Vernon Kilgore
2021-02-24

I'm an old white man and I don't give a rats ass if you're black or white if you treat me with respect I will treat you with respect all this black and white bullshit is just that bullshit respect that's all that matters to me I spent a lot of my childhood in foster homes and we had every race in the homes we didn't give a damn what race you were we all felt like we were brothers and sisters no matter who you are if you look past the color of a person's skin you may find that you have been passing up a lot of people who you could have been friends with

Kadiajah Greene
2021-02-23

yall racist are pathetic behind the computer and phone screens, but never would approach a person of color with these uplifting remarks cause you already know the outcome. I pray yall Hearts are changed before u die cause yall some real cold hearted racists. feel for your kids!! And just cause u hate blacks so much, ya kids gonna fall in love with us "blacks" !! Swallow that!

Kirk Rittenschlag
2021-02-23

I like the way Cedric the entertainer said it: "Rosa Parks didn't do anything but sit her black ass down". I'm pretty sure that was Cedric, but don't hold me to that.

allthatsinteresting.com

Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers

Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
Claudette Colvin
Rosa Parks
Daily Mail

Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
Smithonian

‘Ebony’ and ‘Jet’ Magazines’ Iconic Photos Captured Black Life in America

For seven decades, Ebony and Jet magazines printed compelling stories and vivid photographs depicting Black life and culture in America. At a time when mainstream media and pop culture focused on white audiences, the two publications, published by the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company starting in the 1940s and ’50s, offered an authentic window into the Black experience.
