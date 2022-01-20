ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

25 best sneakers for women of 2022 that are cute, trendy and comfy

By Sophie Cannon
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMdsE_0Yhg6frw00
NYPost Composite

Be it all white, platformed and bright, or even a bit scuffed up, dressing well spans from head to toe — and sneakers are a big part of kicking your fashion game up a notch.

While you most certainly need a pair of good workout shoes in your closet, as well, fashionable sneakers are a must-have and are now trendier than ever to pair with basic jeans, shorts, skirts and even formal dresses for a laid-back but styled outfit.

Your best bet is having a few pairs lined up, including basics like white and black, and then a few statement sneakers that show off your own personal style. Not only are bright and fun shoes on-trend, but when paired with a typical quarantine outfit of loungewear and a tee, they automatically elevate into a purposeful and practical athleisure look.

Scroll below for some of our picks of the best kicks for 2022, ranging from neutral to a bit chaotic — but always fashion-forward.

Best basic white sneakers

Nike Air Force 1, $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqM48_0Yhg6frw00
Nike

There’s nothing more iconic than stepping out in Air Force 1s.

Nike has it on lock when it comes to the most fashionable and comfortable white sneaker around, with everyone wanting a pair of the Air Forces for themselves. Luckily for you, they are readily available on the Nike site, in both the classic white and black, with the option to customize them for an added flair.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue, $84.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSvNi_0Yhg6frw00
New Balance

Look and feel fresh in your new white sneakers from New Balance.

These all-white running shoes will take you places, be it the track for a good sprint or on a casual day in the city. The shoes are also conveniently slip-on, so no need to bother with loose laces or ties when gearing up to go out.

Fila Women’s Disruptor II Sneaker, starting at $55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14L4B2_0Yhg6frw00
Amazon

Take a blast to the past for a moment with these retro Fila sneakers in a time-enduring basic white.

Sold on Amazon, the Fila shoes come in a variety of colors, including all-white, white with the classic red and navy Fila logo, and even some metallic options like white and gold and white and silver.

Skechers Women’s Street Uno-Pearl Queen Sneaker, starting at $65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ov9vu_0Yhg6frw00
Amazon

This take on a white sneaker will make you feel like a queen amongst commoners.

The shiny pearl-colored shoe from Skechers is a fun take on a white sneaker and combines fashion and comfort into one. The outside glistens with shine, while the inside features air-cooled memory foam to keep you comfortable every step of your way.

Adidas Superstar Shoes, $95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9bLM_0Yhg6frw00
Adidas

Adidas has a whole page for white sneakers, but none are more popular than the Superstar. The three-striped shoe comes in the classic black and white design and an all-cloud white pair as well. The shoes are made of leather — both on the upper and lining of the shoe — and are built to last and outlast the test of time and trends.

Best leather and vegan leather sneakers

Cariuma OCA Low Premium Leather Sneakers, $139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKcWj_0Yhg6frw00
Cariuma

Premium leather doesn’t have to be bad for the planet, ya know?

Cariuma is making a difference every step of the way — literally. The Brazilian shoe company aims to restore the rainforest, planting two trees with the purchase of any one pair of shoes. These leather shoes are included, as they are also created with the world in mind. They have a signature insole made from memory foam and natural vegetable tanned leather — and the company ships them to you in recyclable packaging.

The leather shoes come in both men’s and women’s styles and span a color palette that includes black, gray, brown and white to match any outfit.

Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joxjg_0Yhg6frw00
Sam Edelman

These leather kicks are bestsellers for a reason.

Head over to Sam Edelman for these classic and comfortable leather shoes. They come in a classic all-white style, but can be purchased in a snakeskin pattern also made of leather, as well as some soft suede options, too.

Lulu’s Cassay Nude Crocodile-Embossed Platform Slip-On Sneakers, $38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACcL3_0Yhg6frw00
Lulu's

No laces, no problem.

This pair of faux crocodile sneakers from Lulu’s is a must-have — especially for this price. The shoes are now just $38 while supplies last and come in a range of women’s sizes from a 5.5 to a 10.

Cynthia Rowley x Italeau Low Rider Leather Sneakers, $99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Npy2X_0Yhg6frw00
Italeau

These leather sneakers combine style, color and the most premium materials all into one low-rider shoe.

From Italeau, the Italian-made shoe company, these leather sneakers come in daring colors and styles that make a plain leather sneaker pale in comparison. The black style comes with pops of green scallops and bright blue laces, or go for the gold with a metallic option with silver scalloped accents. The shoes are made of premium Italian leather and suede, plus are waterproof and stain-resistant to protect your kicks from all elements.

Best basic black sneakers

Aldo Willo, $85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQC8q_0Yhg6frw00
Aldo

Nothing is more sleek than a plain black pair of kicks with just a pop of something shiny.

These sneakers from Aldo are just that and more. The $85 kicks are a classic lace-up style, made of mesh with elements of leather and ranging in size from a women’s 5 to an 11.

Frye Ivy Strap Low, $99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334g8O_0Yhg6frw00
Frye

Frye isn’t just for boots anymore.

When shopping for chic black sneakers, turn to Frye for some high class low tops. Trade in laces for some Velcro straps across the top, easily adjustable to fit your foot while always remaining snug and secure. The black shoe is made of leather and ranges in size from a woman’s 5.5 to an 11.

Mallet London Popham Black & Gold, $241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUxzf_0Yhg6frw00
Mallet London

These all-black sneakers are sleek and soft with just a pop of punk, brought to you by Mallet London.

The sneaker company excels at modern and timeless designs with added elements of gold and silver hardware, making them go the extra fashion mile. The shoes are designed in London and made of premium leather and suede, giving you all the luxury London has to offer, shipped across the pond and right to your door.

Bzees Golden Knit Slip On Sneaker, $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1483XX_0Yhg6frw00
Bzees

Slip into Bzees and you’ll never want to take them off — except for when it’s laundry day.

While black shoes don’t show dirt as much as white, they still get grimy when worn every day. With Bzees, you can rock them all day long and then toss them in the wash after — without worrying about ruining your new favorite shoe. They come in a wide range of sizes and are equipped with memory foam, impact-absorbing gel on the heels, and foam footbeds — perfect for those who stand on their feet all day.

Best colorful sneakers

Cariuma Pantone Very Peri/Off-White Canvas, $89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBgL2_0Yhg6frw00
Cariuma

You can’t talk color without talking about Pantone.

This 2022 collaboration brings the Pantone Color of the Year to life, splashing it all over a pair of Cariuma low top sneakers. They also come in other Pantone shades, but we love the Very Peri color for this year.

Steve Madden Maxima Sneaker, $99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ps9x5_0Yhg6frw00
Zappos

Find the other side of the rainbow wearing these fashionable sneakers from Steve Madden.

The sneakers are sold on Zappos for $99 and also come in other colors as well, but the pastel shade of rainbow captured our color-loving hearts.

Kenneth Cole KAM Neon Accent Sneaker, $67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PANCX_0Yhg6frw00
Kenneth Cole

A pop of neon goes a long way.

You’ll be able to see these coming for miles, as the stripe of neon pink (or orange) on the Kenneth Cole sneakers is electrifying in all the right ways.

Kat Maconie Pina Trainers, $310

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8qpv_0Yhg6frw00
Kat Maconie

Rule your block with these bright color-blocked kicks from Kat Maconie.

These sneakers are as fun as they are functional, featuring bright patterns alongside a soft and durable leather and clear mesh body, good for running around but great for fashion and styling with your go-to black outfits for a pop of much needed color.

Nothing New Women’s Low Top, $95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXjbu_0Yhg6frw00
Nothing New

What’s new?

According to Nothing New, while your sneakers may be new to you, their materials have been here quite longer. The sustainable sneaker brand is on a mission to create a totally recycled shoe that still holds up for all day and all-season wear. For some pops of eco-conscious color, opt for the lavender kicks above, or the pink, red or army green options.

Best high top sneakers

Vans Filmore High Top Sneakers, $69.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3dYj_0Yhg6frw00

Skateboarders know these are the high tops that rank supreme.

The classic black and white Vans can be found at DSW, in a variety of women’s sizing to fit skaters and sneaker-heads alike. They’re also available to buy online and pick up in the store, if you simply can’t wait for standard shipping to get your hands on them.

P448 Skate Molly, $298

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1JHM_0Yhg6frw00
P448

P448 knows what’s up when it comes to classy high top sneakers for every occasion.

The Skate Molly shoe is a staple in the P448 lineup, this one featuring a gray and silver color palette to match any outfit, but with elements of snake-printed leather and shiny silver to make these truly something new.

Koio Primo in Tripple White, $328

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X49C6_0Yhg6frw00
Koio

These are some high fashion high tops.

From Koio, embrace the all-white trend in a pair of classic high tops. These shoes are made of premium pebble-grain leather for a super luxe shoe that you can style with pretty much anything due to the white on white color.

Gola Coaster Peak High-Top Sneakers, $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14C2PY_0Yhg6frw00
Anthropologie

These high tops are the height of fashion, coming to you from Gola.

Sold at Anthropologie, the sneakers are a perfect blend of high tops from the past and the current platform trend, made of canvas like your favorite pair of Chucks.

Best sneakers for running

Allbirds Tree Dashers, $125

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrsJ8_0Yhg6frw00
Allbirds

Run, don’t walk, to the Allbirds’ website to get a pair of these shoes.

The super lightweight sneaker is designed with runners in mind, cushioning your foot while also keeping it feeling secure and protected. They come in a huge variety of colors to choose from and also range in size from a women’s five to an 11.

Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature, $65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hI7cc_0Yhg6frw00
Nike

Nike and running really go hand in hand. Or should we say foot in foot?

Anyway, for the best in all things running, check out these sustainable sneakers, made from at least 20% recycled material. They come in a few different colors as well, from classic black and white to more fun pops of color.

On Running Cloudflyer, $159.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhvT9_0Yhg6frw00
On Running

These running shoes have it right in the name.

On Running is atop brand for runners everywhere, with specialized shoes for different kinds of trails, hiking, fit and more. These are designed for running on the road, with comfort and style blending effortlessly to create the Cloudflyer sneaker.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Makes Workouts Look Chic in a Black Thermal Top, APL Leggings and Sleek Sneakers

Sofia Richie knows how to look stylish, even at the gym. In a new photo posted on her Instagram story today, the media personality poses alongside fitness guru Megan Roup. In the quick snap, the daughter of Lionel Richie sported an athleisure look that included a long-sleeve seamless black top featuring a white zipper closure that covered her neck. The model pulled her blond hair back in a loose ponytail and opted for subtle accessories, which were small diamond stud earrings. Richie paired her top with black leggings from APL. The leggings included a red and white design below one knee and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: Isabel Marant, Junn.J, OAMC & More Debut Collections in Paris

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. Isabel Marant Channels Kurt Cobain in Fall Collection PARIS: Crafted from unexpected blends of prints, colors and fabrics, the Isabel Marant’s fall 2022 men’s collection is nonchalant. As a nod...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Channel Megan Fox’s Comfy-Chic Street Style With These White Vans Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. It’s been a big week for Megan Fox! The actress just got engaged to her “twin flame” Machine Gun Kelly, and we can’t get enough of it (yes, that was a reference to the rapper’s song “my ex’s best friend”). After making their first public appearance post-proposal at the Dolce & Gabbana menswear show in Milan, the celebrity couple stepped out in matching baseball caps and long coats. While we were drawn to their entire ensembles, we were particularly fixated on Fox’s footwear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Winter and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. If you pay any attention to TikTok, then you’ll know that skinny jeans are over. Super baggy styles have been dominating the past few seasons, and we’re feeling the mid-’90s comfortable style that has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#White Sneakers#High Top Sneakers#Vegan Leather#Nike Air Force 1#The Air Forces#Fila Women
Footwear News

Shawn Mendes Does Comfy Travel Style in Blue Hoodie and Low-Top Black Sneakers

Shawn Mendes departed Miami in comfy and sharp travel style this week. The “Wonder” singer left the Magic City in a blue Nine One Seven hoodie, which featured a drawstring hood, white stitching and orange phone number embroidery on its front. Layered over a white T-shirt and black jeans, the comfy piece proved ideal for a relaxed and casual outfit. Mendes accessorized with several rings, as well as a striped bracelet. When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician chose a pair of low-top sneakers. The style featured black canvas uppers with white stitched details, as well as slightly exaggerated white rubber soles....
TRAVEL
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Is Front Row-Ready in Sheer Sparkling Top, Oversized Trousers and Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell made a sleek statement on the front row in Paris. The supermodel was spotted while arriving at the Dior Men’s fall 2022 show by Kim Jones. For the ensemble, Campbell donned a monochrome black outfit from Dior that featured a coat with purple accents on the sleeve over a sheer top. She paired them with black oversized trousers. She accessorized with a glittery Dior Saddle Bag and a pair of Dior aviators. When it came down to the shoes, Campbell slipped her feet into a pair of pointed-toe black pumps that helped to tie the look together nicely while also...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Nostalgia Is In: The 23 Best Retro-Inspired Sneakers to Shop Right Now

It's no secret that the old-school aesthetic has become increasingly popular on the sneaker scene. Designers have released "modern" selections in recent years, but the vintage designs tend to be the overwhelming pick. Even on the shopping pages of retailers like Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom, the majority of sneakers on the market are retro inspired. Old is gold, remember?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best black puffer jackets that are just as timeless as they are cute and cosy

If you're looking for a winter coat that will keep you warm, look super chic and stand the test of time, black puffer jackets certainly ought to be on your radar. True to form, January in the UK looks set to continue its favourite tradition of kicking things up a gear - and down several degrees - when it comes to cold weather. As if the end of the festive season wasn't bleak enough, the meteorological world likes to remind us who's boss by welcoming some seriously freezing temperatures to ring in the new year.
APPAREL
detroitfashionnews.com

Styles of Pants and Trousers That are Trendy for 2022

Feeling stylish makes you feel good, even if you’re working from home and avoiding crowds. Let’s look at styles of pants and trousers that are trendy for 2022. Styles of Pants and Trousers That are Trendy for 2022. Eventually, you’ll wear out your work-from-home sweatpants. When you do,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Brings Sporty Glam to Date Night in Red Puffer, Jersey & Amina Muaddi Crystal Sandals

Rihanna’s penchant for mixing unexpected pieces remains unmatched, which she proved on a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York City. While in Manhattan for dinner, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out with Rocky in a red Balenciaga puffer coat. The winter-ready number was layered over a  printed blue, black and red jersey minidress, and given a toasty spin with matching blue Miu Miu gloves. Rihanna’s look was complete with an embroidered black R13 baseball cap, giving her ensemble a distinctly sporty vibe. When it came to footwear, Rihanna added a dose of formal glamour with Amina Muaddi sandals. The Grammy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sole Collector

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Was the Best-Selling Sneaker of 2021

For the second year in a row, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is the top-selling sneaker in the athletic industry. The data for 2021 comes by way of NPD senior advisor Matt Powell, who specializes in athletic footwear sales. In his Sneakernomics breakdown of last year’s sales figures and trends, Powell highlights the year’s ten best-selling shoes in terms of revenue. The Air Force 1 Low, which makes the list nearly every time, took the number-one spot for the second consecutive year. There were many other commonalities with 2020’s best sellers, as all of the top-ten pairs were the same and only their rankings shifted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whowhatwear

Shop Like an Editor: The 4 Best Sneakers, According to Me

Shop Like an Editor is a Who What Wear column where our senior editor Kristen Nichols shares her latest fashion finds. Up until recently, I never considered myself to be a sneaker person. Given the chance, I would opt for boots or heels for my everyday outfits, what I was wearing to the office, and pretty much any time I left the house. Over the past couple of years, though, I’ve introduced more and more sneakers into my closet.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Just Launched Ridiculously Comfy Faux Fur-lined Sneakers

It doesn't get much better than slip-on sneakers when it comes to simple, stylish everyday style. Birdies is a brand known for its ultra-comfy loafers, slides, and sneakers, and it counts Meghan Markle among its fans. It's no surprise why, since all of its shoes are made with layers of cushioning and come in a variety of chic colors and patterns. Just in time for winter, Birdies launched a faux fur-lined sneaker that's both cozy and stylish, making it a top pick for seasonal wear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers Oprah Once Called Her Favorites

Finding comfortable sneakers is almost like winning the lottery. But your chance of coming across the former is much higher than actually hitting the million-dollar jackpot. That said, digging through racks of kicks (or, in this day and age, clicking through pages upon pages of ″comfy sneaker″ search results) can still be a pretty tedious task, which is why we're taking a cue from Chrissy Teigen on this one.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Plays With Patterns in a Printed Top, Rib-Knit Pants and Green Platform Sandals

Zaya Wade shows her flair for mixing and matching with her latest look. The trendsetter posted a photoset on Instagram today showing her sitting in her dad’s car. For the ensemble, Wade opted for a green, blue, white and brown checkerboard printed sweater vest from Siedrés paired with stretchy rib-knit pants by Simon Miller. The striped texture adds a fun contrast. She accessorized with a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses that up the ante of her vibe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) When it came to the shoes, Wade slipped on a pair of green platform...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Keds Women’s Sneakers only $29.99 shipped!

If you love Keds, don’t miss these HOT deals on Women’s Sneakers right now!. For a limited time, Keds is offering a huge selection of Women’s Sneakers for just $29.99! No promo code needed. Plus, shipping is free on all orders!. There are SO many styles and...
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best women’s flannel shirt

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Flannel shirts have come and gone and come back again in terms of fashion trends. Their overall popularity has never waned with the average consumer though. Women’s flannel shirts are warm, comfortable and have many styles available. They can be worn as the main shirt in an ensemble or as a second layer for additional color and warmth.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kanye West Goes Monochrome in All-Black With His Favorite Red Wing Boots, Skinny Jeans and Leather Jacket

Kanye West continues to give a lesson in making monochromatic clothes look sleek. The “Love Lockdown” rapper was spotted yesterday while out and about in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble. West opted for a black oversized leather jacket that featured extra-long sleeves and two front pockets. Underneath, he wore a neutral-colored T-shirt that helped pull his outfit together nicely. On the lower half, he chose a pair of black skinny jeans that fit within his one-color vibe. When it came down to the shoes, West slipped his feet into a pair of tall black Red Wing boots. These boots have been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nashvillegab.com

Popular And Trendy Kriyya Wigs For Women

When it comes to wigs, you really have to make sure they fit your head, otherwise, it lasts all day, which is completely cheap. Although the average size wig will fit most head sizes, it is important to note that there are many smaller and larger sizes. Most wigs will actually come with adjustable straps so you can keep it safe on your head and fit comfortably. To find out what size wig is right for you, measure the circumference of your head (from the next hairline to the tip of your neck behind your ears). We really like Kriyya wigs, because they come in a whole range of different sizes so you can get a really good, single fit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy