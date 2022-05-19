How Much Is Tiger Woods Worth as He Aims for Another PGA win?

Tiger Woods, 46, is an American professional golfer who is considered to be one of, if not the greatest player of all time.

Woods is about to brave the fairway again as he plays in the 104th PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This comes after he competed in the Master’s Tournament earlier this year, his first event since his 2021 car accident. Keep reading to find out how Tiger Woods earned the 12th spot on the Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes.

Tiger Woods Career Comeback

His return comes as a bit of a welcome surprise as he has been recovering from a serious car accident that happened last Feb. in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

This potentially career-ending accident occurred on a winding, downhill road in an area known for speeding, but officials said there was no evidence of driver impairment, as CNN reports. He sustained serious injuries including open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg with additional fractures and soft tissue damage to his foot and ankle, including his talus bone, which connects the bottom portion of the lower leg to the top of the foot, which is pivotal to walking. At one point, amputation of his leg was discussed.

The multiple surgeries to repair his leg are in addition to his previous five back surgeries and five knee operations.

Tiger Woods Net Worth: $800 Million

Despite his injuries, Woods remains one of the richest athletes in the world with a net worth of $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The golfer has made more than $1 billion dollars since turning pro in 1996 at the age of 20. Woods’ on-course winnings alone have earned him over $118 million, and the PGA Tour website ranks him as a career money leader. And that does not include his lucrative endorsement deals.

Recent Career Highlights

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on April 14, 2019, marking his 15th major championship victory overall and his first major victory in over a decade. He was listed at No. 6 on the Official World Golf Ranking as of April 15, 2020.

Within the last five years he’s positioned himself in five top-five finishes and five top-12 finishes, earning his latest victory in 2020 at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He also competed alongside his son Charlie in the 2020 PNC Championship, finishing seventh, National Club Golfer reports.

Some other career highlights include 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major tournaments. He has also won more than 40 titles on European tours. He has been awarded PGA Player of the Year eleven times. He will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, according to Golf Digest.

Woods was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Earnings Beyond Golf Winnings

Woods’ other earnings come from endorsements from companies such as 2K Sports, Bridgestone, Centinel Spine, Discovery Communications, Inc, Full Swing, Hero Motocorp, Kowa Company Ltd., Monster Energy, Nike, Rolex, TaylorMade, Upper Deck and more. He had earned $1.5 billion in various endorsement deals by 2021, according to Forbes.

Other projects include Payne’s Valley, a public golf course designed by Woods that opened in 2020, a set of signature golf clubs co-created by Woods and TaylorMade and a memoir titled, “BACK” to be published by HarperCollins, the release of which was postponed with no date in 2021.

In 2021, Woods earned $60 million, according to Forbes, with only 200,000 from playing golf.

His Early Life

Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods was born to Earl and Tida Woods in Cypress, Calif. on December 30, 1975. He got his nickname as an homage to his father’s friend Colonel Vuong Dang Phong, who was also called Tiger.

Woods grew up in Orange County, CA. He was still a toddler when he was taught to play golf by his father Earl. His early skill caught the eye of Hollywood where he appeared on “The Mike Douglas Show,” ABC series “That’s Incredible” and had a feature in “Golf Digest.” He won multiple golf championships when he was still a child.

Awards, titles and championships continued through high school. He was recruited for many top colleges based on his golf skills. He chose to attend Stanford University where he continued to succeed in golf. He took part in his first PGA tour when he was only 19. The next year, he left college to become a professional golfer.

In 1996, he signed endorsement deals with Nike and Titleist. He won his first Masters in 1997 and was the youngest winner of that tournament. For the next decade, he dominated the sport.

How Tiger Woods Spends His Money

Golf might require poise and patience, but Woods’ spending habits offer a glimpse into how he cuts loose. His major purchases include a $20 million yacht called “Privacy” equipped with a bar, Jacuzzi and gym and a mansion with a golf course as a backyard in Jupiter Island, Florida that is worth $41 million. He also has a private jet worth more than $50 million.

Woods’ earnings landed him a spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes of 2021 at number 12. Tiger’s endorsement with Nike is roughly $22.5 million, according to Apex Marketing, so Woods can probably expect a profitable 2022.

Woods’ earnings don’t go completely to him. He has a charity foundation, the TGR Foundation, which received $12 million from Woods in 2012, the PGA reported.

Personal Life

Woods married former model Elin Nordegren in 2004. They have a daughter and a son. When they divorced in 2010, he paid her $100 million in assets including money and real estate.

Ann Logue and Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

