11 best CBD and hemp skincare products to have on your radar, from serums to balms

By Ruby Deevoy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2akA_0YhU0q8B00

Extracted from the flowers, leaves and stalks of the cannabis sativa (hemp) plant, this seemingly miraculous molecule has sky-rocketed in popularity over the last few years and for good reason.

Since its initial discovery back in the 1940s, we’ve gone on to find out that our in-built “endocannabinoid system” (ECS), with which CBD interacts, is one of the most important physiological systems for maintaining overall wellbeing. The ingredient is most commonly used to reduce stress, decrease pain and inflammation, and improve sleep. But now, the cosmetics industry has cottoned on to the incredible potential of CBD in skincare too.

In fact, there are more than 41,000 studies investigating the vast array of therapeutic applications it has to offer. And as a result, there are more than 6 million people in the UK enjoying the benefits in an amazing number of ways: taking oral drops, soaking up a bath bomb, sipping a CBD infused coffee and applying it topically to the skin, to name but a few.

Unlike the psychoactive THC molecule (which you won’t find in any UK CBD products, as the hemp approved for use contains no more than a nominal 0.2 per cent), CBD doesn’t get you high. But what it does do is bind to a range of receptors, including ECS receptors that can be found in almost all skin cells. Studies have shown that this action can help reduce inflammation and regulate the normal function of the waterproof skin barrier. This plays a vital role in the maintenance and healthy turn-over of new skin cells, sebum production, reducing the effects of free-radical damage and more.

By applying a CBD product topically, you can support the skin’s own immune system and encourage the process of healing – easing inflammation and pain transmission to reduce redness, swelling and irritation almost immediately. With prolonged use, and with the use of oral CBD too, the effects go deeper, working to rebalance your body internally and throughout the layers of the skin.

Read more:

Eighty years on from the discovery of CBD (and thirty years on from the discovery of the ECS) we’re finally starting to see some really exciting results of long-haul studies, across all areas. And many of the millions of CBD users all over the world give rave reviews that are as glowing as their skin. It’s suitable for all skin types, thanks to its gentle and adaptogenic nature which supports the body in doing whatever it needs to do to regain balance, and it’s perfectly safe and legal too.

With so many wonderful CBD products to choose from, there’s no reason not to give it a go. We’ve reviewed our favourite skincare CBD buys below.

Kloris CBD bath melts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GY8Ya_0YhU0q8B00

This pack of three mini soaps are so good, we couldn’t help but use all three in one sitting. Gorgeously silky on skin, each one features a powerful 50mg of CBD that quite simply does what it says – melts on contact with water. Simply massage into wet skin while in the tub, then lie back, relax and emerge feeling moisturised, with no need to any other lotions or oils post-bath. On a side note, we love the fully recyclable and retro packaging that reminds us of an old sweet box. Full marks all round.

Buy now £20.00, Kloris

Westlab mindful bath salts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsH1B_0YhU0q8B00

Kick-start your bedtime routine with a handful of these magnesium-rich epsom and Himalayan salts that have been infused with frankincense and bergamot essential oils to help you create a tranquil oasis in your own tub, with the added bonus of CBD that encourages a calm and relaxed mental state. Unlike other bath salts that can often feel scratchy at the bottom of the bath, these don’t irritate your skin. The perfect antidote to a busy day.

Buy now £7.99, Westlab

Ohne yours, hormonally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8xb0_0YhU0q8B00

Born from a strong belief that every woman should be able to manage their periods without disruption to their daily routines or pain from menstruating, we love this product from Ohne. This ingestible, under-the tongue, CBD supplement has been formulated to help balance mood swings and keep your hormones in check, particularly during your period. Although the oil-based drops do feel rather unusual under the tongue, the inclusion of coconut and avocado oil (both great for your skin) means there’s no horrible after taste. A great option if you struggle with the effects of unbalanced hormones during your period.

Buy now £27.00, Ohne

Malin + Goetz cannabis hand and body wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWjIj_0YhU0q8B00

Although this is not a CBD product per se, its fragrance is synced with the rich and earthy scent of the best-selling cannabis eau de parfum from the same range. This isn’t a heady fragrance, instead it has a strong yet clean aroma, balanced with both spicy and floral notes. Use as a luxury hand wash or lather it up while in the shower. The perfect unisex scent.

Buy now £20.00, Malin + Goetz

BeYou CBD muscle balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHcFV_0YhU0q8B00

If you’re an avid gym-goer, this is an absolute must for your kit bag. The all-natural skin nurturing balm combines high quality 300mg CBD with calming lavender and eucalyptus essential oils to relieve aches and sore muscles. It’s non-sticky and super lightweight which means it sinks into skin effortlessly leaving no greasy veil behind. Exercise aside, our top tip is to massage the balm into your feet after a night tottering in skyscraper heels, or even better, get someone else to massage it in for you. Ah, bliss!

Buy now £29.99, BeYou

Votary super boost night drops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssPV3_0YhU0q8B00

Hand-blended in small batches in the UK, this lightweight night oil uses premium ingredients including two per cent of pure CBD for its anti-inflammatory prowess that simultaneously soothes, nourishes and calms irritated skin. To ramp up luminosity, strawberry seed oil is added which is rich in ellagic acid, encouraging a youthful glow and even skin tone. It’s packaged in the brand’s signature green bottles which are fully recyclable and incidentally look very attractive on your bathroom shelf. For intensive results, use directly on the skin for four to six weeks or for ongoing maintenance mix a few drops with your regular night cream. Unfortunately, a glow like this doesn’t come cheap, but we think it’s worth it.

Buy now £95.00, Votary

Hugg CBD clay face mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LM30h_0YhU0q8B00

Does your skin need a quick wake-me-up? This wash-off face mask will give it a boost in no-time. Packed with 50mg of CBD oil and antioxidant-rich dead sea mud, this mask hydrates and puts life back into your complexion in just five minutes flat, leaving a refreshing zing to your skin. Think flushed cheeks and a healthy glow. Our only disappointment is that it’s only available in a 50ml pot.

Buy now £19.99, Hugg

Auerlia CBD super serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261SdR_0YhU0q8B00

Joining the ranks of the award-winning probiotic skincare range, this serum is made from pure CBD crystals (extracted and purified from the female hemp plant) instead of CBD oil (which can often be highly diluted). This unique CBD technology is suspended in hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, stimulate collagen, plump skin and reduce wrinkles. The super-light, almost odourless formula sinks into skin in seconds leaving a soft feel and a dewy finish. Although it comes at a price, just one or two pumps is ample per application. A little really does go a long way.

Buy now £64.00, Auerlia

The Inkey List hemp oil cream moisturiser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIciA_0YhU0q8B00

If you’re looking for an affordable introduction to CBD-based products, make this your go-to. This daily moisturiser is infused with hemp oil which naturally contains a high amount of omega-3 and omega-6 that helps calm and soothe irritated and stressed skin while replenishing hydration too. Although highly moisturising, it's a lightweight and non-sticky formula, while the 30ml weight makes it a handy handbag must-have for busy beings that often get ready on the go. It works wonders as a hand cream too.

Buy now £7.99, Feel Unique

Milk Makeup kush high volume mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJi2t_0YhU0q8B00

Still searching for your dream mascara? Well, stop right there. Bigger, bolder lashes are finally achievable with this hemp-infused (yes, you read that correctly) mascara that enhances your natural lashes without any clumps or smudges. The tapered, tree-shaped applicator uses crisscross bristles that help coat every lash to create major volume. And if that’s not enough, the mascara removes with ease and leaves no residue or panda eye on your pillow. It’s really no wonder why this product is trending on Instagram. We love it.

Buy now £10.25, Cult Beauty

Balance Me Beauty sleep concentrate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miSAp_0YhU0q8B00

Need a helping hand to switch off at night? You’re not alone. A third of adults in the UK suffer from insomnia. This handy CBD and hemp seed oil cocktail will help induce relaxation and allow busy, stressed minds to slow down. A brilliant handbag or bedside table essential to help you feel less frazzled. And who doesn’t love a roller-ball applicator? Simply roll onto pulse points (wrists, inner elbow, neck, earlobes) and deeply inhale for some guaranteed shut-eye.

Buy now £35.00, Balance Me

Disciple London miracle patches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIFji_0YhU0q8B00

If you don’t like the idea of putting drops under your tongue, but still want to reap the benefits of CBD, these clever patches are your answer. Activated by your body heat, each patch releases 8mg of CBD into your bloodstream over 24 hours, helping to keep you calm, connected and comforted. Although best used on a hair-free area (imagine ripping off a big plaster from your skin) our tester placed patches on her back to manage her lower back pain while in the office. A great natural alternative to popping an anti-inflammatory pill. Pain or no pain, these patches will benefit your general well being discreetly. We feel a trend has been born.

Buy now £30.00, Disciple London

The Body Shop hemp hand protector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyf0x_0YhU0q8B00

The Body Shop founder, Anita Roddick, was the pioneer of using hemp-based products in beauty and worked tirelessly to educate consumers on the benefits of CBD. This non-greasy hand cream has been a best-seller since its launch in 1998. It will leave your hands feeling nourished and soft, but the earthy smell may take some time to get used to. A worthy and affordable investment for winter-parched hands.

Buy now £12.00, The Body Shop

elf Cosmetics calm balm lip balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubcvF_0YhU0q8B00

Kiss dry lips goodbye with this hemp-infused lip balm that keeps chapped lips at bay while also giving your pout a light gloss minus any stickiness. Alongside hemp-derived cannabis sativa, this trusty balm features sunflower seed oil, meadow-foam seed oil and joba joba oil for nourished, super soft lips. Definitely one for your back pocket to get you through the cold season.

Buy now £5.00, elf Cosmetics

The verdict: CBD and hemp-derived beauty products

The multiple uses of the turmeric & lemongrass CBD balm by Sweet Pink makes this one our best buy. The fact in can be used for just about anything, from pain relief to acne treatment, makes the very affordable price all the more reasonable. And it’s a real pleasure to use too. If you’re looking for one luxury product to add to your skincare routine every day, for all skin needs, we highly recommend the BNatural face oil – particularly if acne is a problem for you.

We’ve also rounded up the 15 best CBD drinks that will help you relax: From infused tea to gin

