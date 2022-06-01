ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Everything Shanna Moakler Has Ever Said About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

It's complicated — kinda. Travis Barker 's ex-wife Shanna Moakler isn't afraid to speak her mind when it comes to his relationship with wife Kourtney Kardashian .

In fact, she opened up about the couple in February 2021, just after they became Instagram official. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” she told Page Six . “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.” She added, “He can handle that Kardashian drama.”

See Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler's Hottest Moments

It seems the former Miss USA, who tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer in 2004, may have mixed feelings about the couple deep down. That same month, the former Playboy playmate liked a fan's Instagram comment that suggested her former flame "downgraded" with his new lady love . “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time,” the comment, which has since been deleted, read.

The musician and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’" and started "dating” , an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in January 2021. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the source added. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.” The former Aquabats member is “over-the-moon” to be dating the reality star, as he “always found Kourt super sexy.”

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Fiancé Travis Barker's Relationship

The couple have been neighbors for many years , so it was easy to transition into a romance — and even get her family's approval. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the insider noted. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

After a whirlwind romance that included a summer of travel, PDA and their first red carpet appearance together, Travis proposed to Kourtney on October 17, 2021. The engagement went down on the beach outside the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, a place the pair had visited frequently in the past. They later tied the knot on May 22, 2022, in Portofino, Italy , just one week after legally marrying at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Shanna and Travis started dating in 2002 and welcomed son Landon in 2004, one year before they tied the knot. They went on to welcome daughter Alabama in 2005 before their 2008 divorce. For her part, Shanna has been in an off-and-on relationship with model Matthew Rondeau .

Scroll through the gallery to see everything Shanna has said to date about Travis and Kourtney's relationship.

shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters In BTS Fitting Video—Are You Sure That’s Her?!

Ten days on, and we are *still* talking about Kim Kardashian and her history-making appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 2nd, whereby she wore the late Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gold Jean Louis dress. Yes, *the* dress she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It was such a huge moment, we think we’ll be talking about it all year!
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
