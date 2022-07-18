Kate Middleton originally had her heart set on a different name for Prince George

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George is set to celebrate his 9th birthday this Friday 22 July, but it turns out there was another name on the cards before his birth in 2013.

Kate Middleton wanted to call Prince George another name before he was born.

Prince George was born in 2013 and is third in line to the throne.

Prince George could have been called an entirely different name altogether it has been revealed, and it would have changed the course of royal history forever.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Kate Middleton initially liked the name Alexander, telling Vanity Fair, "Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

She continued, "Courtiers insisted the pair (Kate and William) had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise."

Reportedly Kate and Willam enlisted the help of the family dog Lupo to actually choose the name George when they found out they were indeed having a baby boy. According to The Times, the couple wrote down the front-running names - George, Alexander, and Louis - on pieces of paper and arranged them on the floor. Lupo made a beeline for George and the rest is history.

Kate still got to use the name Alexander as it's one of Prince George's middle names, as well as Louis, which they called their second son.

A new royal portrait of Prince George is set to be released on Friday for his birthday and if the current theme is anything to go by, it looks like it will be a photograph taken by Kate Middleton.

Kate has been taking an increasing amount of photos, even joining with future Queen Consort the Duchess of Cornwall for a very special project to celebrate her 75th birthday earlier this month.

Duchess Camilla was captured by her stepdaughter-in-law sitting in the magnificent gardens of Ray Mill House in Wiltshire and fans have been quick to praise Kate's keen eye.