Motivational Quote Coloring Pages For Adults

If you have kids that love Encanto, the most popular animated feature film by Disney, then you need to download and print these free Encanto facts coloring pages!. Encanto is a Disney film that tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Family Madrigal, and it takes place in the mountains of Colombia, in a charmed place and in a magical house called Encanto. In this movie, kids develop magical powers thanks to the magic of the Encanto, except for the main character, Mirabel Madrigal, (who has the voice of Stephanie Beatriz) who doesn’t have a unique gift unlike the rest of her family. The feature film, directed by famous director Jared Bush and Byron Howard, is a sweet movie about embracing who we are and supporting our family members, which is very important in Colombian culture and only places in South America.
