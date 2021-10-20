CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Gifts for Marvel Fans: From Loki and Sylvie Hot Toys to Avengers Lego Sets

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The MCU is back in full force ahead of “Eternals,” the latest star-studded Marvel film set to release Nov. 5. And as we head into the holidays, it’s apt time to start thinking of what to get the biggest Marvel fans in your life .

Luckily, Marvel has had a busy past year churning out films such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” and ultra-popular Disney Plus series such as “Loki” and “WandaVision,” all released alongside coveted companion merch that make the perfect holiday gifts. From brand new Hot Toy figures of Loki and Sylvie to a Marvel-themed pinball arcade cabinet (currently $250 off), there are countless options for stocking stuffers and larger gifts this year.

Here are the best new toys and accessories to choose from.

Loki Sixth Scale Figure Hot Toy

The brand new Loki Hot Toy, available for pre-order, is a masterful replica of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief as portrayed in the Disney Plus series. The foot-tall figure features a newly developed head sculpt with highly detailed accessories such as his sword, tie, a pair of daggers and Miss Minutes.




BUY NOW:

$275


Buy It

Sylvie Sixth Scale Figure Hot Toy

Sylvia also got her own Hot Toy figure, sculpted to Sophia Martino’s likeness. The female variant sculpt features antihero’s blade, prune stick with interchangeable ends and Time Door backdrop.




BUY NOW:

$270


Buy It

Marvel Pinball Arcade Cabinet ($250 Off)

If you’re looking to delve into the Marvel Universe in another form, look no further than this digital pinball machine, featuring 10 Marvel titles for you to immerse yourself in. The machine has a retro arcade feel but is built with high-tech features, such as built-in haptic feedback, accelerometer and nudges and tilts — all for an impressively affordable price.

Read More: These Stylish Arcade Cabinets Will Fill Your Home With ’90s Nostalgia

Buy: Marvel Digital Pinball $798.99

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

This stunning Lego set is a must-have collector’s item for any Marvel fan. The 590-piece model is a golden recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet, featuring colorful Infinity Stones and a sturdy stand for an easy display.

Buy: Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet $69.95

‘Marvel Encyclopedia: New Edition’ by Stan Lee’

Trivia lovers will appreciate this vibrant Marvel book, a #1 bestseller on Amazon, filled with essential facts about timeless heroes such as Captain America and Spider Man to Thanos and Iron Man. The 450-page book is the most updated version of the Stan Lee’s original, serving as an indispensable guide on all things Marvel.

Buy: Marvel Encyclopedia: New Edition by Stan Lee $27.04

Lego Marvel ‘Shang-Chi’ Battle at the Ancient Village

Build the legendary dragon, or Fin Fang Foom, from “Shang-Chi” with this epic new Lego set. The posable dragon is multi-jointed, allowing you to recreate your favorite scenes after watching the movie this weekend.

Buy: LEGO Marvel Shang-Chi Battle at the Ancient Village $39.99

Marvel Hasbro Shang-Chi Figure

This six-inch Hasbro action toy is one of the most realistic depictions of Shang-Chi, and even comes with his signature bo staff so you’re prepared for battle during imaginative play.

Buy: Marvel Hasbro Shang-Chi Figure $9.99

‘Shang-Chi’ Brick-Breaker

If “Shang-Chi” inspires you to practice your martial arts, then test your skills with this fun brick breaker, which reveals five action figures from the movie once you successfully crack it open.




BUY NOW:

$11.31


Buy It

Shang-Chi Funko Pop

Add to your Funko Pop collection with this adorable cartoon iteration of Shang Chi, clad in his signature black and red Kung Fu uniform and bo stick.

Buy: Shang Chi Funko Pop $18.95

The Great Protector Dragon Figure

Pair your Shang-Chi action figure with this Protector Dragon figure, who uses his benevolent power to help the Kung Fu Master find his destiny. Standing 11 inches tall, it features flexible body parts and multiple joints for easy movement and role-playing.

Buy: The Great Protector Dragon Figure $15.99

Shang-Chi Ring Blaster Action Toy

Turn your living room into a battleground with this innovative ring blaster toy, which allows you to shoot out foam gold coins from your wrist just like they do in the movie.

Buy: Shang-Chi Ring Blaster Action Toy $14.56

Lego Marvel Minifigures

Lego’s new line of Marvel figures sold out fast after dropping earlier today. However, they’re still available to purchase on back-order, meaning you should snag them fast before they run out of stock. The new set comes with all the most updated characters from the most recent Marvel movies and shows, including “WandaVison,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “What If…?”




BUY NOW:

$4.99


Buy It

Avengers Playing Cards

These gorgeous Marvel-themed cards are the perfect addition for any house party or living room decor. Each card features cosmic foil that changes color in the light, with custom art of the most iconic Marvel characters such as Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Black Panther , among others.

Buy: Avengers Playing Cards $9.95

Iron Man Mask Deco Light

This genius deco light is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason. Order two of these Iron Man Masks to flank either side of your bed or couch for a unique Marvel-themed room that will impress any visitor.

Buy: Iron Man Mask Deco Light $52.43

Avengers Crocs Jibbitz

Up your Crocs game with these awesome Marvel jibbitz. Choose from Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Captain America and the universal Avengers charms to peg onto your favorite shoes.




BUY NOW:

$4.99


Buy It

Marvel Hero Elite Boxing Gloves

Whether you’re actually duking it out in the ring, working out at Rumble, or dressing up for your own entertainment, these premium boxing gloves will unleash your hidden superpowers…even if it’s just a placebo effect. The Hayabusa gloves come in eight iconic hero designs, including Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Punisher, Symbiote and Thor. And they aren’t all show: the handcrafted gloves feature patented duel wrist straps and premium foam technology that offer a tailored fit and impressive support.

Buy: Marvel Hero Elite Boxing Gloves $55.90

Lego Marvel Spider-Man Venom (14% Off)

Buy: Lego Marvel Spider-Man Venom $51.44

‘Black Widow’ Xbox One Controller

Level up your gaming experience with this fresh Xbox controller, designed with spider webs and a golden Black Widow spider, from which the murderous Russian spy gets her Avenger name. The classic controller comes with a mod-chip boasting 11 new features so you can dominate any battlefield.




BUY NOW:

$


Buy It

‘The Black Widow Strikes Omnibus’

Any true “Black Widow” fan should get their hands on the original comic book, in which Natasha Romanoff’s captivating tale is told comprehensively from the beginning. This graphic novel is illustrated by Don Heck, John Buscema, Gene Colan, George Perez, with contributions from the one and only Stan Lee, and tells the story of Romanoff’s evolution from her early days as a Russian spy to her action-packed fights in the dark corners of the Marvel Universe.

Buy: The Black Widow Strikes Omnibus $70.48

‘Black Widow’ Funko Pop!

Honor Black Widow’s  memory from “Avengers” with her Funko Pop figure, outfitted in the all-black attire she wore while assembling with the rest of the superheroes for the first time.

Buy: Black Widow Funko Pop! $19.99

‘Loki’ Funko Pop!

You can never have too many Funko Pops, especially if you’re in the business of collecting them. This new collaboration with Disney Plus features everyone’s favorite villain as a stylized Pop! in his signature tan suit and tie.

Buy: Loki Funko Pop! $20.00

‘Wandavision’ The Scarlet Witch Funko Pop!

Add to your Funko Pop! collection with this awesome “WandaVision” vinyl bobblehead. The figure features Wanda Maximoff in her costume from the special “Hallowen Spooktacular!” episode, clad in her pink tights and classic burgundy cape and holding a jack-o-lantern instead of her usual Darkhold textbook.

Buy: Wandavision Funko Pop! $10.99

Marvel Loki Charms T-Shirt (20% Off)

If you weren’t able to get your hands on one of the 3,500 Loki Charms cereal boxes that were released in tandem with the series premiere on June 9, then this Loki Charms t-shirt will have to do. The old-fashioned graphic is reminiscent of ’80s style cereal boxes that give a funky look to the Marvel-inspired merch.




BUY NOW:

$28.90
$23.12


Buy It

‘Avengers’ Movie Poster Art Prints

Avengers merch has never looked more sophisticated than with these retro movie poster art prints from Etsy. The two-pack features imagery from “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” mixed with a midcentury modern design that work as great decor for any studio, office or living room.




BUY NOW:

$60


Buy It

‘Spider Man’ Device Holder

Who else would you want holding onto and keeping your tech safe aside from the one and only Miles Morales? The durable device holder, which doubles as “Spider Man” decor,  also comes with a USB cable so you can easily charge any device when you put it down.




BUY NOW:

$24.95


Buy It

Thanos Infinity Gauntlet Mug

Harness the power of the Stones with this sculptural mug, bejeweled with Infinity Stone accents and crafted to look like Thanos’s signature gauntlet in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Buy: Thanos Infinity Gauntlet $84.95

Thanos Gauntlet Glove Beer Opener

Crack open a cold one in style with this adorable gold bottle opener, designed to look like Thanos’s  gauntlet, bejeweled with the MCU’s valuable Infinity Stones.

Buy: Thanos Gauntlet Beer Opener $19.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Video Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGgbS_0YfNsMqB00

Fans and gamers cannot stop talking about the game play, narrative and absolute beauty that is this video game for Play Station. Starring the comic book legend Miles Morales, players will have to master his bio-electric venom blast attacks and camouflage powers alongside his web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills. Plus, he has a cat. For more gifts for gamers, head to our guide.

Buy: Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition $48.89

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Long Range Walkie Talkies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuNdf_0YfNsMqB00

Remain super cute while prowling for danger in your backyard. These “Spider-Man Homecoming” inspired walkie talkies could easily prolong the inevitable cell phone ask from your children. The battery-powered toys light up and provide Marvel-inspired sound effects. Plus, Target is having an early Black Friday sale where select toys are buy one, get one half off.




Spider-Man Walkie Talkies

$24.99


Buy It

‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack on Vinyl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsVn7_0YfNsMqB00

While we’re all waiting for another offering from Kendrick Lamar, there’s always the “Black Panther” soundtrack which he produced and worked on for years in secret. This classic soundtrack has been lovingly transferred onto vinyl, which is perfect because the album beckons to be listened to from start to finish.

Buy: Black Panther Soundtrack on Vinyl $25.28

Marvel Encyclopedia (Updated Edition)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PWRV_0YfNsMqB00

This beautiful hardcover, tome features an introduction from Stan Lee and details on more than 1,200 Marvel characters, from superheroes to villains. This updated edition includes expanded entries and the addition of more than 50 new characters like Anti-Venom, Sabreclaw, Doctor Nemesis and Spider-Man 2211. It also includes updates from the latest events in “The Age of Ultron” and “Infinity War,” among others. Each entry features original artwork from the Marvel comic books, along with text from the preeminent authorities in the comics, graphic novel and entertainment space. If you’re looking for more books for pop culture junkies, check out our coffee table book gift guide.




Marvel Encyclopedia

$63.50


Buy It

Deadpool vs. The World Game

This new release combines the mischievousness and unpredictability of “Cards Against Humanity” with the sardonic wit of “Deadpool.” Pegged for “mature audiences” (according to the manufacturer), the game pits players against their friends to see who can write the best caption for Deadpool’s compromising positions. The player with the funniest or most creative description wins. Check out more board and card games inspired by our favorite TV shows and movies here .




Deadpool Vs. The World

$69


Buy It

UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot

For something truly out of this world, Marvel fans will want to get their hands on the Iron Man MK50 Robot, the first-ever humanoid robot inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Built by UBTECH Robotics, and inspired by Tony Stark’s body armor, the 13-inch robot combines advanced robotics with augmented reality to let you complete AR missions and interact with heroes and villains both virtual and real.

Pair the robot with your phone to control its movements, lights, and sounds; learn some easy programming to code original audio, upgrade weaponry and create custom action sequences to personalize your interactions. Reviewers say the robot is easy to set up and a great gift for Marvel fans both young and old.




Iron Man MK50 Robot

$199


Buy It

