25 best sneakers for women of 2022 that are cute, trendy and comfy

Be it all white, platformed and bright, or even a bit scuffed up, dressing well spans from head to toe — and sneakers are a big part of kicking your fashion game up a notch.

While you most certainly need a pair of good workout shoes in your closet, as well, fashionable sneakers are a must-have and are now trendier than ever to pair with basic jeans, shorts, skirts and even formal dresses for a laid-back but styled outfit.

Your best bet is having a few pairs lined up, including basics like white and black, and then a few statement sneakers that show off your own personal style. Not only are bright and fun shoes on-trend, but when paired with a typical quarantine outfit of loungewear and a tee, they automatically elevate into a purposeful and practical athleisure look.

Scroll below for some of our picks of the best kicks for 2022, ranging from neutral to a bit chaotic — but always fashion-forward.

Best basic white sneakers

Nike Air Force 1, $100

Nike

There’s nothing more iconic than stepping out in Air Force 1s.

Nike has it on lock when it comes to the most fashionable and comfortable white sneaker around, with everyone wanting a pair of the Air Forces for themselves. Luckily for you, they are readily available on the Nike site, in both the classic white and black, with the option to customize them for an added flair.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue, $84.99

New Balance

Look and feel fresh in your new white sneakers from New Balance.

These all-white running shoes will take you places, be it the track for a good sprint or on a casual day in the city. The shoes are also conveniently slip-on, so no need to bother with loose laces or ties when gearing up to go out.

Fila Women’s Disruptor II Sneaker, starting at $55

Amazon

Take a blast to the past for a moment with these retro Fila sneakers in a time-enduring basic white.

Sold on Amazon, the Fila shoes come in a variety of colors, including all-white, white with the classic red and navy Fila logo, and even some metallic options like white and gold and white and silver.

Skechers Women’s Street Uno-Pearl Queen Sneaker, starting at $65

Amazon

This take on a white sneaker will make you feel like a queen amongst commoners.

The shiny pearl-colored shoe from Skechers is a fun take on a white sneaker and combines fashion and comfort into one. The outside glistens with shine, while the inside features air-cooled memory foam to keep you comfortable every step of your way.

Adidas Superstar Shoes, $95

Adidas

Adidas has a whole page for white sneakers, but none are more popular than the Superstar. The three-striped shoe comes in the classic black and white design and an all-cloud white pair as well. The shoes are made of leather — both on the upper and lining of the shoe — and are built to last and outlast the test of time and trends.

Best leather and vegan leather sneakers

Cariuma OCA Low Premium Leather Sneakers, $139

Cariuma

Premium leather doesn’t have to be bad for the planet, ya know?

Cariuma is making a difference every step of the way — literally. The Brazilian shoe company aims to restore the rainforest, planting two trees with the purchase of any one pair of shoes. These leather shoes are included, as they are also created with the world in mind. They have a signature insole made from memory foam and natural vegetable tanned leather — and the company ships them to you in recyclable packaging.

The leather shoes come in both men’s and women’s styles and span a color palette that includes black, gray, brown and white to match any outfit.

Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

Sam Edelman

These leather kicks are bestsellers for a reason.

Head over to Sam Edelman for these classic and comfortable leather shoes. They come in a classic all-white style, but can be purchased in a snakeskin pattern also made of leather, as well as some soft suede options, too.

Lulu’s Cassay Nude Crocodile-Embossed Platform Slip-On Sneakers, $38

Lulu's

No laces, no problem.

This pair of faux crocodile sneakers from Lulu’s is a must-have — especially for this price. The shoes are now just $38 while supplies last and come in a range of women’s sizes from a 5.5 to a 10.

Cynthia Rowley x Italeau Low Rider Leather Sneakers, $99

Italeau

These leather sneakers combine style, color and the most premium materials all into one low-rider shoe.

From Italeau, the Italian-made shoe company, these leather sneakers come in daring colors and styles that make a plain leather sneaker pale in comparison. The black style comes with pops of green scallops and bright blue laces, or go for the gold with a metallic option with silver scalloped accents. The shoes are made of premium Italian leather and suede, plus are waterproof and stain-resistant to protect your kicks from all elements.

Best basic black sneakers

Aldo Willo, $85

Aldo

Nothing is more sleek than a plain black pair of kicks with just a pop of something shiny.

These sneakers from Aldo are just that and more. The $85 kicks are a classic lace-up style, made of mesh with elements of leather and ranging in size from a women’s 5 to an 11.

Frye Ivy Strap Low, $99

Frye

Frye isn’t just for boots anymore.

When shopping for chic black sneakers, turn to Frye for some high class low tops. Trade in laces for some Velcro straps across the top, easily adjustable to fit your foot while always remaining snug and secure. The black shoe is made of leather and ranges in size from a woman’s 5.5 to an 11.

Mallet London Popham Black & Gold, $241

Mallet London

These all-black sneakers are sleek and soft with just a pop of punk, brought to you by Mallet London.

The sneaker company excels at modern and timeless designs with added elements of gold and silver hardware, making them go the extra fashion mile. The shoes are designed in London and made of premium leather and suede, giving you all the luxury London has to offer, shipped across the pond and right to your door.

Bzees Golden Knit Slip On Sneaker, $80

Bzees

Slip into Bzees and you’ll never want to take them off — except for when it’s laundry day.

While black shoes don’t show dirt as much as white, they still get grimy when worn every day. With Bzees, you can rock them all day long and then toss them in the wash after — without worrying about ruining your new favorite shoe. They come in a wide range of sizes and are equipped with memory foam, impact-absorbing gel on the heels, and foam footbeds — perfect for those who stand on their feet all day.

Best colorful sneakers

Cariuma Pantone Very Peri/Off-White Canvas, $89

Cariuma

You can’t talk color without talking about Pantone.

This 2022 collaboration brings the Pantone Color of the Year to life, splashing it all over a pair of Cariuma low top sneakers. They also come in other Pantone shades, but we love the Very Peri color for this year.

Steve Madden Maxima Sneaker, $99

Zappos

Find the other side of the rainbow wearing these fashionable sneakers from Steve Madden.

The sneakers are sold on Zappos for $99 and also come in other colors as well, but the pastel shade of rainbow captured our color-loving hearts.

Kenneth Cole KAM Neon Accent Sneaker, $67

Kenneth Cole

A pop of neon goes a long way.

You’ll be able to see these coming for miles, as the stripe of neon pink (or orange) on the Kenneth Cole sneakers is electrifying in all the right ways.

Kat Maconie Pina Trainers, $310

Kat Maconie

Rule your block with these bright color-blocked kicks from Kat Maconie.

These sneakers are as fun as they are functional, featuring bright patterns alongside a soft and durable leather and clear mesh body, good for running around but great for fashion and styling with your go-to black outfits for a pop of much needed color.

Nothing New Women’s Low Top, $95

Nothing New

What’s new?

According to Nothing New, while your sneakers may be new to you, their materials have been here quite longer. The sustainable sneaker brand is on a mission to create a totally recycled shoe that still holds up for all day and all-season wear. For some pops of eco-conscious color, opt for the lavender kicks above, or the pink, red or army green options.

Best high top sneakers

Vans Filmore High Top Sneakers, $69.99

Skateboarders know these are the high tops that rank supreme.

The classic black and white Vans can be found at DSW, in a variety of women’s sizing to fit skaters and sneaker-heads alike. They’re also available to buy online and pick up in the store, if you simply can’t wait for standard shipping to get your hands on them.

P448 Skate Molly, $298

P448

P448 knows what’s up when it comes to classy high top sneakers for every occasion.

The Skate Molly shoe is a staple in the P448 lineup, this one featuring a gray and silver color palette to match any outfit, but with elements of snake-printed leather and shiny silver to make these truly something new.

Koio Primo in Tripple White, $328

Koio

These are some high fashion high tops.

From Koio, embrace the all-white trend in a pair of classic high tops. These shoes are made of premium pebble-grain leather for a super luxe shoe that you can style with pretty much anything due to the white on white color.

Gola Coaster Peak High-Top Sneakers, $80

Anthropologie

These high tops are the height of fashion, coming to you from Gola.

Sold at Anthropologie, the sneakers are a perfect blend of high tops from the past and the current platform trend, made of canvas like your favorite pair of Chucks.

Best sneakers for running

Allbirds Tree Dashers, $125

Allbirds

Run, don’t walk, to the Allbirds’ website to get a pair of these shoes.

The super lightweight sneaker is designed with runners in mind, cushioning your foot while also keeping it feeling secure and protected. They come in a huge variety of colors to choose from and also range in size from a women’s five to an 11.

Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature, $65

Nike

Nike and running really go hand in hand. Or should we say foot in foot?

Anyway, for the best in all things running, check out these sustainable sneakers, made from at least 20% recycled material. They come in a few different colors as well, from classic black and white to more fun pops of color.

On Running Cloudflyer, $159.99

On Running

These running shoes have it right in the name.

On Running is atop brand for runners everywhere, with specialized shoes for different kinds of trails, hiking, fit and more. These are designed for running on the road, with comfort and style blending effortlessly to create the Cloudflyer sneaker.