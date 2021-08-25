The Best New Vegan & Vegetarian Restaurants In NYC

Fitz and Starts is an all-day cafe that has more Feel Good Factor than most other places in the city combined. It also has enough hanging plants to make you consider becoming a full-time plant parent, and the only communal tables you’ll ever enjoy. They do breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it all tastes like something our friend who is a much better cook than us would make. It’s also one of the few places in the city that you can go to for a cup of coffee and some pancakes in the morning, and then come back for dinner that night and not feel like people are going to look at you weird for it.