How Rich Are Lebron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?

NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill up the box score with eye-popping numbers.

The best of the best know how to fill up their bank accounts, too -- and not just with their ball skills. In fact, on July 16 the world will get to see Lebron James' acting skills in the premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the sequel to Michael Jordan's 1996 "Space Jam."

Movie stars and b-ball players alike, GOBankingRates compiled some of the top-earning NBA superstars of today and yesterday. Read on and see if you can guess their net worths .

LeBron James

Last updated: July 14, 2021

LeBron James entered the NBA straight out of high school, the No. 1 pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. The 6-foot-8-inch power forward, nicknamed King James, was the most-hyped rookie to enter the NBA in years.

In 17 seasons with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, James has won four NBA championships in six NBA Finals appearances. He's on the shortlist of greatest NBA players of all time, and he's still going at age 36.

James' current contract with the Lakers is a four-year deal worth $153,312,846.

But here's where you can find out his total net worth .

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry, the slender 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard, is worth more than his weight in gold after signing a five-year, $201,159,790 contract with the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

The scoring machine, who has led the Warriors to three NBA championships and five NBA Finals, has averaged 23.7 points per game in his dazzling 12-year career. He's considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

Some of Curry's popularity stems from his size because he's not a 7-foot behemoth and therefore is more relatable to the average NBA fan. He has a huge endorsement contract with Under Armour, which factors into his net worth, which you can find out here.

Kevin Durant

One of the best basketball players in the world right now is Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant, 32, won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. He suffered a torn Achilles' tendon as the Warriors were battling in another NBA Finals, then jumped to the Nets in free agency that offseason.

The 6-foot-10-inch small forward was famously picked No. 2 overall in the NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, who then became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant is in the second year of a four-year, $164,255,700 contract. With endorsement deals with Foot Locker and Nike, Durant has all sorts of income off the basketball court as well. Do you know how much he's worth?

Anthony Davis

LeBron James' superstar teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis, is no slouch in terms of basketball prowess or net worth.

The 27-year-old power forward, who is coming off his first NBA title, has a five-year, $189,603,000 contract, all guaranteed.

After one college basketball season with Kentucky (when he won the NCAA championship in 2012), Davis was drafted No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played until he was traded to the Lakers in 2019.

See how much the Lakers star is worth now.

James Harden

Known as "The Beard" for his famous facial hair, James Harden has an equally impressive NBA game.

Harden, 31, is one of the prolific scorers and best guards in the league. The 2018 MVP and three-time NBA scoring champion has averaged 25.1 points per game over his career, including a dazzling 36.1 average in the 2018-2019 season.

Harden started his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Houston Rockets. Now he's with the Brooklyn Nets as part of a "super team" with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Harden is in the middle of a four-year, $171,131,520 contract. But here's how much he's worth overall .

Damian Lillard

Toiling in the upper-left corner of the United States in Portland, Oregon, Damian Lillard might not be a household name to everyone. But Lillard, 30, is a bona fide NBA superstar with a net worth to match.

Lillard is a five-time NBA All-Star and has averaged 24.2 points per game. With a nickname of "Dame Time," Lillard is best-known for hitting game-winning shots to close out NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets in 2013 and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

He is in the final year of his five-year, $139,888,445 contract with the Blazers. Here's his total net worth .

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving, 28, is a former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers and an NBA champion.

The six-time NBA All-Star signed a four-year, $136,490,600 deal with the Brooklyn Nets last season and has his sights set on a championship with superstar teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden, who are also on this list.

Did you know the former Duke star was born in Melbourne, Australia? Check out his total net worth, then try converting it to Australian dollars .

Russell Westbrook

The 32-year-old point guard for the Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, regularly averaging in double digits in points, rebounds and assists.

Westbrook, 32, is the only player other than Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for a season, and his career averages (23.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds) are nothing to sneeze at.

He's a nine-time NBA All-Star and won the 2019 MVP award, and he signed a five-year, $206,794,070 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018 before being traded to the Houston Rockets, then the Wizards.

Westbrook is part of the Jordan Brand, a Michael Jordan-inspired Nike line, and also endorses Mountain Dew. Can you guess his total net worth?

Michael Jordan

He's not an active NBA player anymore, but during the height of his stellar career, Michael Jordan starred in a Gatorade commercial with the jingle "I Want To Be Like Mike."

That's what basketball fans worldwide wanted, because Jordan was hands-down the best NBA player of his generation (and perhaps all time), and also one of the biggest celebrities of his time.

Jordan compiled six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was also a sought-after pitchman, with huge deals with Nike, Gatorade and others.

The NBA star is now an owner of the Charlotte Hornets and a NASCAR racing team.

Can you guess his net worth?

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal has almost as many nicknames as he does scoring titles and championships in his amazing NBA career.

The 48-year-old former star was known as the Big Diesel, Big Aristotle or just Shaq in his 19-year NBA career. At 7-foot-1-inch and 325 pounds, O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men of all time, winning four NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

O'Neal's biggest paycheck for a single season was $27,696,430 for the Lakers in 2004-05.

Now a broadcaster on TNT, O'Neal continues to add to his net worth, which you can find out here .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Are Lebron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?