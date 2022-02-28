ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Gifts for Marvel Fans: From a ‘Spider-Man’ Rug to an MCU Arcade Cabinet

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The MCU is back in full force following the December release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which quickly became Sony’s highest-grossing film to date. Now, Marvel fans have a packed slate of films to look forward to in the coming months, such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “ Black Panther : Wakanda Forever.”

And with every new release comes coveted companion merch that make the perfect gifts year round. From a brand new Marvel collection with Ruggable , to super hero-themed arcade cabinets (currently $250 off), shop the best Marvel merch below.

Marvel X Ruggable Collection

Ruggable’s newest Marvel collection features all your favorite characters from the Multiverse, such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man and Captain America. The collection includes 28 chenille rugs in a wide range of patterns and designs, including vibrant Captain America comic strips and more subtle Wakanda-themed imagery.




BUY NOW:

$99 – $709


Buy It

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Blu-Ray (36% Off)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is finally getting its 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on April 12, and the digital copies are already available to pre-order on Amazon for 36% off. Since opening in theaters in December, the Tom Holland and Zendaya-helmed blockbuster grossed $772 million, making it the highest grossing Sony release in history. If you plan to rewatch the newest Marvel release from home, you’ll want to make sure your home theater is set up with the best tech, such as a soundbar and 4k projector .




Spider-Man: No Way Home: Blu-Ray

$38.99
$24.99


Buy It

Spider-Man Street Poster Lamp

Always have Spidey by your your side with this retro lava-style motion lamp, a perfect addition to any kid’s bedroom or playroom, or comic-loving adult.




BUY NOW:

$79.99


Buy It

‘Spider-Man’ Glow in the Dark Wall Art

Pottery Barn has a wide range of best-selling wall art celebrating some of the best characters in the MCU. The painted canvas makes for playful decor that doubles as an artistic night light, with batteries that glow the superhero’s name in the dark.




BUY NOW:

$149


Buy It

‘Marvel Encyclopedia: New Edition’ by Stan Lee’

This beautiful hardcover, tome features an introduction from Stan Lee and details on more than 1,200 Marvel characters, from superheroes to villains. This updated edition includes expanded entries and the addition of more than 50 new characters like Anti-Venom, Sabreclaw, Doctor Nemesis and Spider-Man 2211. It also includes updates from the latest events in “The Age of Ultron” and “Infinity War,” among others. Each entry features original artwork from the Marvel comic books, along with text from the preeminent authorities in the comics, graphic novel and entertainment space. If you’re looking for more books for pop culture junkies, check out our coffee table book gift guide.




Marvel Encyclopedia: New Edition by Stan Lee

$40.00
$21.80


Buy It

Loki Sixth Scale Figure Hot Toy

The brand new Loki Hot Toy, available for pre-order, is a masterful replica of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief as portrayed in the Disney Plus series. The foot-tall figure features a newly developed head sculpt with highly detailed accessories such as his sword, tie, a pair of daggers and Miss Minutes.




BUY NOW:

$275


Buy It

Sylvie Sixth Scale Figure Hot Toy

Sylvia also got her own Hot Toy figure, sculpted to Sophia Martino’s likeness. The female variant sculpt features antihero’s blade, prune stick with interchangeable ends and Time Door backdrop.




BUY NOW:

$270


Buy It

Marvel Pinball Arcade Cabinet ($250 Off)

If you’re looking to delve into the Marvel Universe in another form, look no further than this digital pinball machine, featuring 10 Marvel titles for you to immerse yourself in. The machine has a retro arcade feel but is built with high-tech features, such as built-in haptic feedback, accelerometer and nudges and tilts — all for an impressively affordable price.

Read More: These Stylish Arcade Cabinets Will Fill Your Home With ’90s Nostalgia




Marvel Digital Pinball

$910.00


Buy It

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

This stunning Lego set is a must-have collector’s item for any Marvel fan. The 590-piece model is a golden recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet, featuring colorful Infinity Stones and a sturdy stand for an easy display.




Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

$69.58


Buy It

Marvel Hasbro Shang-Chi Figure

This six-inch Hasbro action toy is one of the most realistic depictions of Shang-Chi, and even comes with his signature bo staff so you’re prepared for battle during imaginative play.




Marvel Hasbro Shang-Chi Figure

$30.00


Buy It

‘Shang-Chi’ Brick-Breaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryIzK_0YfNsMqB00

If “Shang-Chi” inspires you to practice your martial arts, then test your skills with this fun brick breaker, which reveals five action figures from the movie once you successfully crack it open.




Shang-Chi Brick Breaker

$9.88


Buy It

Shang-Chi Funko Pop

Add to your Funko Pop collection with this adorable cartoon iteration of Shang Chi, clad in his signature black and red Kung Fu uniform and bo stick.




Shang Chi Funko Pop

$11.99


Buy It

The Great Protector Dragon Figure (27% Off)

Pair your Shang-Chi action figure with this Protector Dragon figure, who uses his benevolent power to help the Kung Fu Master find his destiny. Standing 11 inches tall, it features flexible body parts and multiple joints for easy movement and role-playing.




The Great Protector Dragon Figure

$20.99
$17.99


Buy It

Avengers Playing Cards

These gorgeous Marvel-themed cards are the perfect addition for any house party or living room decor. Each card features cosmic foil that changes color in the light, with custom art of the most iconic Marvel characters such as Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Black Panther, among others.




Avengers Playing Cards

$9.95


Buy It

Iron Man Mask Deco Light (12% Off)

This genius deco light is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason. Order two of these Iron Man Masks to flank either side of your bed or couch for a unique Marvel-themed room that will impress any visitor.




Iron Man Mask Deco Light

$49.99
$43.50


Buy It

Avengers Crocs Jibbitz

Up your Crocs game with these awesome Marvel jibbitz. Choose from Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Captain America and the universal Avengers charms to peg onto your favorite shoes.




BUY NOW:

$4.99


Buy It

‘The Black Widow Strikes Omnibus’

Any true “Black Widow” fan should get their hands on the original comic book, in which Natasha Romanoff’s captivating tale is told comprehensively from the beginning. This graphic novel is illustrated by Don Heck, John Buscema, Gene Colan, George Perez, with contributions from the one and only Stan Lee, and tells the story of Romanoff’s evolution from her early days as a Russian spy to her action-packed fights in the dark corners of the Marvel Universe.




The Black Widow Strikes Omnibus

$100.00
$69.99


Buy It

‘Black Widow’ Funko Pop!

Honor Black Widow’s  memory from “Avengers” with her Funko Pop figure, outfitted in the all-black attire she wore while assembling with the rest of the superheroes for the first time.




Black Widow Funko Pop!

$46.45


Buy It

‘Loki’ Funko Pop!

You can never have too many Funko Pops, especially if you’re in the business of collecting them. This new collaboration with Disney Plus features everyone’s favorite villain as a stylized Pop! in his signature tan suit and tie.




Loki Funko Pop!




Buy It

‘Wandavision’ The Scarlet Witch Funko Pop!

Add to your Funko Pop! collection with this awesome “WandaVision” vinyl bobblehead. The figure features Wanda Maximoff in her costume from the special “Hallowen Spooktacular!” episode, clad in her pink tights and classic burgundy cape and holding a jack-o-lantern instead of her usual Darkhold textbook.




Wandavision Funko Pop!

$11.99


Buy It

Marvel Loki Charms T-Shirt (20% Off)

If you weren’t able to get your hands on one of the 3,500 Loki Charms cereal boxes that were released in tandem with the series premiere on June 9, then this Loki Charms t-shirt will have to do. The old-fashioned graphic is reminiscent of ’80s style cereal boxes that give a funky look to the Marvel-inspired merch.




BUY NOW:

$28.90
$23.12


Buy It

‘Avengers’ Movie Poster Art Prints

Avengers merch has never looked more sophisticated than with these retro movie poster art prints from Etsy. The two-pack features imagery from “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” mixed with a midcentury modern design that work as great decor for any studio, office or living room.




BUY NOW:

$60


Buy It

Thanos Gauntlet Glove Beer Opener (38% Off)

Crack open a cold one in style with this adorable gold bottle opener, designed to look like Thanos’s  gauntlet, bejeweled with the MCU’s valuable Infinity Stones.




Thanos Gauntlet Beer Opener

$15.90
$9.90


Buy It

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Video Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGgbS_0YfNsMqB00

Fans and gamers cannot stop talking about the game play, narrative and absolute beauty that is this video game for Play Station. Starring the comic book legend Miles Morales, players will have to master his bio-electric venom blast attacks and camouflage powers alongside his web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills. Plus, he has a cat. For more gifts for gamers, head to our guide.




Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition

$64.99


Buy It

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Long Range Walkie Talkies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuNdf_0YfNsMqB00

Remain super cute while prowling for danger in your backyard. These “Spider-Man Homecoming” inspired walkie talkies could easily prolong the inevitable cell phone ask from your children. The battery-powered toys light up and provide Marvel-inspired sound effects. Plus, Target is having an early Black Friday sale where select toys are buy one, get one half off.




Spider-Man Walkie Talkies

$24.99


Buy It

‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack on Vinyl (17% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsVn7_0YfNsMqB00

While we’re all waiting for another offering from Kendrick Lamar, there’s always the “Black Panther” soundtrack which he produced and worked on for years in secret. This classic soundtrack has been lovingly transferred onto vinyl, which is perfect because the album beckons to be listened to from start to finish.




Black Panther Soundtrack on Vinyl

$34.98
$29.14


Buy It

Deadpool vs. The World Game (16% Off)

This new release combines the mischievousness and unpredictability of “Cards Against Humanity” with the sardonic wit of “Deadpool.” Pegged for “mature audiences” (according to the manufacturer), the game pits players against their friends to see who can write the best caption for Deadpool’s compromising positions. The player with the funniest or most creative description wins. Check out more board and card games inspired by our favorite TV shows and movies here .




Deadpool Vs. The World

$24.99
$21.10


Buy It

UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot

For something truly out of this world, Marvel fans will want to get their hands on the Iron Man MK50 Robot, the first-ever humanoid robot inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Built by UBTECH Robotics, and inspired by Tony Stark’s body armor, the 13-inch robot combines advanced robotics with augmented reality to let you complete AR missions and interact with heroes and villains both virtual and real.

Pair the robot with your phone to control its movements, lights, and sounds; learn some easy programming to code original audio, upgrade weaponry and create custom action sequences to personalize your interactions. Reviewers say the robot is easy to set up and a great gift for Marvel fans both young and old.




Iron Man Robot

$199.90


Buy It

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Shonda Rhimes Gets Her Own Barbie Wearing Dress From Variety Cover

Click here to read the full article. The Barbie world has officially found its way to Shondaland, as legendary television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes earned her own doll replica on Tuesday. As part of Barbie’s International Women’s Day celebration this year, the brand honored 12 female role models from around the world “with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness” — including Rhimes. “I have my own Barbie! Proud to be among the 12 amazing women, all of which are breaking barriers in their respective careers,” Rhimes wrote on Instagram. In images shared by both Barbie and Rhimes of the dolls, the Shondaland founder...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Ex-Fox News Producer Charged With Working for Russian Oligarch

Click here to read the full article. Jack Hanick, a onetime producer at Fox News, has been indicted on charges of working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch to establish TV networks in Russia and in other European countries. Hanick, 71, is accused of working for Konstantin Malofeyev, who since 2014 has been under U.S. sanctions that were imposed in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it had unsealed an indictment charging Hanick with violating the sanctions and with lying to the FBI. Hanick worked at Fox News from its founding, in 1996,...
RUSSIA
Variety

Jacqueline Avant Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

Click here to read the full article. Aariel Maynor, the man accused in the fatal shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant at her home in December, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of murder. Maynor, 30, also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Avant’s security guard and to carrying a firearm as a felon. Maynor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30. Avant, 81, was the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and the mother of Nicole Avant, a former ambassador and prominent political fundraiser who is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The Avants were at their home in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Hulk
Person
Tarantino
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 may feature an awesome Marvel hero no one expected

When I first saw the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer, I thought the firey-glowing cameo that smashed through a wall to fight Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) might have been the Human Torch. It made sense because we’re looking at a multiverse movie where anything is possible. On top of that, there’s the buzz around the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. Rumors say that an official cast announcement will happen soon since Marvel is getting ready to start shooting.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Think That's Tom Cruise's Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl Trailer

There's a lot of speculation taking place regarding the identity of a mystery character in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer that aired during Super Bowl LVI. Near the end of the trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel, Scarlet Witch can be seen battling a superpowered figure that many are theorizing is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. However, a new theory is popping up that involves the Marvel Cinematic Universe return of Iron Man. But instead of Robert Downey Jr., this Armored Avenger is believed to be played by Tom Cruise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Marvel Premiere#Best Gifts#Marvel Pinball#Mcu#Wakanda#Multiverse#Black Panther#Captain America#K Uhd
Cinema Blend

The Marvels: An Updated Cast List, Including Brie Larson

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be treating fans to a whole lot of big screen adventure in 2023 with the cosmic craziness of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the microscopic madness of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, but before either of them arrives in theaters we will get to see director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. Admittedly it’s a film that we don’t know much about plot-wise, beyond the fact that it will be a contemporary story, but certainly helping raise our anticipation for the action is the movie’s great cast.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers revealed by official Marvel toys

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most anticipated Marvel movie of the year, with cameo rumors indicating that Marvel might deliver several big surprises to fans of the MCU. But let’s not forget that the next MCU movie to premiere after that is Thor: Love and Thunder, a movie that many fans can’t wait to watch. While we don’t have anywhere as many Love and Thunder leaks, there is a new development that Thor fans should be aware of: Marvel is already promoting the official toys for the movie.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Iron Man #17

Tony Stark roils with the Power Cosmic – the Iron Man now the IRON GOD! But despite his best intentions, is this truly a good thing for the Earth and the universe? Patsy Walker, A.K.A. HELLCAT, really doesn’t think so…which is why she’s gone for broke and enlisted the help of one DOCTOR DOOM. But if there’s anybody who can make Tony angry, it’s Victor… What happens when a cosmically powered Stark feels betrayed by the world’s most arrogant Latverian? Likely, nothing short of total devastation.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: An Updated Cast List, Including Chris Pratt And Zoe Saldana

The wait for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has certainly been longer than planned, and at this point fans are very much chomping at the bit in anticipation – but soon the wait will be over. The blockbuster has key placement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2023 slate, and all wheels are in motion to make it the best movie that it can be.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Leaker claims to reveal all of the Doctor Strange 2 multiverse cameos

Marvel has confirmed some of the fantastic multiverse cameos of Doctor Strange 2 with the help of the second trailer it released during the Super Bowl game and the poster that came out at the same time. We’ve discovered three characters between the trailer and the poster: Professor X (Patrick Stewart), a Captain Marvel variant, and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Receives New Digital Release Date

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Digital Release Date Finally Revealed. After Spider-Man: No Way Home’s box office success, the film is set to release on different streaming platforms around the world before Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness takes No Way Home’s spot in the theaters. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man:...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's New Iron Fist Revealed

The replacement for Danny Rand as the new Iron Fist in the Marvel Universe has been revealed. Fans are familiar with Danny Rand from his stint as Iron Fist in his own solo adventures, as well as a member of the Avengers, Defenders, and Heroes for Hire. Finn Jones even portrayed the Marvel hero in the Iron Fist live-action series for Netflix. Marvel Comics set up a mystery for fans to solve when it announced a new Iron Fist miniseries from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Michael YG. A preview of the first issue featured this mysterious Iron Fist rescuing his predecessor, Danny Rand, from a swarm of demons.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Morbius' Uses the VFX Tech That Brought Thanos to Life in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Morbius visual effects supervisor Matthew E. Butler revealed Sony’s upcoming film uses the same VFX technology that created the ultra realistic Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame. In a production release (via CBR), Butler explained how the characters’ specificity led the VFX to follow the same path while creating another credible super villain in the movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

A Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Is Sitting Pretty on Netflix's Top 10 Charts

A forgotten Chris Hemsworth movie recently made its way to Netflix and is sitting pretty on the streamer's Top 10 charts. Blackhat, a 2015 action-thriller starring the Thor actor, is currently the number nine project on Netflix's overall U.S. chart, and the number three film on the streaming service. On the movie list, Blackhat only trails behind the 2014 Bill Murray-starring dramedy St. Vincent at number two and the brand new Netflix action flick Fistful of Vengeance.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Is Bringing Back The Son Of The Original Captain Marvel In New Series

The conclusion of the Captain Marvel story arc "The Last of the Marvels" by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sergio Dávila saw the resurrection of Genis-Vell, the son of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel. Genis-Vell teamed up with Carol Danvers, the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Boy, Ms. Marvel, Phyla-Vell, Spectrum, and Binary – a sentient being made of Carol's own energy – to defeat Vox Supreme, a Kree conqueror who has schemed against Carol previously. Now back amongst the living, Genis-Vell is going to star in his own limited series from Peter David, the creator who helped define the character, and artist Juanan Ramirez (Darkhawk).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Drops Captain America Surprise on Fans

Marvel's Avengers has dropped a special surprise on fans via Captain America. Alongside Iron Man, Captain America is the most popular Avenger in Marvel's Avengers, and thus it should come as no surprise that Glamor-Pants and Iron Man have shared the most premium marketplace MCU outfits, though characters like Hawkeye and Black Widow have certainly received many themselves. Hulk, Ms Marvel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Thor, and Kate Bishop haven't been so lucky, but, unfortunately, that's just how popularity works.
VIDEO GAMES
The Ringer

The State of the DC Extended Universe’s Batman, Heading Into the Reboot

The Caped Crusader is back: On March 4, Robert Pattinson will become the seventh actor to don the cowl in a live-action film with The Batman. To prepare, join The Ringer this week as we navigate the grime of Gotham and explore the history of one of the most recognizable superheroes in the comic-book landscape.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy