Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken has been sold to another restaurant owner in Lafayette. Michael Lotief, who bought the business and the property at 1322 Moss St. in 2019 from longtime owner Joseph Petro III, sold it to Zhao Jikong, owner of the Thai Max restaurant in the Acadiana Mall. Sale price was $375,000, the same price he paid when he bought it, and the deal was finalized Wednesday, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.