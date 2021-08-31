Cancel
NFL trade rumors: Latest updates and information for 2021 season

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 hours ago

New York Giants add offensive line depth

Immediately ahead of their Week 1 outing against the Denver Broncos, these Giants added former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Billy Price to the mix in exchange for defensive tackle B.J. Hill and a seventh-round pick. Price, 26, has started 19 games in three NFL seasons, including just one last year. He can play both guard positions and center, acting as a flexible backup option for quarterback Daniel Jones .

Seattle Seahawks cornerback issues

It was just recently that Seattle acquired John Reid from the Houston Texans in a trade. Knowing full well the issues they have at corner, the Seahawks doubled down on the trade market with Sidney Jones . In turn, general manager John Schneider and Co. gave up a sixth-round pick in 2022. Jones, 25, has appeared in a total of 31 games over four seasons. Last year saw the Washington product yield a 96.4 passer rating when targeted.

Philadelphia Eagles could look to trade former first-round picks

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle Andre Dillard and edge rusher Derek Barnett have been bandied about in trade talks surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles leading up to Week 1. A first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2019, Dillard started just four games as a rookie before missing all of last season. He’s seemingly been replaced by Jordan Mailata as Philadelphia’s starting left tackle .

Click the Philadelphia Eagles schedule and predictions

As for Barnett, he’s recorded all of 19.5 sacks in four seasons since Philadelphia made him a first-round selection back in 2017. The Eagles have an abundance of pass-rush options in that of Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Ryan Kerrigan and Josh Sweat — making Barnett expendable for the right price.

San Francisco 49ers could look to move defensive linemen

Even after the second cuts of the preseason, San Francisco has roughly 11 defensive linemen who would likely earn jobs on the 53-man roster of pretty much every other team in the NFL. Edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford are healthy. The 49ers also added veterans Zach Kerr, Maurice Hurst and Arden Key to the mix in free agency. They also have holdovers in that of studs Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw.

Also Read:
San Francisco 49ers schedule and 2021 season predictions

This has led to speculation that a player or two could be moved to a defensive line-needy team. Jordan Willis, D.J. Jones and Kentavius Street are three options — all of whom could be of interest to over half the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys in on Nick Foles trade

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

With Dak Prescott sidelined to a shoulder injury this preseason, quarterback play has been a major topic for the Dallas Cowboys. That was magnified on Saturday after Ben DiNucci threw three interceptions against the Houston Texans.

According to this report from Tim Kelly of 105.3 The Fan , Dallas could very well show interest in Nick Foles. The veteran quarterback is said to be on the trade market as he lags behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields on the Chicago Bears’ depth chart . Foles also has a history of success and boasts a relatively cheap $4 million base salary. He’d make a ton of sense for Dallas.

Click here for our Dallas Cowboys 2021 season preview and predictions

James Washington speaks out on trade rumors

Four-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington is said to be unhappy about his lack of playing time last season and into the exhibition slate this summer. Reports previously suggested that the former second-round pick wants to be traded. While Washington did not speak directly to that, he pretty much confirmed said reports.

“That’s a private conversation,” he said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “As far as me being happy in Pittsburgh, I love it here. Who wouldn’t be happy playing football as their job? I come to work every day with a smile on my face. I’m eager to be here with my guys—joking around, laughing, playing a sport I love.”

The Oklahoma State product recorded just 30 receptions for 392 yards and five touchdowns a season ago. Back in 2019, he put up a career-best 735 receiving yards.

Will N’Keal Harry still be moved?

Published Caption: Patriots receiver N Keal Harry fends off Dolphins defender Jerome Baker after a third-quarter reception in Week 1. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Original Caption: Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry fends off Dolphins defender Jerome Baker after a third-quarter reception in Week 1. Patriots Expecting More From N Keal Harry

For pretty much the entire offseason, rumors suggested that this former first-round pick would be traded . When Harry’s agent took to the media to officially request a trade, that was magnified even further. However, nothing has come to fruition on this front.

Reports from New England Patriots training camp indicate that the big-bodied wide receiver has performed well and is in good shape. Whether this is enough to salvage the third-year receiver’s relationship with Bill Belichick and Co. remains to be seen.

Green Bay Packers end Josh Jackson experiment

Heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson was seen as one of the top defensive backs of the class. The former Iowa standout made highlight-reel play after highlight-reel play for the Hawkeyes. Unfortunately, he did not pan out in three seasons with Green Bay.

After starting a total of 15 games during that span, Green Bay has opted to move off the former second-round pick in a trade with the New York Giants . The team received fellow corner Isaac Yiadom in the move, the latter of whom started 10 games for New York in 2020.

NFL defense rankings: Denver Broncos boast an elite group entering Week 1

Miami Dolphins add injury-plagued offensive lineman

In an attempt to create depth along the offensive line, Miami sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for young offensive tackle Greg Little. The No. 37 overall pick back in 2019, Little appeared in 14 games (six starts) during his time with the Panthers. He’ll now slot in as a backup offensive tackle behind Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis in South Beach.

NFL trade rumors: Michael Thomas could be on the block

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas is currently sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery back in June. He’s also apparently cut off communication with the New Orleans Saints — leading to rumors that the team is now prepared to move off the All-Pro receiver.

Click here to find out where the New Orleans Saints stand in our most-recent NFL power rankings

Despite Thomas’ drama-filled ways and expensive contract, a number of teams would have interest in the star receiver. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded a combined 274 receptions for 3,130 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019. Recently, we looked at five teams who could make sense for him .

C.J. Henderson could be on the move

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported recently that the Jacksonville Jaguars are listening to offer for the 2020 top-10 pick. This is somewhat surprising in that the young cornerback figured to play a vital role in Jacksonville’s rebuild. Interestingly enough, the team’s new brass is not high on the Florida product.

Also Read:
NFL defense rankings: Denver Broncos boast an elite group entering Week 1

Henderson, 22, played in just eight games as a rookie last season — recording 36 total tackles, six passes defended and one interception. Given that he’s on a cheap rookie contract and boasts a tremendous amount of upside, we can expect NFL trade rumors to pick up in this regard heading into Week 1.

