Best RTX 3090 PC deals in September 2022

By Jasmine Mannan
 2 days ago

The month of September is offering up some of the best RTX 3090 PC deals that we've seen in some time. This includes aggressive rates on top-end machines, now coming in well below the $3,000 mark which is something we haven't been able to say for quite a long time.

Admittedly, RTX 3090 PC deals are still expensive, usually nearing the $3,000 mark, but that's par the course given the pricey nature of RTX 3090 stock combined with the best CPUs for gaming from Intel and AMD. Just as the high-end Ampere video cards are coming down in price, so too have the rates of prebuilt machines, as more rigs from trusted manufacturers and boutique builds alone are much cheaper than at any other point this year so far.

We're also frequently rounding up the best cheap gaming PC deals for more modest budgets with awesome hardware inside. It's updated often to bring you the best prices possible. And for portable power from the rest of the Ampere line, we're frequently updating the best cheap gaming laptop deals and cheap graphics card deals , too.

RTX 3090 PC Deals - US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIX4N_0YfbvsoY00

CUK Continuum | $3,000 $2,749.99 at Amazon
Save $250 - This is the lowest-ever price that we're able to verify from the world's largest online retailer. We rarely ever RTX 3090 rigs coming in under $3,000, so this is one offer to consider today. Features: Intel Core i9-10900KF, RTX 3090, 64GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 3TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaEQC_0YfbvsoY00

CUK MPG Velox | $3,100 $2,949.99 at Amazon
Save $150 - Considering that the CUK MPG Velox makes use of the superfast and recently released 12th-gen i9 and a huge amount of storage space, you can't really ask for more at the $3,100 mark in 2022. The hardware will be technically relevant for years to come, too. Features: Intel Core i9-12900KF, RTX 3090, 64GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 3TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPLz1_0YfbvsoY00

Skytech Prism II | $3,400 $3,099.99 at Amazon
Save $200 - This is one of the cheapest prices of this particular Skytech Prism II configuration being the only price drop recorded so far. While not quite the absolute cheapest for your money, you're getting the company's excellent Prism see-through chassis here. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, RTX 3090, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgrNz_0YfbvsoY00

CUK Continuum Micro | $3,500 $3,149.99 at Amazon
Save $350 - The CUK Continuum Micro is running the latest flagship processor combined with not only an absurd amount of RAM but also all the storage space you'll likely ever need. While pricey, there's nothing that can challenge this machine in terms of games yet. Features: Intel Core i9-12900KF, RTX 3090, 128GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD + 4TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkgKL_0YfbvsoY00

Continuum Micro Workstation | $3,649.99 at Amazon
While not a deal, quite bluntly, this is an absolutely insane machine for your money. We rarely see RTX 3090 Ti rigs coming in at under $3,650, and those that do can't really compete with the behemoth-size specs inside this build. Futureproofing at its finest. Features: Intel Core i9-12900KF, RTX 3090 Ti, 128GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD + 6TB HDD.
View Deal

RTX 3090 PC Deals - UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDgy3_0YfbvsoY00

Vibox VIII-23 | £2,400 £2,254.95 at Amazon
Save £145 - This is one of the cheapest prices that we're able to verify on the Vibox VIII-23 and one of the more affordable RTX 3090 machines we've seen in the UK to date. This rig benefits from an 11th gen i9 CPU and the company's stellar build quality for a machine that's built to last. Features: Intel i9-11900F, RTX 3090, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4gs3_0YfbvsoY00

Asus ROG Strix GA35 | £3,700 £3,499 at Currys
Save £200 - Although we've seen cheaper RTX 3090 models than this, the Asus ROG Strix GA35 is a truly premium machine in everything from its visual design to the hardware inside at a competitive price. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, RTX 3090, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD.
View Deal

And if you're looking to try your luck with individual components, these are the best prices available on the RTX 30-series in all its forms.

Graphics card stock
RTX 3050 prices | RTX 3060 prices | RTX 3060 Ti prices | RTX 3070 prices | RTX 3070 Ti prices | RTX 3080 prices | RTX 3080 Ti | RTX 3090 prices | RTX 3090 Ti prices

Laptop deals and stock
RTX 3050 laptop deals | RTX 3060 laptop deals | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock
RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3080 PC

Game in comfort with the best gaming chairs and best gaming desks , and if you're wondering whether you should overclock your PC for gaming , we've got the answer.

