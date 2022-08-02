ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best RTX 3090 PC deals in August 2022

By Jasmine Mannan
 3 days ago

Now that we are in August, we are seeing some of the best RTX 3090 PC deals this year. Although these machines are on the pricey side, they are still hitting all time lows meaning you'll likely not find them cheaper in the future. If you're thinking that its time for an upgrade then this is the time to get one.

What's more, RTX 3090 PC deals below feature heavy discounts on computers running some of the best CPUs for gaming , such as the 12th Gen Intel line. At a time when RTX 3090 stock is continuing to sell under MSRP, the time has never been better to get your hands on a bleeding-edge rig for less.

We're also frequently rounding up the best cheap gaming PC deals for more modest budgets with awesome hardware inside. It's updated often to bring you the best prices possible. And for portable power from the rest of the Ampere line, we're frequently updating the best cheap gaming laptop deals and cheap graphics card deals , too.

RTX 3090 PC Deals - US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIX4N_0YfbvsoY00

CUK Continuum | $3,400 $2,999.99 at Amazon
Save $400 - This is the lowest-ever price that we're able to verify from the world's largest online retailer. We rarely ever RTX 3090 rigs coming in under $3,000, so this is one deal to consider today. Features: Intel Core i9-10900KF, RTX 3090, 64GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 3TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIBgM_0YfbvsoY00

CUK Mantis (Intel) | $3,350 $2,999.99 at Amazon
Save $350 - This is a great price on an RTX 3090 PC running the latest CPU as well as a huge 64GB RAM to keep this machine running super fast for years to come at a stellar rate. Features: Intel Core i9-12900F, RTX 3090, 64GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 3TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w30id_0YfbvsoY00

CUK Mantis Custom | $3,600 $3,049.99 at Amazon
Save $500 - The CUK Mantis Custom offers outstanding value for money at the $3,250 mark, especially when considering the hardware inside, running the most powerful current-gen Ryzen CPU on the market right now. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, RTX 3090, 64GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 4TB HDD.

View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaEQC_0YfbvsoY00

CUK MPG Velox | $3,800 $3,099.99 at Amazon
Save $450 - Considering that the CUK MPG Velox makes use of the superfast and recently released 12th gen i9 and a huge amount of storage space, you can't really ask for more at the $3,100 mark in 2022. The hardware will be technically relevant for years to come, too. Features: Intel Core i9-12900KF, RTX 3090, 64GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 3TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7yUp_0YfbvsoY00

iBuyPower Pro (RTX 3090) | $4,200 $3,499.99 at Amazon
Save $700 - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on this iBuyPower machine, with a hell of a lot of power packed into a smaller form factor rig. Factoring in just how huge of a saving this is, too, and this is one offer that is well worth the asking price. Features: Intel Core i9-11900KF, RTX 3090, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgrNz_0YfbvsoY00

CUK Continuum Micro | $3,750 $3,499.99 at Amazon
Save $250 - The CUK Continuum Micro is running the latest flagship processor combined with not only an absurd amount of RAM but also all the storage space you'll likely ever need. While pricey, there's nothing that can challenge this machine in terms of games yet. Features: Intel Core i9-12900KF, RTX 3090, 128GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD + 4TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfoEy_0YfbvsoY00

Alienware Aurora R13 | $4,200 $4,115.99 at Dell
The latest Alienware Aurora Intel gaming PC packs a punch with current-gen hardware sure to steamroll through any game for many years to come. What's more, thanks to DDR5 memory, it's lightning-quick and futureproofed, too. Features: Intel Core i9-12900KF, RTX 3090, 64GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD.
View Deal

RTX 3090 PC Deals - UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDgy3_0YfbvsoY00

Vibox VIII-23 | £2,700 £2,654.95 at Amazon
This is one of the cheapest prices that we're able to verify on the Vibox VIII-23 and one of the more affordable RTX 3090 machines we've seen in the UK to date. This rig benefits from an 11th gen i9 CPU and the company's stellar build quality for a machine that's built to last. Features: Intel i9-11900F, RTX 3090, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKXE2_0YfbvsoY00

Nazare Swift 7390a (RTX 3090) | £3,600 £2,799.99 at CCL Online
Save £800 - This is a massive saving on an incredibly powerful machine running all the latest and greatest components around that stellar BFGPU. We rarely see builds of such prowess coming in at under the £3,000 mark, so this rig represents a fantastic opportunity to experience the bleeding edge for less today. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3090, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD + 2TB HDD.
View Deal

And if you're looking to try your luck with individual components, these are the best prices available on the RTX 30-series in all its forms.

Graphics card stock
RTX 3050 prices | RTX 3060 prices | RTX 3060 Ti prices | RTX 3070 prices | RTX 3070 Ti prices | RTX 3080 prices | RTX 3080 Ti | RTX 3090 prices | RTX 3090 Ti prices

Laptop deals and stock
RTX 3050 laptop deals | RTX 3060 laptop deals | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock
RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3080 PC

Game in comfort with the best gaming chairs and best gaming desks , and if you're wondering whether you should overclock your PC for gaming , we've got the answer.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

