 2021, she released "Inside Your Heart," a song created alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda for the movie Vivo, streaming on Netflix.

Kathy Ireland

Net Worth: $500 Million

A net worth of $500 million is pretty high for someone who arguably wasn't even the best-known model of the 1980s. But the real story of Kathy Ireland's success actually started in 1993 when she launched her own line of socks. That led to Kathy Ireland Worldwide, which clocks about $2.6 billion in sales per year.

Jimmy Buffett

Net Worth: $600 Million

You might think of Jimmy Buffett as the guy with a Hawaiian shirt whose music your dad always plays during barbecues, but you also should think of him as one of the richest celebrities in America.

Once a busker in New Orleans, Buffett now has over 30 albums and nearly 2,000 live concerts under his belt -- and he's a smart investor. In partnership with OSI Restaurant Partners, the book author, casino owner and hotel magnate owns the Cheeseburger in Paradise and Margaritaville restaurant chains. Buffett released his most recent album "Songs You Don't Know By Heart" in 2020.

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson

Net Worth: $620 Million

From Lansing, Michigan, Magic Johnson was a basketball phenom from a young age, winning state championships in high school and the NCAA championship with Michigan State in 1979. The Lakers made the 19-year-old Johnson the first pick of the 1979 NBA Draft, and he went on to win five championships in 13 seasons in Los Angeles.

The size of his fortune, though, derives primarily from his business acumen. Johnson earned about $40 million playing basketball, but he used that to launch Magic Johnson Enterprises, which is worth an estimated $1 billion today.

In 2020, Johnson teamed up with MBE Capital Partners to offer $100 million in loans to minority- and women-owned businesses unable to secure federal PPP loans during the COVID-19 crisis.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Net Worths: $600 Million and $700 Million, respectively

The creative duo behind the show "South Park" -- and the voices of the show's characters Kyle and Cartman -- Trey Parker and Matt Stone are worth over $1 billion combined. The ever-relevant humor and media empire of "South Park" is their bread and butter, but Parker and Stone also co-created the Broadway hit "The Book of Mormon," which has pulled in more than $500 million worldwide.

"South Park" has been renewed through season 26, and the duo have four more seasons and 14 TV movies/specials in the works for this hit comedy series.

Celine Dion

Net Worth: $800 Million

Near, far, wherever you are, you might be pretty surprised to learn that Celine Dion is worth $800 million. She earned most of her fortune through international touring and her extremely lucrative Las Vegas residencies.

In 2019, she ended her 16-year run on the Las Vegas Strip with a record-breaking $681 million in ticket sales, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dr. Dre

Net Worth: $800 Million

Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, might be straight outta Compton, but his talent as an entrepreneur over the years is straight outta Wall Street. Although Dr. Dre's initial rise to prominence came through his skills as a producer and DJ, it was his foray into designer headphones that made him so rich. Apple purchased Beats Music and Beats Electronics -- the latter the maker of the "Beats by Dre" headphones -- in 2014 in a $3 billion transaction.

Diddy Net Worth

Net Worth: $900 Million

Anyone familiar with Sean "Diddy" Combs' successful but relatively brief music career in the 1990s might be a little shocked to know that he's edging in on billionaire status. Diddy has always kept an eye on business, however, from founding music production company Bad Boy Entertainment early in his career to his Sean John clothing line to his lucrative development deal with Ciroc vodka.

Jay-Z

Net Worth: $1 Billion

Born Shawn Corey Carter, Jay-Z has had one of the most successful hip-hop careers ever. But it's his myriad of other interests, spread out across a vast business empire, that helped him to reach billionaire status. Jay-Z created a joint venture with Live Nation called Roc Nation, launched the clothing line Rocawear and studio Roc-a-Fella Films. He also owns The 40/40 Club, Roc Nation Sports -- a sports management division of Roc Nation that represents huge names such as Kyrie Irving -- and the streaming service Tidal.

Also an investor, his firm Marcy Venture Partners is managing a fund of over 600 million, according to the group's co-founder Larry Marcus.

David Copperfield

Net Worth: $1 Billion

David Copperfield is the most commercially successful magician in history, according to Forbes, but how rich can a magician be? The answer is enormously, insanely, ridiculously rich.

At a shocking net worth of $1 billion -- up from about $930 million in 2017 -- Copperfield is now part of the elusive billionaires club. Copperfield earned $46 million in 2020, in part from his gig at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas before the pandemic shutdown, as well as his ownership of Musha Cay, a group of 11 private Bahamian islands where guests shell out six figures to vacation.

Oprah Winfrey

Net Worth: $3.5 Billion

Apparently, you can count Oprah Winfrey's massive sums of money among her favorite things. Her entertainment empire is undeniably impressive in its scope, but her journey from popular talk show host to a multibillionaire is what's really stunning.

In July 2020, she launched her new series, "The Oprah Conversation," with Apple TV+.

Steven Spielberg

Net Worth: $3.7 Billion

It's certainly no surprise that the legendary director of "E.T.," Jaws" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," among others, is incredibly rich. But his net worth in excess of $3.7 billion, according to Forbes, puts him in rarified air for someone in the entertainment industry.

Some of his upcoming projects including directing the film "Maestro", "The Color Purple" and "The Fabelmans."

Ralph Lauren

Net Worth: $8 Billion

It's not a surprise that fashion designer Ralph Lauren is a wealthy man for his role in founding his eponymous apparel company. What's surprising is just how rich he is. Worth $6.5 billion, Ralph Lauren is richer than Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey ($4.2 billion) and former President Donald Trump ($3 billion).

In 2019, "Very Ralph," the first documentary about Lauren, was released on HBO.

George Lucas

Net Worth: $10 Billion

Of course, even Spielberg and Oprah have to crane their necks to get a look at George Lucas, whose sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 paved the way to the wildly popular "Star Wars" sequels -- as well as a $4 billion payday for Lucas, who was the sole owner. May the dividend check be with him.

Fans can rest easy, as achieving billionaire status hasn't led Lucas to retire. He's working on several "Star Wars" films and television productions still in the development phase.

Andrew Lisa , Priscilla Aguilera and Laura Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

All net worth figures are provided by Celebrity Net Worth unless otherwise noted and are accurate as of June 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think