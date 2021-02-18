I'm an old white man and I don't give a rats ass if you're black or white if you treat me with respect I will treat you with respect all this black and white bullshit is just that bullshit respect that's all that matters to me I spent a lot of my childhood in foster homes and we had every race in the homes we didn't give a damn what race you were we all felt like we were brothers and sisters no matter who you are if you look past the color of a person's skin you may find that you have been passing up a lot of people who you could have been friends with
yall racist are pathetic behind the computer and phone screens, but never would approach a person of color with these uplifting remarks cause you already know the outcome. I pray yall Hearts are changed before u die cause yall some real cold hearted racists. feel for your kids!! And just cause u hate blacks so much, ya kids gonna fall in love with us "blacks" !! Swallow that!
I like the way Cedric the entertainer said it: "Rosa Parks didn't do anything but sit her black ass down". I'm pretty sure that was Cedric, but don't hold me to that.
