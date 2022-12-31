Watching slick spots and then a bigger storm – Alex

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

We are keeping an eye on the slick spots over parts of southern Wisconsin New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will remain close to freezing, yet with cold ground temperatures, and scattered rain and snow showers, along with some freezing drizzle, that are expected could allow the light icing to continue in some areas. Mild temperatures on New Year’s Day will melt any light icing. We are tracking a bigger weather system aimed for southern Wisconsin come later Monday, lasting into Wednesday. This weather system looks to be mostly a rain-maker for much of the area.

PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS:

As a little weather system moves east of the area overnight, it may still drop a few scattered rain or snow showers across parts of the area. With temperatures near freezing, a few slick spots could develop, especially on secondary roads and sidewalks. Temperatures will boost to 40 degrees on New Year’s Day, which will quickly melt any slick patches.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

A weak weather system will move through the Upper Midwest region, including southern Wisconsin, during the overnight hours of New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day. Temperatures will be hovering at the freezing mark, yet with cold ground temperatures, we could be looking at some patchy slick spots as a few rain and snow showers fall, along with some patchy freezing drizzle. Any slick spots will quickly melt away on New Year’s Day, and mild temperatures will continue. A bigger weather system will move into the central United States Monday, lasting through Wednesday. This weather system will bring mostly rain to southern Wisconsin, although some scattered snow showers and breezy conditions will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday as the weather system starts to move away. Minor accumulations of snow are possible in some areas of southern Wisconsin. The heavier snow with the weather system will fall across the Dakotas and Minnesota, with severe weather posing a threat to the south over the Ohio River and lower Mississippi River Valleys. Following the early-to-mid-week weather system, temperatures will remain seasonably mild going into the first full weekend of 2023.

THE NEWS 3 NOW FIRST WARN FORECAST:

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT (OVERNIGHT):

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Some freezing drizzle is possible. Some minor snow accumulation is possible.

Low: 32

Wind: SE/S 5-10 MPH

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SUNDAY):

Mostly cloudy and mild.

High: 41

Wind: W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and a little colder.

Low: 30

Wind: Light and Variable

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered rain showers developing. Scattered rain showers Monday night.

High: 42

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with snow by the late afternoon. A chance of snow showers Tuesday night. Temperatures falling in the afternoon.

Low: 41 around midnight: slowly rising throughout the night

High: 50 by noon, with falling temperatures in the afternoon

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder, with a chance of snow showers.

Low: 28

High: 33

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and seasonable.

Low: 20

High: 30

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and seasonable.

Low: 18

High: 33

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and with a chance of snow showers.

Low: 28

High: 35

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and seasonable, with a slight chance of morning snow showers.

Low: 28

High: 36

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and seasonable.

Low: 24

High: 37

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and seasonable, with a chance of snow showers.

Low: 27

High: 37

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and seasonable, with a slight chance of snow showers.

Low: 28

High: 33

