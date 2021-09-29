CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Musician-Approved Brand’s True Wireless Earbuds Are Finally Under $100

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago

Anyone who’s working from home or who likes to listen to music wherever they go knows how important it is to own a pair of high- tech earbuds . If you’re shopping for a new, budget-friendly pair of earbuds, listen up: Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are marked down right now to just $95.99 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen recently for these top-rated buds.

If you buy these earbuds at full price, you’ll pay the retail rate of $199.95, but you can get the in-ear headphones for a 52% discount (that’s an almost $104 savings) for as long as the deal lasts on Amazon. Meantime, the earbuds in white are 55% off, retailing for a huge discount at just $89.95. That deal will save you $110 off the regular price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbGHz_0Yik5Hlm00

Amazon

Buy: Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds $95.99

Sennheiser’s inner-ear headphones use Bluetooth to connect to your devices, whether you’re streaming music or watching your content on your computer. According to the company, these wireless earbuds can last you almost the entire work day before you need to plug in the charging case again.

The company says they can run for about seven hours per charge and as much as 20 hours when you put them back in the case to recharge. You can also modify how your tunes sound thanks to the brand’s Smart Control app and the equalizer feature.

Related: The Best Earbud s Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Meanwhile, it’s easy to chat with your preferred voice assistant, too, whether you’re asking Google for a little recipe help, or saying “Hey, Siri! What year was this song released?” The earbuds also come with a variety of different sizes of tips, which can help make sure the earbuds fit once you unbox them. Plus, these true wireless buds have hundreds of reviews and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, with many reviewers pointing out the good sound quality they produce.

If you’re not familiar with Sennheiser, the brand’s products have become go-tos for musicians and bands who use its collection of mics and equipment for performing on stage and more. Put simply, it’s a brand trusted for putting pro-level audio at the front and center of its gear, so when its gear goes on sale, you don’t want to miss it.

If you’re looking for an affordable set of earbuds, you can shop the under-$100 Sennheiser True Wireless Earbuds here .

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#True Wireless#Sennheiser#Smart Control#Budget
BGR.com

Best true wireless headphones in 2021: Which earbuds to buy

True wireless headphones are now commonplace. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

The Best Earbuds Under $50 for Commutes, Travel and Workouts

From commuting back to the office to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight, it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds below. What Are the Best Earbuds Under $50? There...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

Top 6 truly wireless earbuds under Rs 3,000 for your iPhone

We have curated the best TWS in India under Rs 3,000, available right now on Amazon and Flipkart marketplace. We have curated the best TWS in India under Rs 3,000, available right now on Amazon and Flipkart marketplace. Best TWS you can get under Rs 3000:. 1. OnePlus Buds. Z-...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

The makers of the Fairphone are reportedly making sustainable wireless earbuds

Fairphone, the Dutch brand known for developing sustainable phones, is gearing up to launch its next smartphone: the Fairphone 4 5G. Over the last few weeks, we have seen the upcoming phone pop up in multiple leaks, revealing its brand-new design and some of the specifications. But it looks like the Fairphone 4 isn’t the only product the Dutch brand is developing. If a new leak is to be believed, the company is looking to dip its toe into the truly wireless earphones segment.
ELECTRONICS
News4Jax.com

These wireless earbuds are anything but boring

Wireless earbuds are more than a just gimmick. They’ll add convenience to your life beyond what you get with traditional headphones. Listen to music, radio, podcasts, TV or talk on the phone with ease and mobility. You won’t miss untangling knotted wires or having your headphones snag on random objects.
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

Technics debuts two new sets of wireless earbuds, including an ANC option

Following 2020’s flagship noise-cancelling EAH-AZ70W earbuds, Technics returns in 2021 with two new models. Today, the Panasonic-owned brand is debuting the EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 with similar designs and spec sheets. The key difference being the pricier AZ60 offers active noise cancellation (ANC) while the AZ40 doesn’t. In addition to ANC,...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $200, Get Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds (White) for $89.95 Shipped – Today Only

Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are a great option for anyone looking for an AirPods alternative, and you can get a pair for $89.95 shipped, today only, originally $199.95. Featuring high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear treble that can all be personalized with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more incredible sound quality. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Nokia E3511 Wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation launched

Nokia Mobile has announced a bunch of earbuds and earphones that were produced in collaboration with RichGo, a renowned audio accessories licensee of the Nokia brand. The new Nokia E3511 set of earbuds come with some decent features and could appeal to a wider segment of the market. RichGo is...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

New Urbanista Lisbon true wireless earbuds are a functional fashion accessory

Urbanista has just launched its latest Lisbon true wireless earbuds. These stylish looking buds promise to combine fashion and function for audiophiles on iOS or Android. The new Lisbon buds come in a range of stylish color options to choose from: Coral Peach (pastel red), Vanilla Cream (beige), Blush Pink (pink), Mint Green (green) and Midnight Black (black). Their compact design gives them a snug in-ear fit and with each bud weighing just 4g it’ll be easy to forget you’re wearing them - even if your music is turned all the way up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Voice-Driven Wireless Earbuds

The newly introduced Skullcandy Skull-iQ Feature Technology gives users the power to go about their daily tasks and get hands-free assistance just by saying "Hey Skullcandy." This command initiates seamless voice control features for pausing or playing content, accepting or rejecting calls, or activating Stay-Aware Mode for enhanced safety. Skull-iQ...
ELECTRONICS
velillum.com

How can you wear wireless earbuds properly?

Wireless earbuds are, of course, better than the conventional earbuds. This is because it provides with hundreds of benefits that were not earlier available. The earbuds connect to the source device with Bluetooth. This means that the need for long wires is eliminated completed. This also means that the wireless earbuds, such as JBL Earbuds can be connected to a wide range of devices.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy